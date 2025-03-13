The Pitt Episode 11 Recap: 5:00 PM

With Langdon kicked out at the end of the previous episode, episode 11 of ‘The Pitt‘ sees Robby try and manage the trauma team as they become one senior resident short. His absence means an increased workload on Robby as he juggles multiple trauma cases at once, stepping up when necessary to save people’s lives. Collins faces an internal and external crisis as a complex pregnancy case shows up at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center requiring urgent attention. Although it keeps her busy, the case only stirs up bad memories of what transpired in her life mere hours ago. McKay tries to resolve a personal situation surrounding her son, Harrison, while Mohan and Whitaker have to cross some lines to deal with a patient hiding something serious. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Robby Tries to Hush the Langdon Rumors

After sending Langdon away, Robby gathers himself and goes back to the main lobby area. As Dana is back handling her charge nurse duties, the senior attendee urges her to go home as she is injured and requires rest. She persists in her desire to stay and help. He informs her that Langdon has been let go for the day without going into the specific details of the case. He also tells her to perform a pharmacy audit on Langdon over the past three days. Meanwhile, Robby runs into Santos, providing her an update on the tip she offered him about Langdon’s illicit activities. However, he orders her to keep the news under wraps, possibly due to a significant backlash that might happen from upper management. He runs into Theresa, who asks what she should do about David. The senior attendee is too distracted to concentrate on her problem.

On his way around the lobby, Robby also has an exchange with Collins. The latter finally pulls him aside and tells him about her miscarriage earlier in the day. He is shocked to learn the news and offers her some consoling words. He also asks her to take the rest of the day off. However, she remains adamant about continuing her work. A new patient enters the ER, which offers her the chance to leave the room and get back to doing something. The patient’s name is Natalie Malone, a pregnant woman who is delivering a baby for a gay couple via surrogacy. As the gestation is already quite advanced, Collins takes her into the operating room and begins the delivery process. One of the fathers, who is also Natalie’s close friend, joins her in the room.

The Workload Piles Up in the PTMC

Mohan and Whitaker head over to Ivan Pugliesi’s room, a patient facing abdominal cramps and afflicted with vomiting and diarrhea. He is a New Yorker who has come over to visit his daughter. Ivan works in risk management, stating that his discomfort has no root in his lifestyle. However, after performing a preliminary assessment, Mohan informs Whitaker that Pugliesi is hiding something. According to the resident, their patient has numerous signs of opioid withdrawal and is clearly lying about his situation. Whitaker remains uncertain about Mohan’s diagnosis but accepts that something is off about the case. Meanwhile, in the operating room, Robby takes over the delivery process after a complication arises with the baby’s exit route.

The second father arrives to offer moral and emotional support to Natalie. The baby, however, has gotten itself lodged in Natalie’s pelvic bone, requiring some deft handling by Robby. Outside, Chad and McKay have a conversation about the former’s irresponsibility and how it nearly injured their son, Harrison. Chloe, Chad’s new partner, arrives to greet him, where she learns that Harrison will be living with McKay for a week. Chloe is unhappy with this development and insists she can care for Harrison. McKay tries to intervene but is pulled away by a serious case. The latest patient is a mother suffering from hepatitis B who is currently suffering from an esophageal hematoma. McKay takes on the case as a lead but asks the nurses to bring Robby in asap.

Robby suddenly finds himself being called upon from multiple directions as he juggles two serious cases simultaneously. Natalie’s baby is delivered safely and handed over to the father. Meanwhile, Robby tries to take care of the woman with the hematoma, whose daughter is worried. After a series of complications, the woman is stabilized. However, Robby’s work continues as he heads back into Natalie’s room to deal with a sudden bleeding through the woman’s uterus. It requires even more work to stabilize her situation. Amidst the chaos, the senior attendee also bats away numerous phone calls from Langdon, who is desperate to get in touch with him. Santos meets up with Garcia outside in the lobby. She informs the latter about Langdon’s dismissal, asking her not to spread the info they talked about previously. However, Garcia is annoyed with Santos and calls her “trouble.”

Robby Has a Heart-to-Heart With Collins

After realizing that Ivan Pugliesi may be hiding his opioid problem, Mohan decides to administer an anti-opioid medication to alleviate his issues. Whitaker feels uncomfortable about going about the case without being transparent. However, Mohan assures him that they have to help the patient first before confronting him about his health habits. Fortunately, the medication seems to help Pugliesi, proving that he has been lying. Meanwhile, Dana receives a phone call from Langdon, which she informs Robby about. The latter is ignoring his calls. He receives a video call from his stepson, Jack, who is out on a date with his girlfriend, Leah. The senior attendee heads outside the hospital to continue the conversation. He notices Collins sitting inside an ambulance, taking some time off from the grueling shift.

Robby urges Collins to take the rest of the day off, knowing the stress, anxiety, and sadness she is dealing with currently. The latter thanks him and reveals that she was pregnant a few years back while she was with someone else. However, she went through an abortion without informing the person involved. Although it isn’t made specifically clear, she may be referring to Robby in this scene. He tells her to forgive herself and take some rest. Meanwhile, McKay and Chloe finally clear the air about Harrison, with the former insisting that the boy will stay with her because she is his mother. Robby learns about Mohan going behind Pugliesi’s back to treat him with anti-opioids. He is unhappy with the resident for not following the rules. However, he confronts Pugliesi about his opioid problem and hands Mohan the initiative to handle his treatment as she sees fit.

Although Pugliesi is unhappy about being misled, he gets a dose of reality from Mohan, who tells him that if he does not deal with his problem honestly, his daughter may become fatherless. Robby runs into Theresa again in the lobby, who is desperate to save her son now that the situation with David has gone too far. After some cajoling and convincing, the worried mother agrees to become a petitioner to place David on a psychiatric hold. Moments later, Santos flags down Robby and asks him if she was right to out Langdon as a newbie. He informs her that she did nothing wrong by coming to him. The episode ends with Robby learning from Dana that the latter is looking to leave her job soon, especially with the violence from patients. Their conversation is cut short as news arrives of an active shooter at the Pittfest, the same place Jake is out on a date with Leah.

