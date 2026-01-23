The Pitt Season 2 Episode 3 Recap: What does the Phone Call Mean?

The third hour of the day begins at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Centre, with the arrival of more chaos in HBO Max’s ‘The Pitt.’ If things had seemed a little slow, they accelerate by the end of the episode to the point that Robby laments that he should have left the night before. But before that storm strikes, there is relative calm, which allows the staff to get a handle on things, while also wrapping up several patients. One of them is Jackson Davis, who arrived at the Pitt at the end of the previous episode, kicking and screaming. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Angry Student’s Case Takes a Turn

Jackson Davis is a young student who was tased at the library and still has taser barbs stuck to his neck. The doctors have to find a way to calm him down before they can treat him, and once again, Robby chooses to go by his gut and prescribes a sedative, while Dr. Al-Hashimi thinks they should know more about him so they don’t use the wrong sedative. Later, the man from campus security, who tased Jackson, comes to the hospital. He has a minor injury, but he is not concerned about that. He is waiting for the cops to give them his statement, while also keeping an eye on Jackson, claiming that he is on drugs.

While Jackson and the man are treated, the cops don’t arrive until the second half of the episode, and it is still later when Jackson’s blood reports come out, revealing no drugs in his system. This means that he was wrongfully tasered, and this changes things, as the cops turn their focus towards the man who tasered him. Meanwhile, Mr. Randall is de-erected and sent home and told not to have sex for a while. The hospital staff finally notices that Harlow Graham is deaf. They reach out to her, apologise, and assure her that she will be taken care of soon. Meanwhile, Digby, the homeless man with maggots on his arm, is attended to by Dana and Emma.

He should stay in the hospital for a bit longer, but he says that he doesn’t like going to the doctor. Dana understands that his inability to pay the bills is the problem, so she assures him that her friend Dylan (the social worker) will help him with the matter. She also offers Digby a sandwich and gives Emma a valuable lesson through this exchange. Meanwhile, Dr. Cassie McKay finds an old patient, Mr. Montrose, walking around and talking to others. She tells him to stay in his bed because it is frustrating when patients don’t stay in their place.

However, she doesn’t feel the frustration in this case because Mr. Montrose is a charmer who can talk his way out of things. He makes her laugh, and another patient compliments her on it. Whitaker and Ogilvie check on Louie, whose liquid is almost drained, but his toothache is not getting any better. They assure him they will fix him up by the end of the day, so he can see the Fourth of July fireworks, which prompts him to tell them that he knows the fireworks magician, Mr. Zambelli.

A Tragedy Makes a Husband and Wife Deal With Guilt

A serious case of accident between a car and a motorbike arrives. The motorcyclist dies because of the hit on his head in the absence of a helmet. Mark Yee, the car driver, has fallen unconscious, and his wife, who was in the passenger seat and doesn’t show any visible signs of injury, is worried that he may never wake up again. The doctors realise that he is paralysed, and after a little investigation, it turns out that this is because the stress of the situation has triggered a condition he had from birth, which led to a potassium deficiency in him. While he is treated with the surety that he will survive and get better, his wife falls unconscious.

It turns out that she had internal bleeding on a wound that went unnoticed under her clothes. When Mark wakes up, he realizes his wife is in a serious condition, and he goes through the same thing she went through half an hour ago when he was unconscious. While still recovering, he wonders if his wife will survive the surgery, so he records a message for her, with Dana’s help, and says all the things he wishes he’d told her before. Elsewhere, Mr. Williams discovers there is a tumor in his head. This was probably why he fell unconscious and why he complained of pain in different parts of his body.

McKay tells him that the next step is to get a biopsy to get more clarity on the matter. In the second half of the episode, his ex-wife arrives on the scene. It seems she is still his emergency contact because he forgot to update the details after they separated. Her frustration soon turns into concern when she finds out about his tumor. They have a heartfelt exchange, but what gets to her is the possibility that their marriage may have crumbled because of the tumor. She tells McKay that he used to be the sweetest person, and then one day, his behaviour suddenly changed. She wonders if the tumor may have been behind it, and McKay doesn’t deny the possibility.

The True Source of Kylie’s Injuries is Revealed

The previous episode saw the arrival of two cousins, one of whom was treated for a burn on his arm. By the time he is treated and is ready to leave, his father and uncle show up at the hospital. It seems that the old man had a fainting spell, and a conversation between the family members reveals that they have a habit of pooling their meds. Langdon deduces that he may have taken the wrong medicine, which led his blood pressure to fall and made him fall unconscious. In another room, Mrs. Kovalenko is treated for a burn on her arm. When Robby shows up as her doctor, she is happy to find a fellow Jewish person.

She asks him about his relationship status, his age, his family, which synagogue he attends, and later, even chides him about going on a motorcycle trip. Their conversations also reveal that she is the survivor of the Tree of Life shooting. Her PTSD was triggered by the fireworks, and a piping hot samovar ended up falling on her arm. When Perlah tends to her, Mrs. Kovalenko notes that she is Muslim and thanks her. She mentions that after the shooting, it was the Muslim community of Pittsburgh that came out to support and help the victims, and stand in solidarity with them.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s father, Benny Connors, finally arrives at the hospital. Santos updates him on his daughter’s situation. When he discovers that Kylie fell while playing on the stairs with his girlfriend, he wonders why they were playing on the stairs in the first place. While she explains, Dylan arrives and asks Benny to accompany him to the room next door so they can talk, accompanied by Santos. Benny wonders why he needs to talk to a social worker anyway, which is where the insinuations of abuse come to the surface. Benny breaks out in anger, and he and his girlfriend start pointing fingers at each other.

The Alarms Sound at The Pitt

The situation is de-escalated by Dana, who arrived with Kylie’s report. It turns out that the injuries were not because of any form of abuse at school or home. It’s because Kylie has ITP, which means that her own cells are turning against her and causing the injuries. This clears the air, and Santos (who has learnt her lesson for jumping to conclusions) later explains the whole thing to Kylie’s mom on the phone, who is on her way to the hospital. Benny apologises to his girlfriend, but too harsh words were shared in the fight where they accused each other, and she tells him it’s over between them.

In other minor cases, a boy comes in after shoving two beads up his nose. He is treated by Langdon, who shares the words of wisdom about fatherhood that he’d read in a book. Victoria and Ogilvie’s rivalry continues, and clearly, neither is ready to give up. Things seem to be cooling down between Robby and Dr. Al-Hashimi, as, earlier in the episode, she notes that she has a gist of how he works, and they don’t necessarily have to be in the same space anymore. She wants “co-operation, not commitment” from him.

At the end of the episode, Robby notices that several patients have been treated and the beds are opening up for new patients. But he seems to have spoken too soon. Dana gets a call where she discovers that Westbridge, the hospital where they’d sent the man with a broken arm for his insurance in the previous episode, has a code black due to some internal issues, the true nature of which is still unknown. They can’t take any new patients, so their ambulance traffic is being diverted to PTMC, which means things are going to get much busier and hectic now.

