Based on a Japanese manga series written by Kaiu Shirai and illustrated by Posuka Demizu, ‘The Promised Neverland’ is a dystopian fantasy horror anime show. It tells a story in which a long and catastrophic war between humans and demons came to an end following an agreement to segregate their worlds. Some humans were left behind so that they and their descendants would serve as food for the demons. The anime show begins in 2045, about 1000 years after the treaty. The demons have set up farms to harvest human children for their platter with certain human families’ help. On one such farm, Grace Field, Norman, Ray, and Emma discover the truth and subsequently escape with their siblings.

The stellar first season aired between January 10, 2019, to March 29, 2019. It received widespread critical acclaim, and the show was renewed for a sophomore season. When it started airing, however, the reaction was mostly negative. If you are wondering whether ‘The Promised Neverland’ will have a season 3, this is what we know.

The Promised Neverland Season 3 Release Date

‘The Promised Neverland’ season 2 premiered on January 8, 2021, and aired 11 episodes (and a special) before concluding on March 26, 2021. CloverWorks Studios produced the series, with Mamoru Kanbe serving as the director and Kaiu Shirai as the primary writer. As for season 3, that is not likely to happen as the show has covered all the chapters of the manga series, with the final moments of season 2 finale showing material from the final chapter of the manga. The producers condensed 144 chapters (15 volumes) into the 11 episodes of season 2, often skipping crucial arcs such as Goldy Pond Battle. Predictably, the second season is clunky and incoherent, especially for the viewers who haven’t read the manga series. Even the manga readers reportedly haven’t fared much better with introductions of certain new elements to fill in the obvious plot holes created by the omissions. The disastrous creative decisions taken in season 2 make even less sense when one considers that Shirai was involved in the production.

In the season 2 finale, several story arcs are covered in a slideshow. The fans understandably are not happy about this and have taken to social media to vent their justified frustration. ‘The Promised Neverland’ season 1 is one of the most popular and well-received anime of recent years. The sharp decline in the quality between the two seasons is quite unprecedented in anime history. Still, a tentative comparison can be made with shows like ‘Sword Art Online’ and ‘Tokyo Ghoul.’

In the light of all this, the ideal way to create future anime content in ‘The Promised Neverland’ universe is to put it through a proper reboot in the same vein as ‘Sailor Moon,’ Fullmetal Alchemist,’ ‘Fruits Baskets,’ or CloverWorks’ own ‘Horimiya.’ Anime films based on the source material can also be potentially made. There are several independent manga one-shots. Those can serve as inspiration for future projects. Shirai and Demizu might decide to revisit the universe to create a sequel series, which might lead to a sequel anime show.

Read More: Best Horror Anime of All Time