The Last Stop in Yuma County: Is Odachi Knives a Real Company?

Francis Galluppi’s debut feature directorial, ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County,’ narrates the story of a knife salesman who becomes embroiled in a tense life-and-death situation at a remote diner as he waits for fuel to arrive at the adjoining gas station. The nameless salesman represents Odachi Knives, which he claims are made of the finest Japanese steel with handles of mahogany wood. The knives certainly come into play at multiple points throughout the film, effortlessly slicing through wires, pipes, and even a wannabe Bonnie character. Given their considerable role in the film, one may consider if there is a real company called Odachi Knives and whether they have sponsored the neo-noir thriller.

Odachi Knives Parody 1970s Sales and Advertising

While there are records of a company called Odachi Knives LTD registered in the UK, there is no evidence to suggest that ‘The Last Stop in Yuma County’ is advertising for that brand. Instead, the knives are used to take us back into a simpler era of sales and marketing, focusing on product quality and physical attributes, compared to modern advertisements focused on creating an emotional resonance with the target audience.

The production team even made a fake advertisement for Odachi Knives, which was used on social media as a part of the film’s marketing campaign. The advertisement has all the characteristics and eccentricities of a ‘70s TV commercial. An overly whimsical voice-over, vertical scan lines emblematic of old CRT televisions with concave screens, a penchant for eye-catching designs and colors, and a lengthy practical display of the knives’ efficiency.

Another possible reason for the knives’ inclusion in the plot is their link to the salesman in developing his character and, later on, as an identifying factor for him. As the two bank robbers first enter the shop, the salesman identifies them and becomes ill at ease as he tries to work out what to do. When asked by the waitress about the knives, he gives a half-hearted sales pitch. “So these are Odachi knives,” he says softly. “They’re made from the strongest steel in Japan. They’re just as sharp and as durable as any authentic Japanese sword. The handles are hand-carved from wood, um, from a dark wood.”

(Spoilers ahead) Later on in the movie, the same knives help him subdue Sybil, easily stabbing her straight through the heart. The knife left lodged in her chest, later implicates him in the massacre at the diner. When the sheriff finally catches up to the salesman, he confirms his identity by the knives tucked away in the trunk of his car, assuming that he is responsible for the tragic death of Charlotte.

Odachi Knives is a fictional creation of writer-director Francis Galluppi, which adds a unique element to the salesman’s character while also playing a role in the movie’s plot. A satirical advertisement for the knives was also created, emulating the 1970s visual marketing style and being used to promote the film online.

Read More: The Last Stop in Yuma County: Is the Movie Based on a True Story?