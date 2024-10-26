The Last Night at Tremore Beach: Does Sultan the Dog Die? What Happens to Socks the Cat?

Netflix’s ‘The Last Night at Tremore Beach’ follows the story of Alex, whose life is upturned after he gets struck by lightning. Horrifying visions of the future form in front of him, and he becomes desperate by the minute to change the course of things. There are a lot of people that he sees dying in his visions, but the tragedy is not limited to humans. His neighbor’s dog, Sultan, also seems to be affected by the crossfire. This also raises questions about the fate of Alex’s car, Socks. By the end, a very different picture from Alex’s visions emerges, especially when it comes to the pets. SPOILERS AHEAD

Alex’s Visions Reveal a Different Fate for Sultan the Dog

When Alex starts to have visions, the first person he sees dying is Maria. Slowly, the scope of the vision starts to get bigger as a red van stopping in front of Leo and Maria’s house comes into view. The people from the van target the dog, Sultan, first of all, lest he barks and wakes his owners, alerting them of the presence of the intruders. From his house, Alex watches them shoot Sultan. Considering that Maria and Leo die later, it seems that their dog is the first casualty of the night. Or that’s what Alex thinks.

By the final episode, Alex discovers that he has been wrong about the whole picture. He thought Leo and Maria were the good guys who needed to be protected from the people in the red van, whom he considered the bad guys. Later, he discovers that Leo is Souza, the infamous criminal that the authorities have been looking for, and the people in the red van are from Interpol. Because they are only interested in arresting Souza and his wife, they bear no ill will for the dog. Still, they need to neutralize him because they don’t want Leo or Maria to find out that they have been found. So, yes, they do shoot Sultan, but it is not a bullet, but a tranquilizer shot. The idea was to keep the dog sedated long enough for the plan to work.

At the end of Alex’s vision, Sultan wakes up with the effects of the tranquilizer had worn off. He is safe and sound, while almost everyone else around him dies. Luckily, when the vision ends, Alex finds himself back on the night when he is struck by lightning. This means that all the humans, as well as the Sultan, are out of harm’s way. Knowing what’s in the future, Alex handles things differently, which means that neither Leo and Maria nor their dog suffer any shots.

Socks the Cat’s Mysterious Origins Tie it to the House

The house that Alex lives in in Tremore is not his. He is simply renting the place for a while, which means that a lot of things there are not his, including the cat, named Socks. Because the cat so freely moves around the house, it seems, at first, that it is Alex’s pet. Later, however, he tells Judy that the cat had been at the house before him. It has its ways of coming in and going out of the house, even with all the doors and windows closed. Alex doesn’t mind it being around, so he feeds the cat and treats it like his own pet.

While Socks may not have been Alex’s, it stays around to keep him company. Later, his kids also get attached to the cat so much that they often sleep with it. In the end, the cat becomes an integral part of Alex’s life. However, he was never supposed to live in Tremore for long. In the end, after his visions have passed and he has averted a tragic future, he decides to leave for Amsterdam, but he is not alone. Judy has decided to accompany him despite her initial doubts. They also take Socks with them, which means the cat will not be alone in the house anymore. It will go to Amsterdam and meet Bea and Bruno, forming close bonds with them and becoming an important member of the family.

