‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ follows Naofumi Iwatani, who is chosen as one of the Cardinal Heroes of a parallel world despite being just another ordinary Japanese youth. The heroes find themselves equipped with different legendary types of equipment and are tasked to fight Waves, inter-dimensional hordes of monsters. Although Naofumi gets the Legendary Shield, unfortunately, his partner double-crosses him by accusing him of sexual assault and robbing him of his belongings. With society turned against him, Naofumi not only needs to win back their trust but must also fulfill his duty as a cardinal hero.

Directed by Takao Abo, the series received a lot of criticism for using the rape traducement as a plot point. However, despite the opprobrium, the fantasy action series continued to garner a significant viewership, and by the end of season 1, it had fans all over the planet. Now, these fans must be curious to know when will ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero’ return with season 2. If you are also wondering the same, then we have got you covered.

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 Release Date

‘The Rising of The Shield Hero’ season 1 released on January 9, 2019, and concluded later on June 26, 2019. It consists of twenty-five episodes with a runtime of 23 minutes each. The fantasy-action anime premiered on AT-X and other channels on the aforementioned dates. In America, the series released on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

As far as season 2 of ‘The Rising of The Shield Hero’ is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. The news of the renewal of the series for the second and third season was given to the fans in 2019 at the Crunchyroll Expo. The very next year, the fans were informed at the virtual Crunchyroll Expo that season 2 of the show would release in 2021. They were updated about the same through Twitter as well.

On March 6, the official Twitter handle of the fantasy-action series confirmed that ‘The Rising of The Shield Hero’ will be returning with its season 2 sometime in October 2021.

I'll protect them, no matter what. 🛡 #ShieldHero Returns this October. pic.twitter.com/Da4xbEYus4 — The Rising of the Shield Hero (@ShieldHeroEN) March 6, 2021

The Rising of The Shield Hero Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

In season 1 of ‘The Rising of The Shield Hero,’ Naofumi Iwatani, despite the false rape allegations, eventually ends up winning the trust of the people. In the season finale, he fights with Glass, who believes that there is some connection between the Cardinal heroes and the inter-dimensional hordes of monsters. She comes to the conclusion that the only way to protect her world is to kill the heroes because the Waves won’t end until they are dead.

Glass’s theory about the Waves may or may not be right, but the viewers should not get the wrong impression that she is a villain. Obviously, as the hero of her world, Glass is ready to put her life on the line and do anything to ensure it is safe. However, despite the initial inflexibility, Therese, L’Arc, and Glass eventually withdraw, which buys Naofumi some time. Raphtalia ultimately comes to his side and pleads with him to never return to his world.

The episodes end on a heartwarming note, with Naofumi assuring Raphtalia that he now feels that he belongs in this world and expresses his indebtedness for her support. With L’Arc telling Naofumi that they will meet again and Glass’s retreat clearly implied that the series would return for another season.

In season 2 of ‘The Rising of The Shield Hero,’ we can expect to see the fantasy action series explore Glass’s character further. So far, many may have misunderstood her motivations, but it appears that her character has a lot of depth and is therefore worthy of greater emphasis in the coming season. L’Arc’s words to Naofumi before leaving imply that we will get to see more of him in season 2.

Naofumi and Raphtalia appear to be growing closer, and considering how they embrace each other in the season 1 finale, it would be disappointing if the series does not explore their relationship in season 2. Since there is still a lot of mystery behind the Waves, it is likely that viewers will finally learn more about them and the relationship they share with the Cardinal heroes.

However, the most exciting aspect of ‘The Rising of The Shield Hero’ season 2 is the fact that it will capture the heroes exploring other nations. It would be fascinating to watch how other nations have so far dealt with the threat of the Waves and the impact the Cardinal heroes will have in these places. Season 1 has provided viewers with an excellent overview of ‘The Rising of The Shield Hero’ universe and has successfully left fans wondering all the right questions. Therefore, the much-anticipated season 2 of the series is going to be a great watch.

