The Paper Season 2: What to Expect?

Peacock’s ‘The Paper’ brings back the mockumentary style comedy, popularised by its parent series, ‘The Office.’ This time, the focus is on a newspaper called the Toledo Truth Teller, which is compared to toilet paper by an executive of its sister company. However, all hope is not lost, and with the arrival of Ned Sampson, things start to change for the better. By the end of the season, the newspaper is in a much better place, but that is just the beginning. The story will continue with a second season, which was greenlit a day before the show’s premiere on September 4, 2025. The early renewal means that work on the second season has already begun, with a release aimed for the second half of 2026.

The Paper Season 2 Will Usher the Toledo Truth Teller Into a New Era

The first season of ‘The Paper’ ends with the Toledo Truth Teller winning three awards at the Ohio Journalism Awards. This indicates a significant development, not just in the newspaper’s content but also in its reputation in journalism. At the very least, it is now considered a better product of Enervate than Softees, the toilet paper. Winning the awards is not the only great thing about the finale. There are two significant developments regarding the romantic relationships between the characters. After secretly and casually dating each other, Nicole and Detrick break up. On the other hand, Ned and Mare give in to their feelings and finally kiss each other.

The second season will focus on the aftermath of the award ceremony. Co-creator Greg Daniels revealed that he already has some ideas about where to take the story next, as the team has already had a few discussions about Season 2. However, they are waiting to see how the show is received by the audience, especially by the fans of ‘The Office,’ before moving ahead with their plans. The details about the plot are understandably under wraps, but it’s clear that the next season will explore the workplace romance between Ned and Mare. More importantly, the sophomore season will have the Truth Teller team up their game as now, they have created quite a standard for themselves, and they must live up to it, if not raise the bar.

The Paper Season 2 Will Bring Back the Main Cast

One of the things that made ‘The Office’ a raging success was its cast, which remained largely unchanged for the entirety of the series. ‘The Paper’ also has the advantage of a great cast, and it will have to come back in its entirety for the second season to maintain the continuity of the story while also giving the audience a touch of familiarity. It means that Domhnall Gleeson (Ned Sampson), Sabrina Impacciatore (Esmeralda), Chelsea Frei (Mare), Melvin Gregg (Detrick), Gbemisola Ikumelo (Adelola), Alex Edelman (Adam), Ramona Young (Nicole), and Tim Key (Ken) will be reprising their roles, with Oscar Nunez returning as Oscar Martinez, a role he carries over from ‘The Office.’ Allan Havey’s Marv Puttman and Nancy Lenehan’s Ann are also expected to return.

Apart from the main characters, the show also brings in guest stars, with each episode bringing a different news story for the team to cover. The second season is also expected to draw some interesting actors in cameo roles. Additionally, there is a chance that the Truth Teller’s success might lead Enervate to increase its budget and allow it to hire more journalists. If that happens, we will see more faces added to the team, shaking up the dynamics established in the first season. Hopefully, we might also see some characters from ‘The Office,’ perhaps when they visit Oscar at his new workplace. We have already had a brief look at Bob and Phyllis Vance, with Stanley mentioned twice in the season. It’s possible that one or more of them might make a cameo the next time around.

The Paper Season 2 Will Explore Multiple Workplace Romances

While Ned tries to save the Toledo Truth Teller, he collaborates with Mare, the only one with proper experience in journalism, and together, their efforts lead the newspaper to take a step towards a brighter future. Their efforts will continue with the second season, but this time, there will be more tension due to their romantic relationship. Before kissing Mare, Ned hesitates about pursuing a romance with her because he is her boss, which means there is already an unequal power dynamic between them. However, now that they have kissed, they will most likely engage in a secret relationship, which is bound to get strained due to several reasons.

A similar tension is expected between Nicole and Detrick. They break up because she wants to be casual while he wants a serious relationship. At first, it seems that she is not affected by the breakup, but we later find her crying in Mare’s room, which suggests that she has not been entirely honest about her feelings. As Detrick moves on, the second season will have the roles reversed as Nicole pines for him. These complications mirror the relationship between Marv and Ann, who have been working together and seem like a couple, as Marv, at least, clearly has feelings for Ann, but aren’t a couple, as Ann is his sister-in-law. As more characters enter the fray, more complex relationships will be formed, and tensions will rise in the Toledo Truth Teller.

