The Girlfriend Season 2 Plot and Cast Theories

‘The Girlfriend’ is a thrilling drama series that charts the stories of two individuals whose lives are interconnected by one crucial thread. Laura Sanderson, an art gallery owner, is a doting mother to her son, Daniel. When she finally meets Cherry, the woman her son is currently head-over-heels for, she can’t help but grow suspicious of the young woman’s intentions. This sparks a heated battle between the two women, fought through subtle jabs that eventually take the form of bigger blows of manipulation and deceit. Eventually, the narrative finds its end, bringing the characters to their surprising and shocking conclusion.

Yet, while the one-on-one battle between Cherry and Laura ceases with the latter’s death, a hidden message leaves the possibility of her turning things upside down even from beyond the grave. Therefore, while season 1 ends on a relatively conclusive note, fans might still find themselves eager to explore more of the story through a future installment. Unfortunately, Prime Video hasn’t yet renewed the show for another season, leaving its fate uncertain. Even so, if the project gets greenlit for a continuation soon, The Girlfriend season 2 might release as early as 2027.

The Girlfriend Season 2 Could Explore the Aftermath of Laura’s Message

‘The Girlfriend’ season 1 ends with Cherry finding her happy ending with Daniel, emerging as the clear winner in her intense competition against Laura. Until the end, the latter fails to convince her son to see the truth about his fiancée’s past, and her own obsessive misgivings eventually lead to her demise. Yet, months after her death, Daniel fatefully stumbles upon her old phone collecting dust under some living room furniture. As he looks through the device, he finds the irrefutable proof Laura had uncovered proving Cherry’s dangerous and violently vengeful nature. Nonetheless, he has already married the woman and is even expecting a child with her. Consequently, the season ends with a dreadful realization dawning on Daniel, who is beginning to realize the truth about his wife and the future mother of his child.

Given the open-ended nature of this finale, it’s likely that a potential season 2 would pick up right where this narrative leaves off. Now that Daniel has uncovered that Laura wasn’t entirely wrong about his partner, it opens up a world of possibilities for his character. Off-the-bat, there’s a lot of guilt and regret that will likely follow this discovery. Near the end of Cherry’s tug-of-war battle with his mother, Daniel had intentionally chosen to side with the former. In fact, when it came down to it, he even contributed to his Laura’s death, albeit accidentally, to keep his partner safe. Additionally, the fact that the couple is expecting their first child together further complicates matters, infusing a complicated layer to their dynamic. Therefore, a continuation focusing on what becomes of Daniel’s future and how Cherry reacts to his possible hostility presents an intriguing premise for season 2.

The Girlfriend Season 2 Would Likely Retain Some of the Main Cast With a Few Changes

In the event that ‘The Girlfriend’ returns for another season, there’s a high possibility that much of the original cast will reprise their roles. Olivia Cooke, who embodies the role of the titular character, Cherry Laine, will likely return alongside Laurie Davidson and Waleed Zuaiter, who play Daniel and Howard, respectively. However, the chances of Robin Wright’s return, at least in front of the screen as Laura Sanderson, remain precarious. Since the co-lead character receives a definitive end in season 1, it would be complicated for the actress to make a comeback.

However, depending on the route that season 2 takes, Wright’s character could return in the capacity of flashbacks and the like. Similarly, Anna Chancellor (Lillith) might also continue to be a part of the show in season 2, depending on whether or not the narrative chooses to delve deeper into her connection to the Sanderson family. On the other hand, things will be more uncertain for characters that are closely linked to Cherry’s narrative. In the epilogue at the end of season 1, there’s no evidence that suggests the woman’s mother has continued to remain a part of her daughter’s life. Therefore, it’s possible that Tracey Laine and perhaps even John won’t be returning for season 2. Nonetheless, a new narrative will inevitably lead the show down new avenues. This means fans can expect a few new faces to join the cast.

The Girlfriend Might Take an Unexpected Turn in Season 2

Since there have been no updates about the future of ‘The Girlfriend,’ there are multiple different paths for a potential season 2 to go down. There’s always a possibility that the show might take an anthological turn, bringing in new characters and narratives with a similar premise and core themes. However, there’s an interesting way to do this, while still staying connected to the central storyline. In season 1, we get brief glimpses into Laura’s past, where she was once torn between building a family with Howard or pursuing a whirlwind romance with her girlfriend, Lilith. Eventually, the latter goes on to play a notable role in Laura’s narrative.

Thus, it might be interesting to explore the Sanderson family’s past through the intriguing love triangle between Laura and her two partners. In this context, ‘The Girlfriend’ title could become a reference to Lilith, retaining the spirit of the first season. Inversely, the show might choose to stick with Cherry as its lead protagonist, delving into more of her misadventures. There’s a possibility that instead of focusing on her relationship with Daniel, the narrative might progress beyond it and follow that real estate agent in the aftermath of her marriage. In doing so, season 2 would be able to explore different facets of the character, while introducing new threats and goals into her life. Either way, a potential season 2 for ‘The Girlfriend’ will only serve to further enrich the show’s narrative.

