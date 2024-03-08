‘Thrill Ride’: NBCUniversal Developing a New Adventure Reality Show

‘Thrill Ride,’ a new adventure reality show, is in the works at NBCUniversal. Universal Television and MysticArt Pictures are also involved in the series. Nationwide auditions are underway to find adventurous individuals ready for thrills.

The show will revolve around individuals who thrive on heart-pounding thrills others may not want to challenge. If you are into horror films, exhilarating roller coasters, immersive virtual reality, and/or eerie haunted houses, the series may appeal to you. It will focus on dynamic duos who are eager to plunge into unexpected and adrenaline-fueled adventures, navigating treacherous challenges to explore the unknown.

NBC kicked off 2024 with the premiere of ‘America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League,’ a reality television and talent competition series that debuted on January 1, 2024. This spinoff showcases winners, finalists, fan favorites, and participants from previous seasons of ‘America’s Got Talent’ and the broader ‘Got Talent’ franchise. Each judge takes on the role of a mentor for a group of contestants. Hosted by Terry Crews, the series features a judging panel comprising Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel.

Earlier this year, NBC started airing the reality competition series ‘Deal or No Deal Island.’ A unique blend of ‘Deal or No Deal‘ and ‘Survivor,’ the show features contestants vying to collect briefcases on the banker’s “private island.” The victorious player earns the opportunity to play for the largest prize in the show’s history. Hosted by Joe Manganiello, the series adds an adventurous twist to the classic game show format.

The NBC reality show lineup is thriving, featuring a mix of new additions and beloved classics like ‘Password’ and ‘The Voice.’ Furthermore, NBCUniversal has scheduled its annual upfront presentation on May 13 at Radio City Music Hall. This event will offer advertisers an exclusive preview of the upcoming developments in entertainment, news, live sports, scripted programming, and more, providing insights into the anticipated 2024-2025 slate.

