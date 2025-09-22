The Voice Season 28 Episode 1 Recap: The Blind Auditions Premiere

Season 28 of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ is a music competition that blends heart-stopping talent with unforgettable moments on television. In episode 1, titled ‘The Blind Auditions Season Premiere,’ each contestant serves jaw-dropping performances to get selected on the team of one of the coaches/judges: Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, and Snoop Dogg. Guiding viewers through the excitement is none other than the show’s longtime host, Carson Daly. This season’s lineup brings contestants from different walks and stages of life, all vying for the grand prize of a recording contract and $100,000.

The Blind Auditions Start With a Showstopping Performance

The first audition night officially begins as Michael, Niall, Reba, and Snoop take to the stage and leave everyone mesmerized with their first performance of the season. As it comes to an end, the host, Carson, and the audience welcome them with great applause. With the coaches already sitting on their designated chairs, the focus shifts to the first singer of the night, 20-year-old Aiden Ross from College Station, Texas. He is currently studying Industrial Engineering at Texas A&M University. During high school, he often performed at their family farm, which is an Agrotourism business. They have over 24,000 strawberry plants, which individuals come by and pick themselves. Moreover, the farm also has alpacas and llamas. Aiden is still figuring out the type of artist he wants to be, and his parents are on the sidelines cheering for him.

As Aiden takes to the stage and begins singing, “Love in the Dark,” it only takes a few seconds for all the coaches to turn their chairs. Once he finishes the song, Niall remarks that Aiden made it seem like he wrote the song himself and compliments how easily he hit the high notes. Reba quickly adds that the way the competitor walked towards the coaches is not an amateur move and describes his voice as “mesmerizing.” Similarly, Michael also praises Aiden’s enchanting voice and states that the coach will be good at helping him find greatness if he joins his team. When it’s Snoop’s turn, in his signature style, he tells the participant that it only took him 1.3 seconds to turn the chair. He offers Aiden the choice to join his team and win the competition, after which they can speak about creating his own music.

After much deliberation, Aiden selects Niall as his coach. In his confessional, the latter states that he can see the contestant in the Finals, and he himself is ready to win for the third time. The next contestant of the night is Mindy Miller, who efficiently balances being a Musician and a mother, but notes that it has challenges. She spends hours in Nashville, Tennessee, and feels that working with a coach is going to be life-changing. With her fiancé and son on the sidelines, she doesn’t take much time to impress everyone with her melody, “Wild Flowers and Wild Horses.” Snoop is the first person to turn the chair, followed by Reba. As the song ends, it is revealed that Snoop has blocked Reba from taking Mindy on her team. On the other hand, Michael and Niall have chosen not to turn their chairs.

A Bold Block Shakes up the Rivalry Between Reba and Snoop

Reba doesn’t spare a second to compliment how fantastic Mindy has sung. Michael promptly remarks that the fact Snoop chose to block Reba makes it evident that she is a threat. Niall soon expresses his sadness that he didn’t hit the button, but remarks that her voice makes the experience quite apparent. For Snoop, the decision was easy as he felt something as soon as he heard her. He admits that he already knew blocking Reba was his best chance to get Mindy on his team. In his confessional, the coach says that the competitor is a confident performer, and he also wanted a country artist. Reba believes that Snoop is broadening his horizon, which makes it necessary for her to amp up. The spotlight then shifts to the lounge, where the judges can be seen sitting together. It is revealed that while Michael and Niall have won twice, Snoop is the only one who hasn’t gained a victory.

Reba feels that the best part of the competition is actually the blind audition because one never knows who they are going to face. The night moves on with the third contestant, 14-year-old Max Chambers from Louisiana. His parents and sister cheer for him as he completes singing “I Want You Back.” This time, Michael turns his chair first, with Reba in the second. Max reveals that he has been singing since he was two years old, and Michael Jackson (MJ) is a singer he looks up to. In the past year, he played young MJ in a musical about the singer on Broadway. Reba tries to convince him to join her team by saying that, although she is known as a country singer, they can have fun if he chooses her as his coach. Michael adds that everyone will be impressed to see how much Max can grow.

