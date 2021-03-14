‘The Promised Neverland’ is a dystopian science fiction anime that has been adapted from writer Kaiu Shirai and illustrator Posuka Demizu’s original manga series. The story revolves around a group of children who live in a picturesque orphanage. One day, they discover that the world that they have read about it in their books doesn’t exist. Instead, they have been bred and brought up to be served to demons as food. Refusing to give up without a fight, many of them escape from the orphanage. The anime premiered on January 11, 2019. Season 2 began airing on January 8, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Promised Neverland’ season 2 episode 10 is set to release on March 19, 2021. CloverWorks Studios produced the series, with Mamoru Kanbe serving as the director and Kaiu Shirai as the primary writer. Takahiro Obata provided the music, and Kazuaki Shimada created the character designs. Kiiro Akiyama sang the opening theme track “Identity,” and Myuk sang the ending theme track “Magic.”

Where Can I Watch The Promised Neverland Season 2 Online?

Season 2 Episodes of ‘The Promised Neverland’ with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are made available on Funimation (North America), AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Hulu (North America), and Wakanim (Scandinavia) on the day of their airing in Japan on Fuji TV’s Noitamina and its affiliated channels.

Funimation also has Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Mexican) subtitled versions for its viewers in South America. French, German, and Russian viewers can watch the series with their respective language subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan can watch season 2 on iQIYI. Italian viewers can catch the series with Italian subtitles on VVVVID. An English dubbed version of season 1 is also available on Funimation.

The Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Emma tells Norman that she will not let him carry all the burdens alone. When she opens her arms and proposes that they and their siblings should grow old together, Norman’s resolve finally cracks. He tells Ray and Emma that his days are numbered because of the experiments Lambda conducted on him.

Mujika and Sonju arrive and start using their blood to revert the demons to their normal forms. Norman also convinces his crew to stand down. When they arrive at the abandoned temple, Thoma and Lannion tell them they have heard on the radio that Phil and others are about to be sent away from Grace Field. However, this is revealed to be a ploy by Isabella and Peter Ratri to flush out the escaped children.

Meanwhile, the elderly demon, Vylk, informs Mujika that he was one of the demons whom she saved 700 years earlier. He then gives Emma a piece of James Ratri’s pen. 15 years earlier, a dying man gave it to him and asked him to hand it over to the children looking to escape the demon world. When Emma connects the piece to the pen, it shows them a detailed blueprint of the farm headquarters. The piece also has information on the antidote for the drugs administered to Norman and his crew. The children begin planning how to get Phil and the others out safely. The episode ends as Vincent contacts Grace Field to make a deal. In episode 10, the children might return to Grace Field to save their younger siblings.

