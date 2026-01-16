The Pitt Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: 8:00 AM

The second episode of HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt‘ Season 2 picks up at the end of its predecessor, with Dr. Baran Al-Hashimi intently looking at the abandoned baby. Dr. Samira Mohan’s voice brings her back to reality, and she leaves, asking to be updated when the baby’s reports arrive. Meanwhile, Santos updates Robby about Kylie’s reports, while also mentioning that she has called the father, who is on his way, as well as a social worker, who will look into her case. When Robby asks if she has talked to the trauma counsellor this week, she says she hasn’t, and he insists that she do it as soon as possible. As both are ready to move on, Dr. Al arrives and asks for the update, and Santos has to repeat the details all over again, setting the stage for Robby and Dr. Al’s clash throughout the episode. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Robby’s Unconventional Methods and Gut Feelings Irk Dr. Al-Hashimi

While discussing Kylie’s case, Robby asks Santos what her gut is telling her. She doesn’t give a proper answer, but it’s clear that she seems to have made up her mind against the girl’s father. Before leaving, he tells her not to jump to conclusions, which Dr. Al picks up on. She wonders if Santos is the kind of person who often does that. She also doesn’t seem to be too convinced about Robby asking her about her gut feeling. This is when Dr. Cassie McKay shows up, tells them about her patient, Michael Williams, and mentions that her gut tells her something is wrong with him, even though he is not yet ready to accept it. The gut remark makes Robby and Al smile, but McKay doesn’t understand it. Before she can leave, a new patient arrives in trauma.

He has an open dislocation of the upper arm. Mel, McKay, and Garcia take charge, but when Dr. Al starts asking questions, Mel is not able to answer them. Considering the patient’s situation, Al wonders if they should discuss it with the ortho people, which makes Robby and Garcia laugh. They reveal that the ortho people “take their sweet time,” so they should handle it themselves. Meanwhile, Louie is prepped to get the liquid drained from his belly. Just as Whitaker has set him up, Dana tells him he needs to break the news of the elderly patient’s death to his wife. In triage, Langdon examines a patient whose one eyelid has been shut by superglue, which she used to apply to her eyelashes.

Meanwhile, Santos and Victoria discuss the latter’s mother, prompting Victoria to advise Santos not to pursue a double residency, as she will not be able to do it. When Santos quips back that just because Victoria couldn’t do it doesn’t mean she can’t either, Victoria states that that’s precisely the reason why she shouldn’t do it. Being underestimated doesn’t sit well with Santos, and, having been updated about the social worker for Kylie’s case, she is about to leave. This is when Victoria exclaims that the old nun she has been treating seems to suffer from gonorrhea. While Santos starts joking about it, Victoria’s primary concern is how she will break this news to her patient without making things awkward.

Mel’s Day Gets More Trying

Having helped the homeless man get washed, Emma returns with his clothes, wondering where they should be washed. Dana throws them in the bin, stating that they will be incinerated. She leads the young nurse to the patient, as this is the time to teach her about cast removal. Samira is asked to show her how, and it turns out to be quite an experience for Emma, because when the cast opens, the wound turns out to be infested with maggots. Back with the patient with a broken bone, things seem trickier than initially expected, as despite their best efforts, Garcia and McKay are not able to put the bones back in place. This is when Robby comes up with yet another unconventional solution.

He tells Mel to slip her hand inside the wound to give it enough push from the inside, so when McKay and Garcia pull, the bones slip back into place. When the job is done, he asks Mel how she is doing, and she mentions the deposition. He tries to assure her that it will turn out fine since he himself has been sued numerous times. He expects Al to reveal how many times she has been sued, but she says she hasn’t been, which makes Mel even more worried, and she leaves. Back with the old nun, Victoria arrives with Samira to tell her about the gonorrhea. Her hesitation is countered by the nun herself, who reveals that she works a lot at unhoused shelters, where she handles a lot of dirty sheets, among other things. Since she mostly does the laundry without gloves, it is possible that that’s where she caught the disease from.

Meanwhile, Whitaker, accompanied by Ogilvie, tells the old woman about the death of her husband and consoles her. The social worker arrives, and Mr. Williams is sent for his CT. Mel returns to the patient, who continues to flirt with her, but when he sees the cops, he jumps from the bed and runs. In the process, Mel falls on the floor and hits her head. Meanwhile, the kid’s reports arrive, and while almost everything seems fine, Al points out that they still need to do a urine test. She talks about using a catheter, but Robby says he has a trick up his sleeve. His trick is to make the baby pee naturally, and Al is made to catch it in a cup, which can be taken for a test. As she moves on, Al crosses paths with Langdon and invites him to take on the next patient with her.

A New Character’s Arrival Shakes Things Up for Robby

Dr. Al-Hashimi uses the next patient to show the uses of the new app that she will be incorporating in the hospital. After asking the patient questions and diagnosing her, she turns to the app and reveals that it has written down a full report. Because there is a margin for error, she highlights that they must still read and edit the full report before submitting. This surprises the residents, and Ogilvie uses the opportunity to praise the app. He also talks to Dr. Al in Persian, mentioning that he learned it to converse with his friends back in college. Despite his basic knowledge of the language, she is impressed. Meanwhile, Robby gets updates from Dr. McKay, which is when Nurse Noelle Hastings arrives.

