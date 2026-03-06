The Pitt: Is Dr. Santos Gay? Are She and Dr. Garcia Dating?

The second season of HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt‘ takes the audience into the chaotic Fourth of July weekend, where things get even more tense with each passing hour. If the barrage of patients flowing into the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center wasn’t enough, it gets worse when a cyberattack shuts down another hospital, a lot of whose traffic is turned towards the Pitt. While the doctors and the staff try their best to speed things up while taking care of the patients, the interactions between them reveal personal details that otherwise seem to take a backseat. One of the more surprising details that the second season slowly confirms is a secret romance taking place at the hospital. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Santos and Garcia Indulge in a Complicated Workplace Romance

The doctors of the Pitt indulging in workplace romances is not a new thing, but in the second season, the show slowly lifts the veil from Dr. Santos and Dr. Garcia’s romantic rendezvous outside of the hospital. From their interactions in the first season, it was clear that Garcia gave a somewhat preferential treatment to Santos, but it is in the opening episode of Season 2 that a glaring hint is dropped for their secret relationship. While tending to a patient, Garcia makes a remark about Whitaker using other people’s toothbrushes, which leads him to confess that he got confused because his and her toothbrushes were the same color. Given that Whitaker is living with Santos at this point, it is curious to discover that Garcia’s toothbrush was at Santos’ place.

Since the conversation takes place during a very tense moment where several doctors are working on one patient at the same time, it is possible that this interaction could have slipped one’s attention. But later, when Garcia and Santos cross paths, the latter asks her about her plans for the evening. Santos says that Whitaker is going to be away for the evening, and she wonders if Garcia is still planning to come to her place. At the time, Garcia says she will think about it and move on. But later, when their paths cross again, and Santos pops the question one more time, Garcia reveals that she has made other plans. This clearly disappoints Santos, and Garcia points out that they have agreed to keep things casual, so it shouldn’t be such a big deal.

It is, however, clearly a big deal for Santos, who is seemingly more invested in this relationship. Later, she talks about the drawbacks of dating one’s coworkers while tending to a patient, which further highlights that, for her, there is nothing casual about her affair with Garcia. While the two seem to be keeping it lowkey, or at least trying to, Robby’s side glances when they interact or, rather, when Santos seeks Garcia out, show that he may have an idea of what’s going on. Or perhaps, because he himself has been in a workplace romance or two, he knows what it looks like.

This means that there is likely a conversation in a future episode where Robby talks with Santos or Garcia, or both. Given how the hospital is overrun with patients, and Santos is overwhelmed with her charting, the resolution for their romance might not come until we reach the end of the season. Additionally, the information about their romance has been trickling so far, and the show is yet to reveal more details, like when exactly their affair began, how many people know about it, and, more importantly, where it’s heading. Santos, definitely, would like the answer to the last one.

Read More: Who is Nurse Noelle Hastings? Who Plays Her in The Pitt?