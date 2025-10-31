Do the Rats Die in The Witcher Season 4?

In the fourth season of Netflix’s ‘The Witcher,’ Princess Cirilla of Cintra embarks on new adventures as she joins a group of young bandits known as the Rats. The group is introduced in the finale of Season 3 after Ciri is separated from Geralt and Yennefer, and, having turned away from her powers, is looking for a fresh start. When the group welcomes her, she changes her identity to Falka, seizing the opportunity to become someone who is not bound by the expectations of others. However, every story must come to an end, and the same happens with Ciri and the Rats as well. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Rats Fall Into the Trap Created by an Old Enemy

The Rats- Mistle, Giselher, Kayleigh, Iskra, Asse, and Reef- are a band of misfits who have become each other’s family, and they welcome Ciri to be the same. All of them have left their previous lives behind, be it as a young lady in a castle, a soldier who deserted his post, or an elf who got lost in the sea of humans. Every single one of them had been walking a lonely road until they met each other and decided to join the group. They used their talents to execute heists, through which they provided for themselves. They also won a reputation for being troublemakers, and it wasn’t long before Trouble actually found them.

During one of the heists, the Rats crossed paths with a man named Leo Bonhart. He is an exceptionally skilled bounty hunter who has made a name for himself by killing anyone or anything that crosses his path. When we meet him in the fourth season of ‘The Witcher,’ he is busy killing a Witcher, before Lord Skellen approaches him with the task of finding the Rats and killing them, especially Falka. The thing is that this mission has personal resonance for Leo, who met the Rats during a heist. The group lost a couple of their members in the mission, but they also became the only ones to have survived Leo Bonhart’s brutish ways.

While they brag about it, and it makes them feel stronger, this isn’t something that the bounty hunter can so easily forget. This is why he readily accepts Skellen’s offer. Using his tracking skills, he soon finds the Rats, but he doesn’t attack them outright. He wants to have some fun, and more importantly, he is interested in meeting Falka, who seems to be a highly skilled fighter. He lays a trap for the group by getting a man to tell them exactly where he is hiding. The man is asked to warn the group not to go to the place, a tavern called Jealousy, but Leo knows that the young bandits will take it as a challenge and will surely come to his doorstep. And this is precisely what happens.

The Rats Meet a Terrible End at the Hands of Leo Bonhart

Having survived Leo Bonhart once, the Rats believe that they can do it again. Further, they think that this time, they can kill him and get revenge for the havoc he wreaked on their group and their fallen friends. By this time, they have had a streak of successful heists that has made them cocky and overconfident. They are not deterred by the fact that Falka has left their group, and without her, their fighting prowess reduces drastically. However, she hadn’t been a part of their group when they fought Leo the last time, which is why they don’t believe it is necessary to have her by their side this time around either. Of course, they are proven wrong in the most brutal of manners.

As expected, the group shows up outside Jealousy, daring Leo to come out and fight them. They are all armed, with their crossbows and their explosives, but none of that matters in front of Leo’s fighting prowess. Better fighters have fallen to his hands in the most ruthless of manners, compared to which, the Rats are just a group of young adults who have been incredibly lucky so far. This time, their luck runs out, and each of them is butchered. Leo cuts through their bodies, slicing open their abdomen and their throats. When Kayleigh tries to throw his bomb, Leo cuts him open and puts the body inside his body, leading him to explode from the inside out.

By the time Ciri, who had left the group and her identity as Falka, arrives, Mistle is the only one alive and barely hanging on to her last breaths. She left the group to rescue the boy they’d abducted the night before under false pretenses. Through the man who’d given them the task of abduction, she discovers that Leo is setting a trap to kill them all. When she reaches the tavern, she finds almost all of her friends dead. She fights Leo, but her skills are no match with the bounty hunter’s. Luckily for her, he’d seen the pamphlet with a reward on her, which is why he keeps her alive, even though Skellen had instructed him to kill her as well. As for her friends, he cuts off their heads and throws them into a pot of boiling water, and that’s the last Ciri sees of her friends.

