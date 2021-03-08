‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 episode 18 takes the viewers into a journey of flashbacks where Daryl’s relationship with a mysterious woman is outlined. Daryl and Carol also have a confrontation that seems to have shaken up their dynamic. In case you haven’t seen the episode, you can read the recap at the end. But if you require any update about the upcoming episode, here’s everything you can expect from ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Episode 19!

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 19 Release Date

‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 episode 19 is scheduled to release on March 14, 2021, at 9:00 PM ET on AMC. If you’re subscribed to AMC Premiere (AMC+), you will have the option to watch the episode early, on March 11 at 3:00 AM ET on the subscription service.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 19 Online?

If you’re all set to watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 episode 19, you can simply tune in to AMC at the aforementioned time slot, provided you have a cable connection. The released episode can also be streamed on AMC’s official website or the AMC app. For the rest of you, who have cut the cord, you have the option to watch the already-released episodes on live TV websites such as Philo TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Sling TV. You can additionally purchase or rent the episodes on Amazon Prime, iTunes, and Apple TV and stream them as video-on-demand.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 19 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘One More,’ where Gabriel and Aaron will make use of Maggie’s map and search for food and supplies to bring back to Alexandria. As they check out one more location, they will chance upon a stash. They will be put to the ultimate test as faith will be broken, and optimism will be fragmented.

The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 18 Recap

‘The Walking Dead’ season 10 episode 18 is titled ‘Find Me,’ and it opens with Carol and Daryl setting off on a hunting trip. Carol is disheartened as she recalls losing Hilltop while Daryl tries to console her, saying that they will not let them have Alexandria. Dog then leads the duo into an old cabin. The scene cuts to five years back. Daryl hangs a map of the area (the one in Carol’s possession) as he circles various locations. Carol and Daryl also have a conversation where we learn about Daryl’s persistent efforts to find Rick’s body.

The show then jumps to a year later. Daryl comes across Dog, who leads him to the same cabin they find in the present time. After hearing a sound, Daryl barges in and kills a walker. All of a sudden, a woman charges in and points a shotgun at him, asking who he is. Back in the present, Carol and Daryl learn that the same lady had lived there. Carol then persuades him to tell her the whole story about the woman. Thereafter, we are taken into a flashback again where the woman (Dog’s owner) has Daryl all tied up. But she eventually frees him when he says he is not looking for trouble.

After six months, Daryl runs into the woman again, who warns him about the dead. Eight months later, the woman helps him terminate a group of walkers and reveals that her name is Leah. Three months swiftly pass by, and Daryl again finds himself in her cabin. She then confides in Daryl about her adoptive son Matthew who was killed by the dead. They gradually become lovers. Ten months have passed, and the couple is seen having a conversation. Leah doesn’t want him to set out in search of his “brother” (Rick) and tells him that he needs to choose between looking for his brother, his family, or her.

Carol then meets Daryl and tells him that she is returning to the Kingdom. Back in the cabin, Daryl heads over to the secret space and leaves a note that reads, “I belong with you. Find me.” The episode then closes with Carol and Daryl having an explosive fallout in the present. The past is brought up, and hurtful words are exchanged. Their friendship now hangs on a thread.

