The Mole Season 2: Where Are the Contestants Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Mole’ is a reality gameshow that puts an eclectic group of contestants through wit and dexterity-based missions, which they have to complete as a team while a mole sabotages them. Season 2 of the show saw a range of intriguing and charming personalities, from the genuine and spontaneous Q to the master of misdirection, Sean. With the season concluded and the participants having gone their separate ways once again, we took another look into their lives to check on how they have been doing since then.

Sean Patrick Bryan Continues to Support His Sons’ Baseball Passion

Introducing himself as a stay at home dad, Sean Bryan initially covered up some crucial details about himself, including his career as an undercover cop. Like any good lie, the Mole infused his story and persona with plenty of truth as well. He kept his performance as a bumbling and easy-to-read middle-aged man till the very end, even tearing up at the finale dinner about how much the prize money would mean for validating him as a father.

Sean is, in reality, a very dedicated and loving stay-at-home dad of two sons, and he loves telling silly jokes as he did on the show. When it comes to his career, the former cop leverages his expertise to portray minor roles in films and TV shows. He has played a variety of uniformed roles, including a SWAT officer in ‘Boneyard,’ a tech security guard in ‘Obliterated,’ Orderly in ‘SEAL Team,’ and a firefighter in ‘Tacoma FD.’

Sean lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, with his wife, Ky, and two sons, Jordan and Payton. The couple is very supportive of their sons’ passion for baseball, something they have nurtured from a very young age. Payton has played a successful sophomore year at Shadow Ridge High School, and Jordan, who turned twenty in June 2024, plays for the Seattle Blackfins. For the parents as well as the budding players, baseball has been an integral part of their lives and a commitment for which they have made many sacrifices over the years.

After season 2’s filming concluded, Sean kept in touch with the many friends he had made during his time there. Despite having been played by him very thoroughly, the other contestants applauded him for his performance, and most came to bond well with him. The retired cop met up with Tony, Hannah, Neesh, and Deanna in Las Vegas, where they had a good time at casinos and even made several social media clips together. Sean’s wife and children shared a message about their pride in him and their excitement for his journey to come.

Michael O’Brien Kickstarted his Modelling Career

Working as a parking manager prior to appearing on ‘The Mole,’ Michael talked about how he had been privileged to be supported by his family as an openly gay man. His mother passed away at an early age, and he wanted to do something nice for his father, Ken O’Brien, who supported and took care of him. Hailing from New York, Michael stepped into the world of modeling in 2023 and has made significant progress since. He began working with Under Bridge Models, a New York and London-based agency, and soon began sporting clothing for advertisements. By the end of his first year in the new line of work, he modeled for Target’s catalog of Goodfellow & Co, and upgraded his portfolio by adding new pictures with bolder styles.

Michael loves to play football and has captained his team at FLAG (Friends, Lesbian, and Gays) Football in Boston, becoming the Superfab Bowl champions in 2022. Although he doesn’t appear to be playing actively nowadays, his time with the team seems to have garnered him a supportive community of friends who cheer him on. Michael also has a sister, Megan Fournier, and an adorable young niece. As he makes new strides in his career, ‘The Mole’ winner is propelled by very supportive family and friends.

Muna Abdulahi Continues Representation Through Poetry

Born to immigrant parents from Somalian, Muna is proud of her lineage and champions the cause of representation for immigrants and minorities. One of her primary mediums to do so is poetry, an interest she picked up at the age of 14 and has since won many accolades for. The Minneapolis resident is a three-time Minnesota Grand Slam Champion and continues to recite her poems through Poetry Journal and Button Poetry. Having felt the lack of unrelatable literature while growing up, Muna focuses on themes of migration, nationality, identity, and race. She is also invited to speak at events and offer her unique perspective on social issues and policy. Muna was the guest speaker at the 2024 State of the County Address of Hennepin County and spoke at the McNamara Alumni Center in September 2023 regarding the state of racial equity in educational systems.

The software engineer has a passion for travel and has visited most continents around the world. Her adventurous nature has led her to circumnavigate the world on a ship, and she has even acquired her own flying license. As a devout Muslim woman, she has also been to the Islamic holy land, Mecca, in Saudi Arabia, a place with which she feels a profound connection. Even while on the move, Muna tries to educate, teaching underprivileged children English and spreading her love for poetry. Muna Abdulahi continues to inspire through her work and shared encouraging words at the beginning of National Poetry Month in April 2024 for others who are on the path to experiencing the written and spoken word.

Hannah Burns Took a Break and Went on Vacation

A multifaceted digital marketer, Hannah Burns has a flair for life and has been busy traveling and socializing since returning from ‘The Mole.’ A native of Arizona, she has worked as a marketing consultant at the Affordable Image Marketing Agency since October 2022. Before the final elimination of season 2, Hannah revealed that she had not taken a day off from work for years. It is, therefore, a relief to see that she took some time out for herself and traveled from Hollywood to Miami, Florida, lounging on a yacht and exploring its islands.

Despite her initial villain arc on the show, Hannah quickly became a team player and won the trust of most of the contestants. She has kept in touch with many of them, especially Tony, with whom she continues their spontaneous romance. The couple traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada, in June 2024 and met up with fellow ‘The Mole’ contestants Sean, Neesh, Deanna, and Avori (season 1). They seemed to have a great time gaming in casinos and played around while making social media clips and skits.

