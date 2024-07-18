Those About to Die: Is the Peacock Show Based on True Events?

Created by Robert Rodat, ‘Those About to Die’ transports us to the later decades of the first century in ancient Rome when emperors placated the bloodthirst of the masses with spectacular gladiatorial combat. The Peacock historical epic drama looks at the lives of both the highest ruling class, including Emperor Vespasian and his biological heirs, and the struggles and survival of gladiators and slaves. All classes come together at the grand Colosseum, where the former bet and cheer while the latter fight to their deaths. As politics and intrigue cause a confluence of the rulers’ path and those in the arenas, questions of historical authenticity surrounding the characters and events in the story arise.

Those About to Die: The Politics of Gladiatorial Games

‘Those About to Die’ is set in an era following a tumultuous time in Roman history. The year 68 AD plunged Rome into chaos with the death of Emperor Nero, leading to the Year of the Four Emperors. This period saw rapid succession and civil war as various factions vied for control. Galba, Otho, and Vitellius each claimed the throne in quick succession, but none could maintain stability. The fourth emperor, Vespasian, was a distinguished military leader who had led successful campaigns in Britain and Judea. He was declared emperor by his army, crushing his rivals in the civil war, and was recognized by the senate in 69 AD.

When the story of ‘Those About to Die’ begins, ten years of Vespasian’s reign have passed in an era of peace following the chaos of the civil war. The unrest caused by conflicts was effectively suppressed by the declaration of gladiatorial games in Rome’s past, a policy that Vespasian continued to employ. Gladiatorial fights were more than just visceral entertainment – they were a political tool for the ruling class to keep the Roman public happy. These fights were also a way for rulers to show off their wealth and Rome’s dominance as defeated enemies were brought in to fight from all corners of the empire. Vespasian knew this, and he used these games to cement his popularity and keep the people on his side. One of his most notable accomplishments was building the Flavian Amphitheatre, which later came to be known as the Colosseum.

The Influence of Daniel P. Mannix’s Work

The show is based on Daniel P. Mannix’s eponymous book that delves into the gritty and gruesome details of what these gladiatorial games entailed. As seen in the series, the growing popularity of the fights caused a boom in the underworld of betting taverns and slave traders, with human and animal lives becoming fodder for the gladiatorial machine. The historical truth is captured in one of Tenax’s lines in the show, “Life is of little value in Rome, living in the shadow of the rich and powerful.” As the Colosseum began hosting more and more games to entertain its cheering masses, they took on diverse forms.

As recreated in ‘Those About to Die,’ the arena could be filled with water and infested with crocodiles, which devoured sacrifices on flimsy boats. The gladiators held their own hierarchy, with more famous and prized fighters reserved for key events, while those sold into slavery often found themselves facing impossible odds. These included having starving animals unleashed upon them, fighting well-armored and equipped professionals, facing down deadly chariots, and taking part in doomed naval battles. Moe Hashim is shown as a lower-ranking gladiator who isn’t expected to survive his encounters but triumphs against overwhelming odds. Mannix’s work completely immerses the reader in how it may have felt to be alive at such a time in history, an experience that ‘Those About to Die’ strives to recreate cinematically.

Historical Roots and Creative Liberties

While the setting of ‘Those About to Die’ is rooted in history with meticulously crafted sets and well-researched performances, many of the characters and storylines of the show are fictional. The royal family, including Emperor Vespasian and his sons, Titus and Domitian Flavianus, are depicted with authenticity. When the show begins in 79 AD, Vespasian is nearing the end of his life. Having established a stable empire for his sons to inherit, he was the first ruler in Roman history to be succeeded by his biological heirs, with former emperors having adopted or designated their heirs.

Scorpus was a real-life legendary gladiator depicted in the show by Dimitri Leonidas. The actor studied the historical figure in detail, being surprised by the laurels and wealth he won before winning his freedom and dying at the age of 27. However, he was born in 68 AD, making him 11 years old at the time depicted in the series. His involvement in gladiatorial combat during Emperor Vespasian’s reign is, therefore, a matter of creative freedom exercised by the show’s writers.

Furthermore, most of the other characters seen in the show are fictional, including Moe, Tenax, Cala, and Antonia. Their development was based on the historical records available of people in their position. For example, the powerful Antonia is played by Gabriella Pession, who carried out research on notable Patrician women with influence and guile like Livia Drusilla, Augustus’ wife; Messalina, the third wife of Emperor Claudius; and Poppaea Sabina, one of Nero’s wives.

Given the heavy involvement of these fictional characters with the show’s many plotlines, one can say with certainty that they are imaginative as well. There were no uprisings or major power struggles in Rome under the rule of Emperor Vespasian, only minor revolts at the fringes of their empire. After his death in 79 AD, the ruler was succeeded by his elder son, Titus, who died of a fever in 81 AD, leading to Domitian coming to power. Peacock’s ‘Those About to Die’ recreates the historical Roman setting described in Mannix’s work and inserts fictional characters and storylines into the world, narrating their own saga of power struggles, survival, and freedom.

