The Frog: Who did Seong-a Kill? Who was She Going to Bury?

A guest proves impossible to get rid of in Netflix’s ‘The Frog,’ and this makes the renter so desperate that he is ready to do whatever it takes to get rid of her. The guest in question is Seong-a, who rents Yeong-ha’s vacation home. She becomes obsessed with Yeong-ha and his house because of its seclusion and becomes adamant about getting it from him. She is ready to go to any lengths to get the house and doesn’t mind hurting a few people in the process. The list of her victims grows by the minute and is so long that in the end, when she asks for help in burying a body, Yeong-ha, and the cops have to rack their brains trying to figure out the identity of the person she killed. SPOILERS AHEAD

Seong-a’s Victim is Someone Who Almost Had Her Arrested

After bearing with all of Seong-a’s antics, Yeong-ha finally has enough when she threatens his daughter. By the time he arrives at the house, Seong-a has already hidden his daughter someplace she claims he will never be able to find by himself. In return for his daughter’s safety, she asks for three things from him, the last of which is to help her bury something in the garden. She doesn’t reveal what it is, and for a moment, it seems that she might have Yeong-ha bury his own daughter in the garden. Even though Yeong-ha believed it for a minute, he asked her to take her to his daughter first. Only when he knows she is alive and well will he help her with all her demands.

Later, it turns out that Yeong-ha had colluded with Captain Yoon, who found his daughter and took her to the hospital while he kept Seong-a occupied long enough to have her arrested. It is later that he realizes that she asked her to help her bury a body, which means she has killed someone. This leads Yoon to conduct a massive manhunt for the body. Due to her knowledge of the locale and having seen the dirt on Seong-a’s car, Yoon figures that the body is somewhere in the cornfield. It doesn’t take much time for the force to discover the body, and they are shocked to see that it is a fellow police officer, Kim Seon-tae.

Seon-tae Was Meant to Die by Seong-a’s Hands

While Seon-tae’s death is a shock for his colleagues and friends, who thought he was off on a vacation, it is not much of a surprise considering how much time he was spending with Seong-a. He first arrives at the house when Yeong-ha accepts other renters in the hopes of pushing Seong-a out of the house. When she poses a problem, cops are called to the scene, which turns the situation against her. Not knowing who she is, Seon-tae is infatuated with Seong-a and returns later to check up on her. This is when she sees an opportunity and uses him to get back in the house.

Seong-a’s plan succeeds, and with Seon-tae by her side, she has more authority as a tenant. But when Seon-tae starts to get clingy, she becomes frustrated with him and hopes to throw him out of the picture. She even asks for Yeong-ha’s help, and while initially he doesn’t do anything, he later stages the situation in a way that has the cop removed from the premises. Later, Seon-tae returns to the house to get back his stuff and check on Seong-a, which is when he discovers a bag that contains the evidence that Yeong-ha had collected against Seong-a. When he hears the recording of her confession, he realizes exactly what has been happening in the house.

Even when he has the evidence, the problem is that Seon-tae is too far from the main town. He doesn’t have a car because he took a cab and had hoped to find Seong-a there. While he tries to call his colleagues, he tries to make it back by running, but on the way, he finds Seong-a waiting for him in the middle of the road. Her car lights turn on, and we don’t see what happens next, but later, Seong-a is seen in the middle of the cornfield, receiving a call in which Yeong-ha tells her that she can have the house.

It seems unlikely that Seong-a could have known about Seon-tae finding the evidence against her. She did, however, know that he was to be on vacation for the next few days, so he wouldn’t be missed. She also knew that if she didn’t get him out of her life, he would keep coming back to the house and try to get close to her, which would be a problem because he was a cop. Spending time in his vicinity would eventually lead to him figuring out her penchant for murder. The only way for her to get out of this situation was to kill him.

Knowing how obsessed he was with her, she knew he would come back to the house, which is why she was waiting for her on the way. The secluded path allowed her the freedom to crush him under her car and then have his body disposed of in the nearby cornfield. The fact that she killed him right after he found the truth about her was just an unintentional plus point and saved her a lot of trouble. So, even if Seon-hae hadn’t figured out the truth, Seong-hae would still have killed him. He was doomed either way.

