The Thursday Murder Club Sequel: What to Expect?

‘The Thursday Murder Club’ welcomes the viewers into the enigmatic world of the mystery-solving seventy-somethings who reside in Cooper’s Chase old folks’ home. The Netflix whodunnit revolves around former MI6 Agent Elizabeth and her band of skilled retirees, psychiatrist Ibrahim, trade unionist Ron, and nurse Joyce. In their retirement, this group enjoys investigating cold cases in their weekly murder club meeting. Consequently, when the fate of their home threatens to unravel in the wake of one mysterious murder, the gang naturally jumps on the case.

Through its many narrative twists and turns, the film comes to a satisfying conclusion, tying up all loose ends in a neat bow. Yet, in a story like this, one solved murder doesn’t necessarily have to mean the end. Thus, fans are bound to crave more stories about Elizabeth and her friends and their inquisitive adventures. Yet, the Chris Columbus title hasn’t yet been picked up for a sequel, a instance that would rely entirely upon the first film’s performance. Yet, if the franchise gets greenlit for future installment(s), a sequel might be on the horizon sometime in 2027.

The Thursday Murder Club Will Likely Adapt the Second Novel in the Richard Osman Series

‘The Thursday Murder Club’ is an on-screen adaptation of the eponymous Richard Osman novel from 2021. The first film remains close to its literary roots, employing occasional divergences, both big and small, but still remaining faithful to the source material. As a result, a potential sequel is almost certainly bound to follow in its predecessor’s footsteps. This means the next possible installment in the cinematic franchise will likely adapt the second book in the ‘Thursday Murder Club.’ As such, fans can expect Osman’s novel ‘The Man Who Died Twice’ to present the blueprint for the next film. The novel finds the core four undertaking yet another case, this time one that involves deadly mobsters, lucrative diamonds, and old acquaintances.

Therefore, a sequel to ‘The Man Who Died Twice’ will likely follow in these footsteps and set up a similar story. If this happens, more information will be revealed about Elizabeth, particularly regarding her past. Notably, the book features an appearance from a man who is revealed to be the ex-MI6 Agent’s former husband. On the other hand, Ibrahim, the psychology expert of the group, might also find himself dealing with darker themes after undergoing a traumatic incident. As such, by and large, the next film will present deeper insights into our beloved protagonists, delving deeper into their inner lives, both from the past and in the present. Yet, although there’s bound to be some overlap between the sequel film and its literary counterpart, the former will also most probably go down its own unique avenues, introducing new storylines.

The Cast of The Thursday Murder Club is Eager to Return to the Franchise

Since there has been no official chatter about the possibility of a ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ sequel, the specifics of the cast details remain ambiguous. Still, it seems fans can look forward to the return of the core four, Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), and Joyce (Celia Imrie). The actors, including Mirren, Brosnan, and Imrie, have reportedly expressed their enthusiastic interest in reprising their roles and working together again to create some magic on the screen. Additionally, director Chris Columbus has shared similar sentiments, hinting at a possible return to the franchise for the filmmaker as well. In fact, the director seems to already have some ideas about where he wishes to take the story with a second installment.

In a conversation with Press Association, Columbus said, “It’s (the possibility of a sequel) all based on how many people watch the film over the first weekend, and we will know in about 10 days if we’re making a sequel, and as far as I’m concerned, and I don’t want to speak for everyone else, but I would come back in a second.“ Alternatively, a return would be impossible for some of the cast members, namely David Tennant, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, and others whose characters met their demise in the first film. Inversely, new faces will likely join the franchise with the introduction of a new mystery. On a more ambiguous note, actors like Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Tom Ellis, and Jonathan Pryce, whose characters have a close association with the core four, may or may not reprise their respective roles.

The Thursday Murder Club Could Take an Unexpected Turn

There’s an increased likelihood that ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ will continue its narrative in accordance with the Richard Osman literary series, which currently consists of four installments with a fifth one underway. In doing so, the franchise can set itself up for numerous installments, opening up the possibility for a trilogy or even a larger cinematic series. Yet, there’s another avenue that the project can undertake. As a murder mystery, the film finds its strengths in genre-appropriate themes. For instance, a whodunnit narrative, charming characters in detective roles, and a heightened focus on the ensemble cast seem to inform the foundational making of the story.

In this regard, ‘The Thursday Murder Club’ becomes comparable to other recent murder mystery series like ‘Knives Out’ and the ‘Hercule Poirot’ film series that have gained prominence in pop culture. As a result, it’s also possible that the Chris Columbus franchise might opt for a similar route. This would mean the narrative will likely retain the central characters and build new, intriguing mysteries around it. Furthermore, a change in scenery also seems to be a notable trend in such projects. Therefore, we might see a departure from Cooper’s Chase in favor of another equally rieting backdrop. This approach still leaves space for a mostly faithful adaptation of Osman’s novel series. Yet, there’s always a possibility for something entirely different on the horizon for Elizabeth and her murder club.

Read More: Is The Thursday Murder Club Based on a True Story?