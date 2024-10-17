The Lincoln Lawyer: Who is Deborah Glass? How did She Die?

The third season of Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ throws Mickey Haller into a case that turns very personal for him. At the end of the second season, he received a call that led him to Julian La Cosse, whose case he now has to handle. The center of the investigation is Glory Days, who came into Mickey’s contact while he was still involved with the case of Jesus Menendez, who was falsely accused of murder. Despite their professional entanglement, Mickey had grown to care for Glory, which is why her murder hits him so hard. However, he is not the only one who is disturbed by the death of a client. Andrea, who works as a prosecutor, has a jarring case of her this season, and it revolves around a woman named Deborah Glass. SPOILERS AHEAD

Deborah Glass’ Case Changes the Course of Andrea’s Career

While Deborah Glass does not have any bearing on Gloria Dayton, aka Glory Days’ case, her story becomes an important part of the third season, especially when it comes to Andrea. Deborah was in an abusive relationship. Her husband was violent, and one time, he took things so far that eventually, the cops were called, and he was arrested. Andrea was assigned to Deborah’s case, and her intention was to send the husband, Scott Glass, behind bars for so long that her client didn’t have to worry about her safety anymore. For that, the case would have to go to trial, which meant that Deborah would have had to relive all of her trauma, with it being laid out in front of the whole court. Worse, there was also a chance that Scott’s defense might help him get away with a not-guilty verdict.

While Andrea was confident of her skills and had the reputation of being a winner, she was skeptical about putting Deborah on the stand. Andrea is advised to get a plea deal, which would ensure that Scott goes to prison without having Deborah go through every painful detail of the crimes committed against her by her husband. Due to the plea deal, the sentence Scott Glass received was significantly reduced, but it did confirm that he would be in prison for the next couple of years. This gave Deborah enough time to pull herself back together and get her life back on track. The law was on her side, and there was no reason for her to feel unsafe.

Deborah Glass Dies of a Gross Mistake on Andrea’s Part

Things go well with the plea deal, and Scott does go to prison, but the part of the deal means that he would be able to get out of prison under certain situations, for example, attending the funeral of a family member. It wouldn’t happen without the knowledge of the prosecution, which means that Deborah would be kept in the loop and could be on vigil. This is exactly what happens. Scott gets to leave prison for a day to attend a funeral, and Andrea is supposed to tell Deborah about it, but she doesn’t. It’s not an intentional error. In fact, Andrea is about to make the call when her boss comes into her office and tells her about the possibility of a promotion. Immediately after it, she is whisked away to a meeting, and then one thing happens after another, and before she knows it, the day has gotten away from her and she has forgotten to make the call.

The next day, when Scott Glass comes out of prison, the first thing he does is pay a visit to his wife. He knows all of her habits, one of which is to take the dog for a walk. It is impossible to predict what Deborah would have done had she been told about Scott getting out of prison, but the fact that she wasn’t told about it weighs heavy on Andrea when it is revealed that Scott found her on her morning walk and killed her the same morning. While he is arrested for the crime, with overwhelming evidence against him, enough to put him away from good, it doesn’t change the fact that the murder is directly linked to Andrea’s mistake.

It is impossible to imagine what would have happened if Andrea had made that call. Perhaps Scott would have still found Deborah and attacked or killed her. But Andrea can’t shake off the fact that a warning could have gone a long way to save the woman’s life, and hence, it falls upon her, the lawyer, and her forgetfulness to take the blame. This terrible mistake makes Andrea all the more determined to put Scott Glass away for good, but before that, she has to deal with the guilt that weighs heavy on her and the mistake that could very well ruin her career.

Read More: The Lincoln Lawyer: Who is Deborah Glass? How did She Die?