McKay senses a vibe between Robby and Noelle, though she is not able to put a finger on it. Noelle is there to tell them that the man with the broken bone cannot be taken into surgery because he has to be moved to another hospital where he has insurance. While McKay doesn’t seem happy about it, Robby asks her to look on the bright side that a bed will be open for the next patient. When McKay leaves, Noelle wonders if Robby has told her anything, and he reveals that McKay is an empath, which is why she can easily pick up on things. He assures her he hasn’t told anyone anything. She asks him if he is leaving later that night, and when he says yes, she wonders why he can’t simply stay the night and leave in the morning.

Robby leaves when a new patient arrives, and before Noelle leaves, Dana tells her to be cautious about what she is doing. Meanwhile, Mel is patched up, and though she doesn’t have any significant injuries, Langdon tells her to rest. He also tells her about his addiction, why he left, and that he is now clean. Their conversation is interrupted when two police officers arrive. They couldn’t catch Mel’s patient, so they are here to ask her if he told her anything. They also mention that when the guy is caught, Mel will have to testify in court, which immediately makes her anxious. Langdon tells her to calm down and rest, while he takes the police officers out of the room and asks them to leave.

Ogilvie and Victoria’s Competition Gets Fiercer

Dr. Whitaker is told to go back to the elderly widow, who has forgotten what she was just told about her husband because she has Alzheimer’s, so he is forced to go through the process of breaking the news to her and consoling her all over again. Meanwhile, Robby checks up on Kylie and asks her about her injuries. He notes that when the nurse takes her blood, the girl doesn’t flinch or look away, which suggests that she might be used to the pain. Before leaving, he tells Santos to examine her for external injuries in her private parts. Robby heads to Louie to catch up on his treatment, and everything looks fine until Ogilvie mentions the details that Whitaker missed while checking on the patient.

Later, when Whitaker and Victoria talk about Ogilvie showing off, Santos comments that he is clearly looking to get the residency next year, which puts her in competition with Victoria. Meanwhile, Perlah and Princess talk about Victoria’s birthday party in Filipino. Langdon attends to a man who has burns all over his arm because of his cousin’s mistake, and the duo cannot stop bickering. Another man is brought in, who is revealed to have tripped over a rebar, though it’s not clear if he fell or fainted. Langdon realises the signs and immediately takes him to Robby, where the latter takes over the patient, while also not talking to Langdon. Elsewhere, Dr. Caleb Jefferson arrives to tell Whitaker that the elderly widow needs to be put in care because of her Alzheimer’s and agrees to find a place for her.

The social worker reveals that his conversations with Kylie’s father’s girlfriend have yielded no new information. He will need to talk to the father. The way Santos talks about the father, the social worker realizes that she seems to have made up her mind about certain things, and, like Robby, he reminds her not to jump to conclusions. With Robby taking over the unconscious man, Ogilvie and Victoria assist, and it becomes a battleground for them to exhibit their knowledge and expertise, which Robby finds amusing. Landgon is introduced to a new patient who seems to have taken more than the required dosage and has been erect for the past eight hours. At the same time, a patient is brought in from a restaurant, having experienced a sudden onset of respiratory distress.

Robby and Dr. Al-Hashimi Cannot Seem to Find a Common Ground

Robby and Al’s approach clashes once again as she suggests they should administer a mixed dose of ketamine, while Robby thinks they should give the patient ketamine only. When the time comes to decide, he ignores Al’s suggestion, prompting her to leave. Before leaving, she comments that she hasn’t been sued so far, and she wants to keep it that way. Eventually, Robby’s decision turns out to be for the best as they are able to remove a broccoli lodged in the patient’s throat, quickly relieving him of his problem and clearing the bed for another patient. Meanwhile, Dr. Al takes a look at Santos and Mel treating the man with the erect penis. Dana tells Emma to assist them, and the young nurse exclaims if this is what the doctors deal with all day.

Al notes that the patient landed in this problem because he was mistakenly given a higher dosage than he needed. She also talks to Mel about her deposition, assuring her that it will go fine and she shouldn’t worry too much. Meanwhile, the reports for the baby arrive, but Samira complains that the pediatricians have told them to do another set of tests, which Robby finds unnecessary. Clearly, they are prolonging the baby’s stay downstairs, and Dana doesn’t blame them. Meanwhile, Whitaker takes the old lady to see her husband, but since he has yet again forgotten that he is dead, seeing his dead body is a shock for her.

The episode ends with Al finding Robby outside, where she tries to discuss the changes she wants to implement, particularly regarding the app, which can generate reports and save a significant amount of time. Yet again, they are interrupted when a new patient arrives. He is revealed to be a combative college kid who was tased in the neck and cannot seem to calm down. Robby retorts if Al still wants to talk about AI, and she confesses that the timing is not right, yet.

