The Testaments Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot Details

The first season of Hulu’s ‘The Testaments’ continues the story of Gilead, this time from the perspective of young girls being raised under the oppressive regime. The story follows Agnes Mackenzie, June’s long-lost daughter, who is on the cusp of womanhood and facing many challenges. At the same time, we follow the story of Daisy, a teenager whose parents are murdered, which leads her to drop her life in Canada and move to Gilead as a Mayday spy. Over ten episodes, a compelling tale unfolds about the girls and their friends. The finale leaves all of them at a turning point in their lives. Fortunately, we will get to see what that looks like in the second, which was greenlit a week before the Season 1 finale aired. An early renewal means we can expect the sophomore season to be released by the second half of 2027. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Testaments Season 2 Will Focus on Daisy’s Army

The first season of ‘The Testaments’ ends with all the main characters reaching a point of no return. Agnes’ engagement with Weston is called off, Becka marries Garth while her mother hangs for her crime. And Daisy decides not to leave her friends when June personally arrives to escort her. In her letter to June, Daisy talks about her intention to create an army of teenage girls to bring Gilead down, and the foundation for the same has already been laid. Agnes learns two important things in the finale. The first is the identity of her mother, and the second is that Commanders like Weston wouldn’t touch her with a ten-foot pole if they discovered that she had been assaulted.

While Lydia is still hopeful about her prospects, it is fair to assume that Agnes will not accept the next arrangement so easily. She knows how to scare them away, but only for so long, which means she will have to find a permanent alternative. In Margaret Atwood’s book, on which the TV show is based, Agnes eventually becomes a Supplicant, which puts her on track to become an Aunt herself. The second season will most likely push the narrative towards this direction. In the book, she is also joined by Becka, which means that should the show choose to go in that direction, her marriage with Garth won’t last long. Before she can decide to become an Aunt, Becka still has to deal with a lot of emotional trauma, especially the part about losing her mother.

In the second season, we will most likely get to see her domestic situation with Garth, which won’t make it any easier for him to work as a Mayday operative. He will also have his hands full with Daisy, who has made it clear that she is not going to bow down so easily. She has stirred enough trouble already, but this is just the beginning of the havoc she intends to wreak on Gilead. Another interesting thing from the novel is Aunt Lydia’s identity as a mole herself.

While we are likely still a long way from her working with Daisy to bring down Gilead, the seeds for the same have already been sown in the form of the secret diary that Lydia keeps. The second season will shed more light on what exactly she has been up to since the events of ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’ finale. At the same time, we will also get to see more of her developing relationship with Vidala, where a lot remains unresolved even as some of it was addressed in the finale. The rebellion will continue in Season 2, taking a more aggressive form as Daisy is now completely immersed in her role and nothing is off bounds for her.

The Testaments Season 2 Will Bring Back the Core Cast

The second season will continue to focus on Agnes, Daisy, and Aunt Lydia’s perspectives, bringing back Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, and Ann Dowd. We also expect to see Mattea Conforti as Becka, Rowan Blanchard as Shunammit, Brad Alexander as Garth Chapin, and Isolde Ardies as Hulda. With Agnes still unmarried, things will get more heated up with her stepmother, which means Amy Seimetz as Paula MacKenzie will have a greater role next season. The Aunt will also return with Mabel Li as Aunt Vidala, Zarrin Darnell-Martin as Aunt Gabbana, and Eva Foote as Aunt Estee.

We also expect to see more of Charlie Carrick as Commander Michael Judd, who remains the bridge between the Aunts and the Gilead administration. Other characters, like Reed Diamond as Commander Weston and Nate Corddry as Commander Mackenzie, are also expected to reprise their roles. Additionally, we will continue to get cameos of characters from ‘A Handmaid’s Tale.’ Elisabeth Moss and Amanda Brugel are expected to return as June Osborne and Rita, with more characters who survived the war in Boston, to show up in the future. ‘The Testaments’ finale also features a cameo from author Margaret Atwood, whom fans would love to see more of.

Read More: The Testaments: Are Agnes and Daisy June’s Daughters?