Michael remarks that Max possesses a perfect pitch, and although sometimes controlling can be an issue, it is his job as a coach to guide him. Snoop quickly chimes in that his parents are doing a great job leading him. Niall admits he is unaware of why he didn’t turn because Max’s voice is very mature. After carefully considering his opportunities, the participant selects Michael as his coach. The latter observes that Max is his first artist and is precisely what the judge seeks. Besides the beautiful voice, the contestant is also disciplined, which is highlighted by his role as MJ on Broadway. Next up is 28-year-old Manny Costello from Athens, Georgia. He is a proud dad to his two girls, Maggie and Leighton. His daughters love music, and he is pretty new to music since he usually plays at home. For Manny, his daughters are his world, and he often spends bonding time with them.

The Night Swings From Touching Family Moments to Tough Breaks

Manny is singing “Almost Home” for the audition and wants to show his daughters that they can do anything they put their mind to by believing in themselves. As he continues singing, Reba and Snoop turn their chairs. Once it ends, Reba expresses that his voice made her homesick, and he truly possesses the qualities of renowned country singers. As she turns emotional, Snoop even provides her with a pack of tissues. Similarly, the latter notes that Manny’s voice triggered an emotion in him, taking him back to when he was hanging out with Willie Nelson and Chris. He adds that emotionally, the singer’s voice and music deserve to be on the show. Ultimately, Manny chooses Reba as his coach, who is confident that whenever someone hears his song, they can recognize it as her creation.

The fifth competitor of the night is 30-year-old Ari B from Detroit, Michigan. As a single mom, she has worked all her life to arrive at this moment. What makes the moment greater for her is that her son, AJ, is watching her sing. She wants him to know that they can do whatever they want in real life. Professionally, Ari delivers mail, and she was once sitting in the van when suddenly words flowed into her head. That is when she came up with Mail Lady Mondays, where she remixes songs about mail. Her mother, Monica, discloses that Ari went viral three times and feels this is her destiny. Tonight, she sings “Are You That Somebody,” but unfortunately, it earns no chair turns from the judges. Once the song ends, Niall points out that while her voice is incredible, she has pitch issues, which he thinks are due to nervousness.

While Snoop compliments her great work, Michael remarks that she is easily a great singer to be on the show. In his confessional, Niall explains that each coach can have 12 artists on their team, and he wants to build one with voices that he can work with. After a fun exchange between him and Reba, the audition proceeds to the following contestants, which turns out to be a band, Dek of Hearts from Nashville, Tennessee. The trio group includes Dylan John, Emily Clapp, and Kollin Bailey. Their song “Heads Carolina, Tails California” makes Reba, Niall, Snoop, and Michael turn their chairs one by one. While Snoop observes that they give him a country vibe, Niall is left impressed by their incredible harmony despite being together for just 14 months. Reba adds that she loves a three-part harmony, and their melodious voice touched the core of her being.

Fresh Talent Shakes up the Coaches’ Strategies as the Competition Heats up

Michael leaves no stone unturned as he tries to convince Dek of Hearts to join his team so that they can combine jazz with country music. Snoop states that he truly understands music, musicians, and what the band tries to represent, to which Niall also promptly agrees. After an intense discussion between the band members, they decide to go for Niall as their coach. This delights the judges because he thinks this year’s strategy is finding something he has never worked with. Next up is 26-year-old Peyton Kyle, who moved from Florida to Gainesville, Georgia, 10 years ago to begin his music career. In one of his first shows, he met the couple, Susan and Don, who have been his superfans since then. They gave him a large tip and asked him to try out for the show. Peyton considers them his Georgia family, while the pair treats him as one of their four kids.

Arriving in Los Angeles, California, was exciting for Peyton, but his appendix ruptured, leading him to surgery. He was scared, thinking about whether he would be able to audition after all, but he is now thankful and blessed to participate. By the time he finishes singing “Talking to the Moon” by Bruno Mars, only Reba turns around her chair. She remarks that she loves his voice, and it touched her heart when he began singing. Unfortunately, Niall and Michael confess that they regret not pressing the button. However, the former adds that he is glad Peyton is on the show because he has a unique voice, which will be an advantage for Reba’s team. The following person to take the stage is 30-year-old Ralph Edwards from California, who has watched the show since the first season.

