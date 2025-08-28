Is Jason “The Hammer” Ritchie Based on a Real Boxer?

The Netflix whodunnit film ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ benefits from the electrifying storylines of multiple characters, many of whom find themselves inadvertently entrenched in the central murder mystery. Jason Ritchie, aka The Hammer, is one such character whose name is added to the list of suspects in the eyes of Detective Hudsan and copper Donna early on. However, the ex-boxer’s connection to the titular investigative club at Cooper’s Chase retirement home adds an intriguing layer to his narrative. Jason is the doting son of Ron Ritchie, the ex-union trader member of the Thursday Murder Club. Naturally, this connection heightens the stakes around the former’s character and his possible association with the crime. Nonetheless, it’s Jason Ritchie’s life as a boxer-turned-reality TV star that invites a more realistically grounded intrigue to his character.

Jason Ritchie is a Fictional Character With a Realistic Backstory

‘The Thursday Murder Club’ offers an extensive and engrossing band of characters who make up the foundations of the compelling murder mystery narrative at the story’s center. In terms of detectives, the tale has Elizabeth and her gang of septuagenarians, which includes fascinating personalities like an ex-nurse, an ex-psychiatrist, and more. Similarly, when it comes to suspects, there’s a treasure trove of characters to become apprehensive of. Jason Ritchie, Ron’s son, remains a crucial member of the latter group. However, given the story’s fictional roots, the boxer remains as fictitious as the rest of the storyline. Consequently, save for his literary counterpart, who can be found in Richard Osman’s eponymous murder mystery novel series, Jason has no direct off-screen connections.

Even so, Jason’s backstory as a former boxer who has turned to a life of reality TV stardom offers a touch of realism to his character. In the story, the boxer is introduced as a has-been athlete who is pushed out of his life as a professional boxer in light of a career-ending injury. In the aftermath, the boxer finds himself participating in shows like ‘Dancing on Ice,’ securing a backup career as a reality TV star. This aspect of his narrative maintains some connection with real-life phenomena experienced by professional boxers and wrestlers. Over the years, numerous athletes have suffered from drastic injuries that put a temporary halt or a permanent stop to their careers. On the other hand, there are also multiple boxers who have taken small breaks from their boxing careers to appear on reality television. Some of these names include Tommy Fury, who appeared in the dating reality show ‘Love Island,’ and Harry Garside, who was a part of ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’

Notably, Ricky Hatton, a former British professional boxer, also presents a kindred off-screen narrative to Jason’s on-screen career. The real-life boxer enjoyed a fruitful career between 1997 and 2012, after which he took a break from the professional ring. In 2024, the former athlete became a participant on ‘Dancing on Ice,’ the same celebrity reality TV show that Jason Ritchie forays into in The Thursday Murder Club.’ However, the similarities between the two boxers end there. Unlike Jason, Hatton maintained connections with boxing through his career as a promoter and a trainer, and he even came out of retirement in 2025. Additionally, Jason’s criminal connections, thanks to his position as a suspect in a murder investigation, further distance him from potential real-life counterparts. Ultimately, the character’s backstory as a boxer adds a sense of realistic identity to his narrative. Nonetheless, his on-screen tale remains devoid of any direct real-life inspirations.

