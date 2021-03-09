‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 7 sees Conrad deal with a patient who has strong connections to his past. Cain instructs his lawyers to find the person responsible for his legal troubles, and Bell softens towards Jake’s advances of reconciliation. Amidst her fear of deportation, Mina, alongside AJ, performs a challenging heart surgery. You can find a detailed summary of the episode’s events in the recap section. But, first, let’s take a look at what ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 8 has in store.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 8 is scheduled to air on March 9, 2021, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The fourth season comprises 14 episodes, and new episodes air weekly on Tuesdays.

Where To Stream The Resident Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘The Resident’ season 4 episode 8 is on your television sets with a cable subscription that gives you access to Fox. Alternatively, you can live stream the latest episode on Fox’s official website. You can also access all the episodes of the show on Fox Now by logging in with your active cable subscription id. The episode can also be streamed on live TV streaming services such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live TV, Xfinity, FuboTV, and DirecTV. The upcoming episode and previous episodes (including earlier seasons) are available to buy on VOD platforms such as iTunes, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video or with a Hulu subscription.

The Resident Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode of The Resident season 4 is titled ‘First Days, Last Days,’ and here’s the official synopsis released for the episode – “On Nic’s first day back at Chastain, the man who had attacked her is admitted to the ER. This will cause her to confront her trauma head-on. In the meantime, new intern Leela will both struggle and shine through the first day of her job. This will lead Devon and Conrad to wonder if something really big is going on.” You can check out the promo for the episode below:

The Resident Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode of ‘The Resident’ season 4, titled ‘Hero Moments,’ Conrad and Nic discuss how their life will be once the baby arrives. As the two share a few moments of peace, Conrad receives a call from his former army commander, Nate Hill, who requests Conrad’s help as he is injured out on the ledge. Conrad promptly leaves to help Nate. Mina expresses concerns to AJ about her immigration status, but he tells her she has nothing to worry about. Devon takes up the treatment of Ms. Williams, who is suffering from hip pain and convinces her to let him take an X-ray.

In the woods, Conrad finds Nate and, after assessing his injury, makes arrangements to airlift him to Chastain. At the hospital, Kitt tends to Cain, who has recently come off the ventilator. AJ and Mina perform a complicated four-valve heart replacement surgery, and Devon informs Ms. Williams she will have to undergo a hip replacement surgery. She refuses due to the high risk of the operation, but Devon promises to keep her safe.

AJ has to leave the complicated heart replacement surgery to help Conrad’s commander. He entrusts Mina to successfully complete the surgery on her own, which she eventually manages to do. Conrad talks to Nic about his time in the army served under Commander Nate. He reveals he directly disobeyed orders, resulting in Nate getting injured, and he feels guilty and ashamed about it. Upon seeing Nate’s X-rays, Conrad realizes the bullet lodged into Nate’s spine has migrated to his neck and can cause him a severe stroke. Conrad asks AJ to operate on Nate and remove the bullet, which he succeeds in doing.

Nate gives the bullet to Conrad and asks him to throw away the guilt and shame he has been holding on to with the bullet. After a conversation with Kitt, Jake has a change of heart and decides to give Bell another chance. The surgery on Ms. Williams is successful, but she suffers from an anemic reaction to the blood she was given during the operation. Devon rushes to find a blood match for her and finds one at the Red Cross. Once the blood arrives, Devon manages to stabilize Ms. Williams’ condition.