Ryan Warner Went on Relaxing Family Trips

A steadfast team player throughout most of the season, Ryan is a volleyball coach at Oldham County High School and lives in Buckner, Kentucky. She is a capable athlete herself and tries to bring out the best in her students with encouragement, taking pride in their accomplishments. Ryan is a family woman at heart and is married to her high school sweetheart, Ben Warner, who is a dedicated wrestling coach. The loving couple have four children – two daughters and two sons – who seem to share their affinity for sports. Relaxing from the built-up stress of ‘The Mole,’ Ryan visited Fort Walton Beach and New Smyrna Beach and had many outings with her family, including attending a wedding celebration at a verdant countryside venue.

Naveed “Neesh” Riaz Started a Podcast and Learned About his Culture

An entrepreneur and social media influencer, Neesh Riaz is an LA resident who is a growing content creator with a marketing and branding background. Like with his career, Neesh likes to take on new challenges and, in March 2024, straight away stepped into a lead role for his first theater performance. His curiosity extends to learning more about his Indian-Pakistani heritage through his parents, grandparents, and other Indian-Americans.

The 31-year-old hosted the Holi Hype LA celebration under Rukus Avenue Radio on iHeart Radio, taking part in the Indian festival for the first time. He currently hosts his own South Asia-centric podcast, ‘The Garage Mahal,’ for the radio channel. His loving parents and grandmother support his ventures even if they don’t fully understand them, and Neesh often shares their reactions to his updates on social media. One of Neesh’s biggest supporters is his girlfriend, Feraz, a Jordanian-American singer who shares in his adventures.

Deanna Thompson Has Made Incredible Fitness Progress

The Las Vegas native initially rose to fame for her efforts in leading a group of digital investigators to identify the man behind an infamous video of animal cruelty. Their successful discovery of Luka Magnotta as the perpetrator was narrated in the 2019 Netflix documentary ‘Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer.’ During her time spent on ‘The Mole’ in Malaysia, Deanna adopted healthy eating habits, was physically active, and was inspired by her fellow contestants to begin her fitness journey. Her efforts have culminated in a staggering physical transformation: losing 52 pounds, which seems to have de-aged her as well. Deanna dotes on her photographer brother, Eric, and has an active social life. She seems to have developed a bond with fellow Las Vegas resident Sean and his family, spending time together and having a reunion with other contestants.

Quaylyn “Q” Carter has Begun Acting and Modelling

For the 42-year-old father of four, reaching for his dreams is the name of the game right now. In addition to being a professional bus driver, the Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, native also coaches sports and creates content for a growing social media following. Q’s unyielding drive is apparent in everything he does, from proposing to the love of his life and fellow content creator Carmen Nieves at the end of 2023 to starring in his first commercial in 2024. His time on the show seems to have further galvanized Q’s ambition, and he is slated to appear in Paramount’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ season 3 in a minor role. He continues to try out and apply for various opportunities in the industry, and we hope to see his uninhibited personality thrive on TV again.

Tony Castellanos Continues His Influencer and Livestreaming Journey

Antonio Alejandro Castellanos jokes about dealing with his elimination on the show by using it as a pre-workout for his gym sessions and crying over putting his trust in Hannah. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based social media influencer has a large following for his workout videos and aesthetic physique and has also expressed an interest in live streaming on platforms like Kick. He frequently collaborates with Culture Stigma TV, making sketches and conducting street interviews for them. The VIP host is highly dedicated to fitness – having participated in a bodybuilding competition in the past – and also trains in Jiu-Jitsu at 10th Planet Boca Raton. ‘The Mole’ participant also seems to be continuing his relationship with Hannah, with her visiting Miami in early 2024 before they met in Las Vegas.

Melissa Lummus Has Entered the World of Competitive Pinball

Melissa Lummus has an educational background and early career in film, video production, and theater, working as a cast and crew member. The Nashville, Tennessee native was drawn to the world of competitive poker in her 30s and has recently gravitated toward Pinball. The 35-year-old completed her 100th tournament in the IFPA in March 2024. She took to Instagram and wrote, “This competitive world has brought me so much joy and community, been incredible for my mental health, continued to be an outlet for discipline and going down rabbit holes I never even knew existed.” She took part in the Texas Pinball Festival, seemingly commentating for the Women’s Championship Finals. ‘The Mole’ contestant is also seeking to capitalize on her fame from the show by offering a personalized messaging service through Cameo.

Andy Mintzer is an Escape Room Enthusiast

An accountant by profession with a long and successful career behind him, Andy Mintzer is a dedicated family man. However, the 65-year-old’s thirst for adventure has found a unique outlet: escape rooms. Of the over 600 escape rooms in operation around the world, Andy has completed about 90%. His interest in the activity is such that he has even dedicated a YouTube channel to reviewing escape rooms. It was likely his affinity for solving such practical puzzles that led him to ‘The Mole’ in the first place. In June 2024, he visited Las Vegas for an accounting conference and had a reunion with Sean and Deanna. The three relived their days as a team by getting through the escape room, The Asylum: Playtime, together.

Jennifer “Jenn” Dasilva has Accomplished Major Lifegoals

Jenn Dasilva is a self-made woman who works as an International Policy Advisor in the U.S. Department of the Interior while pursuing her Ph.D. in Sociology & Social Justice at Morgan State University. Hailing from Prince George’s County in Maryland, Jenn has roots in Guyana and Venezuela and is proud of her Caribbean heritage. She has a passion for exploring the world, which goes well with her line of work, and she frequently visits new countries whenever she has the chance. Her latest trip in June 2024 was to Buxton, Guyana, where she seems to have partied hard with a group of friends. To this day, two of her proudest achievements are completing her degree loan-free with a stellar record and buying her own home at the age of 26.

