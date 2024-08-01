Why is the Penguin a Woman in Batman: Caped Crusader?

Prime Video’s ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ presents a fresh take on the Dark Knight and his crime-fighting adventures in Gotham City. The story goes back to the beginning, presenting Batman in his early days when his existence is a mere rumor, not the legend that stirs fear in the criminals unfortunate enough to cross his path. The ten-episode season presents a mix of well-known and comparatively obscure villains, with each episode bringing a new challenger for Bruce Wayne’s alter-ego. One of the episodes focuses on the Penguin, a very well-known character from the world of Batman. However, this iteration of the Penguin brings something new to the table and isn’t something the audience is familiar with. SPOILERS AHEAD

The Penguin’s Gender Swapping is Just One Part of Reimagining Batman’s Story

The fans of Batman are acutely aware of Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, but in ‘Batman: Caped Crusader,’ we get his female variant, named Oswalda Cobblepot, aka the Penguin. She is seen fighting Rupert Thorne over gaining control of Gotham’s criminal underworld while operating from Iceberg Lounge, the cruise ship where she sometimes performs. The role of the Penguin is voiced by Minnie Driver and is a conscious effort by the show’s creators to present a different spin on the character.

For co-creator Bruce Timm, this was a chance to do things differently. He has previously been involved in ‘Batman: The Animated Series,’ ‘The New Batman Adventures,’ and ‘Batman Beyond,’ among other things. Considering how much he has worked on and influenced Batman’s story and character, including the villains, over the years, it didn’t make sense for him to make another story but build it in the same mold. He wanted to do something different this time, with the hero and the villains, so each character was given a twist that separated them from what the audience already knew, giving an edge to the TV show by making it a bit more unpredictable.

Timm revealed that it was part of the early talks about creating the show that something new must be brought to the table rather than churning the same old thing again and again. He also didn’t want the changes to happen for the sake of it. Every change and addition had to mean something for the character, opening new avenues for the story and inviting the audience to make discoveries about the characters they have known and loved.

Minnie Driver, who voices the Penguin in ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ revealed that the decision to make the Penguin a woman took place long before she was approached to voice the role. She was excited to explore this opportunity and was delighted that gender-swapping did nothing to change the character’s core. She assured the audience that the character’s essence and integrity were maintained, keeping the Penguin just as dreadful while giving her a fresh spin.

Driver also stated that the gender swapping was a calculated decision to build upon the character rather than just ticking some boxes or presenting some fluidity around the characters. She called the Penguin “properly evil,” stating that “the essence of the Penguin is the essence of the Penguin” and hoped that “she will be embraced as the villain that she always has been.”

The actress also talked about her approach to the character, revealing that she went for a wiley, gangster accent from 1940s New York while voicing the character. She also referenced her mother-in-law’s “clipped Upper East Side New York” accent and built from there to further hone what the character would sound like. She also sings in one scene, which is a challenge she welcomed, making this iteration of the Penguin even more interesting to play.

