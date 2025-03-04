Tia Evans: Where is Ash Armand’s Ex-Girlfriend Now?

In July 2020, Akshaya Kubiak, popularly known as Ash Armand, brutally murdered Herleen Dulai in his Las Vegas residence. At the time, he was dating a young woman named Tia Evans, who also became involved in the case as the investigation progressed. Although Paramount+’s ‘Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas’ is majorly about the killing and the investigation that ensued, it also touches upon the relationship between Tia and Akshaya in a brief manner.

Tia Evans Was Never Officially a Suspect in Herleen Dulai’s Murder Case

Tia Evans crossed paths with the ‘Gigolos’ star, Akshaya Kubiak, through her former friend, Toochi Kash, whom he was dating at the time. After the couple broke up, Tia and Akshaya, also known as Ash Armand, formed a close bond and began dating. With the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, they took the next step in their relationship as she moved into his residence on the 8400 block of Blackstone Ridge Court in Las Vegas, Nevada. After a loving and fun couple of months, their relationship deteriorated, reportedly due to Akshaya’s continuation of providing escort services to other women.

Right when the two decided to part ways, he got involved in the brutal and mysterious murder of one of his clients, Herleen Dulai, in his Las Vegas house. On the night of the murder, Tia claimed that she was staying at the M Resort Spa Casino after a verbal argument with Akshaya. Although she was never considered a suspect in the murder of Herleen Dulai by law enforcement, she was suspected of murder by Ash’s legal advisor, Whitney Wester. Whitney claimed that since Akshaya allegedly blacked out during his meeting with Herleen, with whom he did psychedelic mushrooms, Tia allegedly returned to the house and killed Herleen as a way to get back at her boyfriend. According to Tia, the only time she returned to the house was the following morning when the place was swarming with the police.

Tia Evans is Leading an Independent Life as a Thriving Model Today

Having moved on from the entire ordeal connected to Ash Armand, also known as Akshaya Kubiak, Tia Evans leads a carefree and adventurous life. Although she mostly travels across Las Vegas and surrounding areas with her friends, the avid traveler also ventures off to several exotic places across the globe, including California, Santa Barbara, and Greece. As a matter of fact, she visited Greece in 2024 and had a great time with several of her friends. Not only did they enjoy the local cuisines, but she also got a photoshoot done. Since one of her interests includes cars, she spends quite a lot of what she earns on them.

Her love for cars also regularly takes her to the annual Reno Auto Show, where she gets the opportunity to see several vintage and new cars. She has also shown off her Corvette to her fans on social media. The model and influencer also loves golfing in her free time. She is reportedly associated with Babes In Toyland Charity, for which she hosts several parties throughout the year, like Las Vegas Swim Week Kick-off Party, Playmakers Party, and so on. In September 2024, her modeling talent was recognized by the Model Achievement Awards as she was nominated for the Model of the Year Award. The Las Vegas resident also takes her health seriously and works out regularly.

Read more: Herleen Dulai Murder: Where is Akshaya Kubiak AKA Ash Armand Now?