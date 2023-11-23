Netflix K-Drama The Trunk Starring Seo Hyun Jin Starts Shooting

In South Korean entertainment circles, excitement is mounting for the upcoming release of ‘The Trunk,’ a romantic drama series exclusively on Netflix. Shooting has commenced for the show, which stars Seo Hyun Jin and Gong Yoo, intensifying the anticipation surrounding its premiere.

In ‘The Trunk,’ the plot unfolds around Noh In Ji, the brains behind NM, a fixed-term marriage service agency that crafts unions with ideal partners. Simultaneously, we encounter Han Jung Won, a music producer with a deep-seated aversion to marriage, perceiving it as a realm of deception. Despite In Ji’s professional immersion in the world of matrimony, she chooses a path of singularity, setting the stage for a compelling narrative clash with Jung Won’s firm disbelief in the institution. Their opposing stances on relationships, despite their roles, inject a dynamic tension into the storyline.

Directed by the seasoned Kim Kyu Tae, renowned for his work on ‘Live,’ and scripted by the talented Park Eun Young, the writer behind ‘Hwarang,’ this original series is set to bring to life the captivating narrative of the novel it is based on. As fans eagerly await its debut, ‘The Trunk’ is poised to make its mark as an enthralling adaptation, promising viewers a unique blend of romance and drama in the digital streaming landscape.

Gong Yoo takes on the lead character, Han Jeong Won, in the upcoming series. Widely recognized by Netflix audiences worldwide, Gong Yoo, known for his role as the recruiter in ‘Squid Game’ and his appearance in the sci-fi K-drama ‘The Silent Sea,’ is a familiar face. Beyond Netflix, he has left a lasting impact with lead roles in ‘Train to Busan’ and ‘Goblin.’ Seo Hyun Jin steps into the spotlight as Noh In Ji, the co-lead character. Recognizable to Netflix viewers from her roles in dramas like ‘Record of Youth’ and ‘You Are My Spring,’ Seo Hyun Jin is a familiar face. Beyond Netflix, she is renowned for her performances in dramas such as ‘Here Comes Mr. Oh,’ ‘Goddess of Fire,’ and ‘Ddo Oh Hae Young.’

As fans eagerly await its debut, ‘Trunk’ is poised to make its mark as a compelling adaptation, promising viewers a unique blend of romance and drama in the digital streaming landscape. With filming underway, it’s speculated that ‘The Trunk’ will likely hit Netflix in the latter half of 2024.

Read More: Best Korean Dramas of The Last Decade