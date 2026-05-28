The Four Seasons Season 3 Cast and Plot Theories

The second season of Netflix’s ‘The Four Seasons’ unfolds in the aftermath of Nick’s death, focusing on the group’s grief as they come to terms with their loss. The eight-episode season packs many twists and turns in its stories, leading to some unexpected decisions by the end. The season ends on a hopeful note, but it also shows that there is still much left to tell about the six characters at the heart of the story. A third season should shed more light on the avenues that are yet to be explored. So far, Netflix has not renewed the series. While the second season received a quick renewal, it is not unusual for the streaming service to wait a bit before deciding to greenlight another season. If the renewal happens, Season 3 is expected to release in the second half of 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Four Seasons Season 3 Will Explore a New Chapter for the Protagonists

The second season brings many changes for the characters. To begin with, Anne decides to move to Italy to explore a new phase of her life. At first, she uses it as an excuse to show Mark Brett that she is having the time of her life. But then, as she starts sending him pictures of made-up fun, she realizes that she is actually having fun. Interestingly, she discovers that her neighbor is a man named Gianpiero, who is the fake name she used to tell Mark she had a boyfriend in Italy. The next season will show whether she comes to love her life there or, like Danny, starts to wonder if she made a huge mistake. If things go well, we might even see Gianpiero on one or all of the vacations next time.

Meanwhile, Danny and Claude have moved to Philadelphia to take care of Danny’s mother, and it will be interesting to see how they have been faring. Since the first season, they have had their fair share of fights, but they have always managed to make it through. Still, there are a lot of things left unsaid between them, and given the arc where they think about having children, it is clear that there are a lot of things that they still need to figure out in their relationship, even after all this time. Speaking of figuring out things, Kate and Jack also have quite a lot on their plates. The first two seasons saw Kate acting as a shield for Jack.

However, at the end of the third season, she also realizes that this shield has prevented her from opening up to her husband and has made her emotionally unavailable at times. She has a breakthrough in the finale, where she shares her deepest fears with Jack, and he welcomes her to unload it all and let him be there for her, for once. This shift will create an interesting dynamic in the third season, as we might finally see Kate take the spotlight while Jack gets to know the side she had been keeping from him all this time.

The Four Seasons Season 3 Will Add New Members to the Cast

‘The Four Seasons’ wouldn’t be what it is without the extraordinary cast that leads it. The third season will mark the return of Tina Fey as Kate, Will Forte as Jack, Colman Domingo as Danny, Marco Calvani as Claude, and Kerri Kenney-Silver as Anne. Erika Henningsen’s Ginny is also expected to become a regular member of the group, given how much her role expanded in Season 2. While Steve Carell’s Nick is dead, a flashback episode, as in Season 2, would be a great way to keep him in the group while continuing to fill in the gaps in the story.

An exciting addition to Season 3 would be David Tennant as Gianpiero, who is introduced at the end of Season 2. It remains to be seen what role, if any, he plays in Anne’s life and, more importantly, whether the group deems him worthy of being let in, as they did Ginny. Steven Pasquale’s Mark Brett was great in Season 2, but since there is no more scope for his romance with Anne, he might not appear in the next season. Still, we haven’t seen how Anne’s story turns out, and perhaps Mark isn’t completely out of the picture yet. Additionally, recurring characters like Julia Lester as Lila, Ashlyn Maddox as Beth, Alan Alda as Don, and Toby Huss as Terry are also expected to return, with new cast members joining the third outing.

Read More: The Four Seasons Season 2 Ending Explained: Does Anne Move to Italy?