The Morning Show Season 5 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot

The fourth season of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ shakes things up at UBN as Bradley Jackson returns to expose a new case of corruption, and Alex and the others try to keep things together at the network. After ten episodes of twists, turns, and revelations, the season delivers a shocking episode that packs quite a punch. By the end, the Martel case is exposed, Bradley is brought home after spending weeks in a Belarusian prison, and Celine has been ousted from the network. However, this also opens the door for new development, and all of the questions posed by the Season 4 finale will be answered in the fifth session. The show was renewed for another run on September 16, 2025, ahead of the Season 4 premiere. Considering that the season is still in its early stages and the pattern of release that the show has followed so far, ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5 is expected to release sometime in late 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Morning Show Season 5 Will Focus on a Power Struggle in the UBN

The fourth season of ‘The Morning Show’ focuses on UBA’s transition into UBN and its impact on characters like Alex and Mia. The arrival of Celine Dumont leads to a shake-up that throws many people off course. However, by the end of the season, things look even more uncertain for the network. With Stella and Celine gone, the position of UBN’s CEO and President is vacant, creating a void that needs to be filled before things become more chaotic. At the end, we find Mia looking around in Celine’s office, and that hints at the fact that, perhaps, Mia doesn’t care about being Head of News anymore. Now, she has her eyes set on becoming the boss. However, just because she wants it doesn’t mean it’ll happen so easily. There are going to be one or two competitors, and that’s what will fuel the drama this time around.

Meanwhile, Alex and Bradley have their own issues to figure out. While Alex was forced to leave the network, Celine’s departure means she might return to UBN. However, she, too, will want a higher position, which will give her more authority over what actually goes on at her workplace. This could pit her against Mia. Bradley, on the other hand, will recover from her traumatic experience in the gulag. We might see her in therapy, while there is also a good chance that she will get another tip, which will lead her to uncover yet another case that will prove her mettle as a journalist. Still, all of this would be a fraction of the drama that will unravel next season, as more pieces will come into play.

The Morning Show Season 5 Will Welcome New Cast Members

Over the course of four seasons, ‘The Morning Show’ has established a cast of characters who have become the lifeblood of the show. Without them, the show couldn’t go on for another season. This includes Jennifer Aniston’s Alex Levy, Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup’s Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass’ Chip Black, and Karen Pittman’s Mia Jordan. Supporting cast members like Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, William Jackson Harper as Ben, and Nicole Beharie as Christine Hunter are also expected to be around for the next season. The fourth season also brings back Jon Hamm as Paul Marks, and with the way things are between Paul and Alex in the Season 4 finale, we believe that he will stick around for another chapter.

The fourth season also introduces Jeremy Irons as Martin Levy and Boyd Holbrook as Brodie “Bro” Hartman, both of whom are expected to reprise their roles in the next season. The same, however, cannot be said about Stella, as Greta Lee has confirmed her departure from the series. The end of Season 4 also sees Celine Dumont out of the picture. However, because she is still alive and well, though not in a very good place, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Marion Cotillard returning to ‘The Morning Show.’ Her return could also open the door for Aaron Pierre to come back as Miles; otherwise, the chances are pretty low for his character with both Stella and Celine out of the picture. Additionally, keeping with the tradition of the previous seasons, new characters will be introduced to keep the people of UBN on their toes.

The Morning Show Season 5 Will Deliver New Romances and Rivalries

The cutthroat world of news leads to strange bedfellows and surprising enemies, and the fifth season of ‘The Morning Show’ will continue with this tradition. With the post of CEO and President up for grabs, Mia will prepare to get his time in the spotlight, but it will pit her against old friends and new enemies. At the same time, Ben asks her to have dinner with him when they are in Paris, covering the Olympics, which suggests that there might be a spark between them, one that will be explored the next time around. Because they work together, professional rivalry could enter the picture and complicate their dynamics. Speaking of complicated romances, we still have Alex and Paul pining for each other.

The fourth season shows Paul trying to reform his ways, especially when it comes to Alex, and the fifth season might have them take another swing at their romance. Meanwhile, Bradley and Cory also have a lot of things to figure out. While they still have feelings for each other, things have become a little too awkward, especially as she has a lot of personal issues to resolve. Additionally, unforeseen circumstances may arise with the arrival of new characters. All in all, the next season promises a lot of drama and conflict, and we expect nothing less from the show.

