The Midnight Order: Who Are They? Where Are They Now?

Freeform’s ‘Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order’ offers viewers an inside look at an all-female team dedicated to more than just fighting crime. These women, each with unique backgrounds and specialties, revisit cold cases, delve into the psychology of victims and perpetrators, and strive to implement structural changes in how violent crimes are addressed. As they tackle case after case, their methodologies and the profound impact of their work become apparent, showcasing an inspiring and transformative approach to justice.

Dr. Sasha Reid Aims to Kickstart a Revolution Through Her Secret Society

Dr. Sasha Reid, the founder and current director of the Midnight Order, has always been driven by a desire to understand violent crimes. She pursued her studies at the University of Toronto, earning both her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Criminology and Sociolegal Studies. In 2012, she established the Serial Homicide Database (SHD), a comprehensive list of thousands of serial killers. Four years later, in 2016, she founded the Missing and Murdered Database (MMD), Canada’s largest repository of unsolved missing persons and cold case homicides. Over time, others joined her initiative, and today, it operates as a supportive non-governmental agency providing aid to victims.

Dr. Reid is an Adjunct Professor at Ontario Tech University, where she teaches Criminology and Social Justice. She also volunteers with the Coalition on Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit People, concentrating her efforts on highlighting the challenges Indigenous groups face within the criminal justice system. Recently, she completed her Juris Doctor degree from the University of Calgary. It is imperative to mention that the support of her husband, Dr. Roman Reznikov, has been central to the trajectory Dr. Reid has chosen, too. Seeing how she leverages her new credentials to advocate for women, children, and other underserved communities with renewed zeal will be fascinating.

Ayah Ellithy is Now an Accomplished Psychotherapist

Born and raised in Egypt, Ayah Ellithy was always captivated by the world of mystery, killers, and the unknown, inspired by her love for Nancy Drew. Her family moved to Canada when she was just 17, and new opportunities allowed her to explore her passion further. She enrolled in a Bachelor’s program at Carleton University, studying Psychology and Linguistics. For her Master’s, she attended the University of Toronto, where she completed an MEd in Counselling Psychology and Psychotherapy in 2019. In 2020, she began her Doctorate in Counselling Psychology and Psychotherapy at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education (OISE) at the University of Toronto.

She completed her Doctorate in 2024 and is currently working as a Psychotherapist and a member of the Allied Psychological Services, supervised by Brandie Stevenson and Dr. Sandra Jackson. Her work primarily focuses on forensics and conducting risk assessments for adolescents and adults. She is also the Project Coordinator at a non-profit organization that studies serial homicide and atypical violence, where she contributes her expertise part-time. At The Midnight Order, she applies her extensive experience to the team, focusing on ethnic, gender, and sexual minorities, helping them address their mental health concerns.

Florence Tang Has Made Many Contributions as an Analyst

In 2018, while starting her Master’s in Criminology at Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Florence Tang joined Dr. Reid as a research assistant for the SHD and MMD databases. Their collaboration was successful, and she continues to work as a Researcher and Crime Analyst within the group. Florence is highly accomplished, completing her PhD in Criminology from Ontario Tech University in 2024. Since 2023, she has been working as a Lab Assistant at the same university, a role that has helped her identify the gaps in data collection of female victims based on their race.

Florence has worked as a Research Analyst at the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care since 2023. In her current role, she explores the neutralization theory in the context of healthcare provided to serial killers. She holds the TCPS 2 CORE Certification, a course on research ethics, and is currently working on her project titled ‘Current Issues in Abnormal Psychology, Successful Psychopaths: The Ones Who Get Away.’ With her extensive experience in criminology, psychology, and linguistics, Florence is an indispensable asset to the non-profit group, and her contributions have been foundational to its success.

Hana Georgoulis is Actively Working on Her PhD Today

Hana Georgoulis studied Kinesiology at the University of Calgary from 2016 to 2020, where she had the opportunity to meet Dr. Reid and began collaborating on her databases. She then joined Simon Fraser University, where she completed her Master’s in Criminology and has been pursuing her PhD in the same field since 2023. In October 2022, she got her first break at Simon Fraser University, working as a Graduate Teaching Assistant and Research Assistant. Her work includes reviewing gang- and violence-prevention programs in Vancouver. Hana’s interest and specialization in victimology, particularly in sexual homicide and sexual assault in sports, have been instrumental to her contributions to The Midnight Order, making her an indispensable member of the team.

