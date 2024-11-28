The Madness: Is Profane Discord a Real Libertarian Organization? Is Revitalize a Real Tech Company?

Colman Domingo’s Netflix series, ‘The Madness,’ has him playing the role of Muncie Daniels, a media pundit who finds himself in quite a mess when the murder of a white supremacist named Mark Simon is pinned on him. With all evidence pointing in his direction, it becomes imperative for Muncie to solve the case himself and find the culprit so that he can prove his innocence to the law. The search for the truth leads him to two organizations, both of which seem to have strong motives to kill Mark Simon. They are portrayed rather realistically in a series that builds its narrative on the things that the audience will find relatable. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Fictional Profane Discord and Revitalize Serve an Important Purpose in The Madness

The intention while creating ‘The Madness’ was to keep it grounded in reality and give the audience something to think about. The creators wanted to use the real-life situation about the lack of dependency on social media and the problem of misinformation in today’s world as the bedrock of the story. However, when it comes to the story itself, they used fictional characters and organizations to drive the plot. Profane Discord and Revitalize fall in that category.

In the show, Profane Discord is introduced as a libertarian group that does not hesitate to choose the path of violence to fight their enemies. They have equipped themselves with guns and trained their members so they are ready whenever the need arises. Described as “basically Antifa on meth with Uzis,” Profane Discord is seen in the same light as the Forge, considering that both organizations (despite the differences in their ideals and motivations) are ready to take things a bit too far. The show’s creators seem to have taken inspiration from far-left groups with somewhat violent tendencies, but there is no specific real-life organization that serves as the inspiration behind it.

Due to their polar opposite beliefs, the Profane Discord becomes a suspect in the murder of the Forge’s Mark Simon. Soon, however, Muncie discovers that the real enemy is worse than them, and it is called Revitalize. Known majorly for being a tech company, it is revealed to be the real force behind everything going wrong with Muncie. There is a real-life IT company with the same name that focuses on “ reinventing the IT process and how engineers increase productivity” and “help engineering and manufacturing firms get jobs done.” However, they don’t have any connection to the one presented in the show. The similarities between their name seem coincidental, especially considering the villainous nature of the company that surfaces in the latter half of the series.

