The Lost Children: Where Are The Kids Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Lost Children’ isn’t your typical documentary as it chronicles one of the world’s most perilous and critical rescue missions undertaken to save four young children. This extraordinary story began when a small plane carrying six people, including four children and their mother, crashed deep within the Amazon rainforest near Bogotá, Colombia. While the wreckage revealed the tragic fate of the mother and two other adults, the children’s whereabouts remained a mystery. Over the next 40 days, military forces and Indigenous volunteers combed the treacherous jungle, pushing through dense foliage and challenging conditions in their determination to locate the missing children.

The Four Children Survived in the Wild Because of Their Indigenous Knowledge

On May 1, 2023, four young siblings — 13-year-old Lesly Jacobombaire Mucutuy, 9-year-old Soleiny Ranoque Mucutuy, 4-year-old Tien Noriel Ranoque Mucutuy, and 11-month-old Cristin — set off with their mother, Magdalena Mucutuy, on a journey from their remote home near Araracuara in southern Colombia to San José del Guaviare. They traveled in a small Cessna 206 aircraft, reportedly to begin a new chapter with Manuel Ranoque, who was the father of the younger two children and stepfather to the older siblings. However, fate intervened when the plane crashed in the dense Amazon rainforest.

After the crash, military personnel and volunteers from nearby Indigenous groups worked tirelessly to locate the wreckage of the plane. While the remains of the other passengers—Magdalena Mucutuy, an indigenous leader named Herman Mendoza Hernandez, and the pilot Hernando Murcia Korales—were found in the wreckage, the children were nowhere to be seen. Despite the difficult circumstances, search teams remained hopeful after finding signs that the children had survived: half-eaten fruits and fragments of their clothing were scattered around the crash site. These clues kept hope alive, even as the search stretched on for 40 days. Finally, on June 9, 2023, against all odds, the four children were found alive.

After the crash, Lesly gave a detailed account to the police about what happened in the aftermath. Though she was knocked unconscious and injured with a deep cut on her leg, Lesly managed to recover and hear her younger siblings crying. Determined to care for them, she gathered her strength and made her way to Cristin, who was lying beneath their deceased mother. Lesly took charge and led her siblings through the forest to safety. Coming from the Huitoto tribe, Lesly had learned a great deal about surviving in the forest from her mother. She managed to forage for fruits and berries and even fished to feed the children. Despite her best efforts, Lesly could see Tien, the 4-year-old, growing weaker. By the time the rescuers arrived after 40 days, Tien was unable to stand on his own.

The Children Were in Need of Emergency Care After Their Rescue

After being rescued from the Amazon rainforest, the four children—Lesly, Soleiny, Tien, and Cristin—were taken to a hospital where they received immediate care and nourishment. The images of their recovery were widely shared, with people around the world celebrating their miraculous survival. They were given food typical of their Huitoto Indigenous group, such as cassava flour, which was part of their cultural heritage. However, despite the joy over their safe return, there were many unresolved issues concerning their future.

The Fate of The Rescued Kids Hangs in Balance Today

The situation surrounding the children’s future became increasingly complicated following their rescue. The mother’s side of the family alleged that Manuel Ranoque, the children’s father, had a history of physical abuse, claiming he was aggressive and violent towards their mother. They insisted that the children should be placed under their care, arguing that Manuel was an unsafe guardian for them. One of the accusations was that Manuel’s presence during the search for the children may have contributed to the delayed rescue, as the children reportedly felt unsafe with him. In August 2023, the situation escalated further when Manuel was arrested on charges of sexual abuse.

Some reports suggest that he had abused one of the kids before the crash. He has also filed a lawsuit against Avianline Charters, the company that owned the plane, seeking about a million in damages. Since their release from the military hospital in Bogotá, the children have been under the care of Colombia’s Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF). In addition to providing immediate care, the Colombian government has established a trust to manage any compensation the children might receive for sharing their stories.

Their custody situation has involved a complex legal battle, with claims from both their maternal grandparents and Manuel Ranoque, their father, as well as the first husband of their mother, Andres. To mark the one-year anniversary of their rescue, on June 9, 2024, a celebration was held. The ICBF shared an update about the children, noting that they have been learning and living freely under their care. Additionally, a specialized team focused on ethnic affairs has been working with them to help ensure they remain connected to their cultural roots and traditions.