Marina Jarenova Works Closely with the Calgary Police

Marina Jarenova completed her Bachelor’s in Psychology at the University of Calgary between 2016 and 2020, when she first interacted with Dr. Reid. As one of the youngest team members, she showed a keen interest in joining The Midnight Order. In October 2021, she began working as a Research Assistant at the university and also started collaborating with Dr. Reid, contributing significantly to the creation and progression of the databases. Her impressive work ethic and dedication stood out to everyone around her.

Though not particularly interested in academia, Marina was determined to work on the practical side of criminal justice. With this mindset, she began volunteering with the Calgary Police Service in September 2022 and is currently employed as a Report Integrity and Compliance Specialist. Her understanding of official and administrative work provides The Midnight Order with unique insights, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations.

Dr. Anjali Arora Believes Criminal Behavior Can be Intercepted

From a young age, Dr. Anjali Arora knew she wanted to understand and help those less resourceful than her. She carefully curated her career to achieve this goal, studying Psychology and Sociology at the University of Calgary. She also pursued a Medical Degree specializing in Forensic Psychiatry at the same university. Under the mentorship of Dr. Reid, she thrived and eventually became a part of The Midnight Order.

Currently, she is a Psychiatry resident at the University of British Columbia, where she has distinguished herself through her empathetic understanding of psychiatric and forensic patients, whose conditions often drive criminal behavior. Dr. Arora is dedicated to dispelling the stigma around these issues and believes that effective therapeutic interventions, if implemented early, can significantly mitigate the problem.

Hasti Pourriahi is Practising as a Lawyer Today

Hasti Pourriahi began her journey in high school by volunteering with organizations like York House School and Family Services of the North Shore. It was during this time that she became acutely aware of the disparities faced by many communities, particularly Indigenous women, in accessing legal resources. Motivated by this experience, she enrolled at Queen’s University, where she completed her Bachelor of Science with a specialization in Biopsychology. In 2021, driven by her desire to effect change, she decided to pursue a career in law and joined the University of Calgary to achieve her ambitions. She completed her degree in 2024 and has been practicing law in Calgary since June 2024, bringing her extensive experience at the University of Calgary and various roles in the corporate sector.

Apart from her professional endeavors, Hasti Pourriahi has a deep passion for travel, often exploring new destinations with friends. In December 2023, she visited Paris, followed by a trip to Poland in January 2024, where she enjoyed relaxing at Sobieszewo Beach. In June 2024, she traveled across different parts of Europe, reconnecting with friends and loved ones while taking a well-deserved break from her demanding career. Her commitment to community service remains strong, as evidenced by her active involvement with groups like the Canadian Council of Young Feminists and York House School, reflecting her continued dedication to making a positive impact beyond her legal practice.

Sue Brown Pioneers a Non-Profit for Teenage Girls

After completing her Master’s in Criminology, Sue Brown shifted her career focus to become a Human Rights lawyer in Canada. Over the past 15 years, she has gained extensive experience observing and addressing systemic discriminations that affect marginalized communities, particularly those along British Columbia’s Highway of Tears—a notorious stretch known for the high number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Currently practicing as a lawyer, Sue Brown also serves as the Director of Advocacy and Staff Lawyer at Justice for Girls, a non-profit organization supporting impoverished teenage girls. Within The Midnight Order, she leverages her legal expertise to assist in investigations and cold case studies, providing valuable insights and guidance to the team. Her dual roles highlight her commitment to legal advocacy and empowering marginalized communities through direct support and systemic change.

Emma Gaunt is Wholly Dedicated to Social Work

One of The Midnight Order’s most active members, Emma Gaunt has been deeply involved in curating the SHD and MMD databases since 2019. She first came under Dr. Reid’s mentorship while pursuing her Bachelor’s in Social Work at the University of Calgary. In addition to her work with The Midnight Order, Emma is also an Apprentice Funeral Director, emphasizing her belief in justice and advocacy for all. Her current role within the non-profit group extends to training new members and aligning them with the organization’s goals and objectives. Emma’s dedication and multifaceted skills contribute significantly to the team’s efforts in investigating and addressing cold cases and supporting victims of violent crimes.

