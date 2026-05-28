The Four Seasons: What Happens to Patrizia the Dog?

Netflix’s ‘The Four Seasons’ brings back the group of friends who spend four vacations with each other through four seasons of the year. This season unfolds in the aftermath of Nick’s death, who passed away in the penultimate episode of Season 1. Almost the entirety of the season takes place with the couple coming to terms with his death and dealing with the grief and a storm of emotions stirred by the loss of their friend. However, there is one episode where Nick returns, or rather, the story returns to the point when he was still alive. This flashback episode also allows us to meet the characters who have been mentioned but never seen before. It includes Patrizia, who is now absent from the main characters’ lives. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Claude and Danny Bring a New Member Into Their Family

In the present, when the group discusses Patrizia, she is described as a handful in relation to Claude and Danny. For a minute, it seems like they are talking about a person, but the Thanksgiving episode reveals that it was actually a dog. The flashback episode takes place during COVID-19, when the group decides to get together despite being advised to quarantine. They have been apart for too long now and crave reconnecting. So, after rigidly following quarantine, they decide to meet up at Nick and Anne’s place (who are still a couple of years away from getting divorced), and spend Thanksgiving together. Claude and Danny arrive with a dog they’d adopted (or rather, bought for a few thousand dollars).

They’d told their friends that Patrizia was living with them, but somehow it never came up that she was a dog. And as later described, she does turn out to be a handful. While Claude and Danny love her, it seems that she doesn’t like them very much. She doesn’t follow their commands, and she refuses to eat, which concerns Claude. Still, somehow, she ends up pooping inside the house, which convinces Nick that she is secretly eating on her own, so her humans shouldn’t be too concerned about her health. As the hours pass, it becomes increasingly difficult to keep Patrizia in one place. At one point, she runs away without her leash, and Danny has to run after her. And then, when everyone in the group starts to get sick, one by one, it becomes even more exhausting for the couple to look after her.

Patrizia Finds Her Forever Home in a Better Place

In between this, Nick and Anne reveal that there is a farm nearby, run by two women, who take in rescues all the time. They suggest that if Patrizia is too much to handle, rather than suffering with her and making her suffer as well, perhaps Claude and Danny should give her to those better equipped to care for her. Initially, the couple doesn’t like the idea of giving her away because, despite all the trouble, they have formed an attachment to her and feel a sense of responsibility. But when Danny falls sick and is quarantined, Claude comes to the conclusion that he cannot do it by himself. So, he gets Nick to call his neighbors who can take in the dog. Because Claude made this decision without telling Danny, he lies and says that Patrizia has run away and is nowhere to be found.

A concerned Danny goes out into the woods to look for her, but cannot find her. And then, he ends up around Nick’s neighbor’s house and discovers that they have Patrizia. His first instinct is to get his dog back, but then he notices how well they are treating her. They have genuine love towards her, and Patrizia, too, seems to be happy, or at least calm, in their company. Given everything, it makes sense for her to stay there. Instead of living in an apartment in the city, she will have a huge place to roam around. She will also have other animals on the farm to befriend. Overall, it seems like a better deal for Patrizia. Danny comes home empty-handed, and when asked about the dog, he lies, saying he couldn’t find her.

Read More: The Four Seasons Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Anne Move to Italy?