Ralph initially tried out 11 times, and tonight is the farthest he has gotten, making the audition quite nerve-racking. He puts his entire body and soul into singing “Lights” and earns four chair turns within a minute. Once he finishes, Niall asks him if he is a professional, and it is revealed that the contestant is indeed a full-time Musician, who usually sings in bars. Hearing this, the judge remarks that if he hears Ralph playing in a bar, he will never leave. While Reba compliments him for having a great range and tone, Michael admits that whoever the contestant chooses will win. To amp it up, Snoop brings in the producers, artists, and writers he has coached, some of whom are from season 26. He explains to Ralph that this is the type of experience the judge wants to give him a deal, surely. Ultimately, Ralph picks Snoop as his coach, who thinks the former has an unorthodox and recognizable voice just like him.

As the Auditions Continue, the Stage Sees Moments of Triumph and Heartbreak

The competition moves on to 21-year-old Jack Austin from Battle Creek, Michigan. He started by attending theatre camps growing up, and his love for music grew from there. He is currently a Music Theatre student at Western Michigan University. He even got to sing with Broadway stars for an event in New York and was then asked to be a part of a new original musical, where he did his New York debut to a sold-out crowd. As he takes his position on the stage, he adds his own spin as he sings “This Town,” by Niall. Michael, Niall, and Reba quickly turn their chairs, leaving only Snoop to be the one not to do so. While both Michael and Niall call his performance amazing, the latter points out that Jack was nervous. He also praises the contestant’s choice of melody in the song, adding that he should’ve thought of it.

Niall joins Jack on the stage to sing a chorus, which leaves everyone mesmerized. Lastly, Reba discloses how much she loves the competitor’s sweet voice. After an extensive contemplation, he selects Niall as his coach. The 10th participant of the night is 25-year-old Ryan Mitchell from Los Angeles, California. Music has always been a part of his life since his father, Brad, owns a little home studio. Since he was intrigued by Brad’s ability to create songs, Ryan created a band at just 8 with his older sibling. Since he mostly leans towards rock and pop punk, tonight he is going to sing “Cigarette Daydreams.” Ryan divulges that in high school, he began smoking and drinking, which even led him to stay on the streets. However, he explains that he reached out for help from his family, who then sent him to a rehabilitation center.

During his time there, Ryan continued making music, and he has been sober for over four years. He believes that music saved his life, but despite his best efforts, he fails to make the coaches turn their chairs. Michael praises his voice control and perfect pitch, but admits that he chickened out because the participant’s voice is very stylized. Similarly, Niall feels that Ryan’s voice came out at one volume and stayed there. However, the judge explains that if he had heard a little touch of dynamics in the range, he would’ve pressed the button. While Reba tells him that there is a lot of time people can return to the show, Snoop remarks that many of them have been told no several times, but it becomes yes sooner or later.

The Host Unveils a Game-changing Callback Card Before the Last Performance

Reba and Snoop’s comments do raise some questions, which are soon answered as Carson leads Ryan, his father, and the grandma backstage. The host reveals that he sometimes gets frustrated when the coaches do not understand and lets good artists fall through the cracks. Although he hasn’t been able to do anything about it until now, he now possesses the Carson Callback Card. Using the card, he gives Ryan another 24 hours to prepare a song for the second time and utilize his last chance to get into the show. With that being said, the focus shifts to the final contestant of the night, 31-year-old Jazz McKenzie from Birmingham, Alabama.

Jazz discloses that she is known as the social butterfly and is like the big sister of the group. She presently works for one of the biggest wireless companies in the world. Although Jazz performs occasionally, she never expected to take such a significant leap. She believes she is the “underdog” and reveals that her mother, Brenda, is her favorite singer. On the other hand, her mother feels that Jazz was born to do this and is proud to watch her. As the competitor takes her position on the stage and sings “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” Reba becomes the first to turn her chair after blocking Snoop. She is soon followed by the other three coaches.

Michael immediately tells Jazz she is a really sought-after singer because Reba used her block to stop Snoop just to get her. While Niall calls her voice impressive, Reba adds that she is deeply affected by her beautiful voice. Michael remarks that he is lucky to meet talented people like Jazz, but getting an artist on his team is truly challenging because he keeps losing. He even brings in some Irish dancers to impress the singer and get his Irish luck to improve his chances. When the time to make the choice finally arrives, Michael is delighted that Jazz picks him as her coach. By the end, he observes that her voice truly moved all of them.

