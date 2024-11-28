Tia P: Where is the Rhythm + Flor Contestant Now?

Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow’ prioritizes authentic artistry, challenging contestants to prove their skills through freestyle battles, group cyphers, and original compositions. In the second season, she brought her unique energy, charisma, and undeniable talent to the competition. Known for her bold stage presence and distinct sound, she quickly became a standout contestant. Despite facing tough competition, she remained consistent, often receiving praise for her innovative approach and ability to connect with the audience.

Tia P Impressed the Judges Whenever She Performed

Tia P was thrilled to be a part of the season, and her excitement was evident right from her audition. Hailing from Inglewood, CA, she was eager to showcase her full range of talents and abilities, bringing an infectious energy to her performance. The judges quickly recognized her potential, discussing among themselves how she could make it all the way to the top. She proved them right during the “cyphers” round, where she stood out from her group members. When the judges made their decisions, Tia was the only one who wasn’t eliminated. They praised her ability to freestyle effortlessly during her performance, noting how naturally it came to her. As Tia P advanced to the battle rap round, she was pitted against Honie Gold. Despite the latter performing first, Tia quickly matched her intensity and delivered one of the standout performances of the season.

In battle rap, it’s crucial to not only deliver sharp, witty lines but also to maintain the energy and presence that commands the audience’s attention. Tia excelled in both of these areas, skillfully delivering punchlines that hit hard while showing off her quick thinking and natural flow. When it came time for the judges to choose the winner, they recognized her superior performance, and Tia was selected to move forward. This victory earned her the opportunity to perform her debut single, where she continued to impress. Her delivery was confident, and her stage presence was magnetic, making her debut a memorable moment of the season. The judges appreciated her ability to engage with the crowd and her solid execution.

Tia P Has Been an Iconic Opening Act for Many Artists

Tia P has always expressed that her music serves a greater purpose — to inspire others and leave a lasting legacy for the next generation. She aims to not only make an impact as an artist but also to use her platform for philanthropic causes, especially to show young Black youth that their potential for success is limitless. Known for her versatility, Tia P is a multi-hyphenate talent, excelling as an artist, producer, musician, and songwriter. A graduate of Howard University, where she earned her degree summa cum laude, Tia P has dedicated herself fully to her music career since leaving school. Her talent has earned her the opportunity to open for legendary acts like KRS-One, Bootsy Collins, and DJ Quik. As her career has evolved, she has become a prominent face on television and a familiar voice in film soundtracks and scoring. Tia P has also headlined performances at iconic venues such as the Roxy, Viper Room, and 1 Oak (formerly Key Club).

Tia P’s Music is Reaching Millions Through Popular Commercials Today

Tia P’s music has gained significant recognition, leading to her appearances in several national commercials, such as the Sprite commercial featuring LeBron James, Welcome to California, and a Pepsi campaign with pop sensation Tori Kelly. Known as “The Placement Queen” in the sync world, Tia P has amassed over 300 sync placements to date. Her most recent success includes her track “All Eyes On Me,” which was featured in a national ad for Google, showcasing several NFL players. In addition to her commercial success, Tia P was featured on BET’s The Next Big Thing, a show that highlights up-and-coming talent in the music industry. It showcases rising stars as they compete for a chance to break into the mainstream, and Tia P’s appearance on the show helped propel her career to even greater heights. Furthermore, she was a finalist in the Coca-Cola Freestyle competition.

Tia P is Often Seen in Various TV Programs

Represented by 6x Entertainment LLC and ABA Talent Agency, Tia P released her debut EP, “Operation,” in 2019. Since then, she has continued to build on her success, with singles like “Legendary,” “Legacy,” “Dopamine,” and her latest track, “Tarantino,” all receiving critical acclaim in 2024. Her music has resonated with both fans and industry professionals. Her talents extend beyond her music, as she has contributed to the music departments of various TV series. One notable achievement is her creation of the theme song for the ‘Brandee J Talk Show.’

In addition to her work behind the scenes, Tia P has showcased her live performance skills on shows like ‘World’s Best’ which was released in 2023, and two episodes of ‘The West Coast Hustle.’ Her versatility also shines through in her acting career, where she plays the role of Kim Nitty on ‘All American.’ Continuing her impact on the music and entertainment industry, Tia P was selected as a Grammy U Mentor for the 2024-2025 Mentorship Program. She continues to prove her multifaceted talent and is on track to leave a lasting legacy in the entertainment industry.

