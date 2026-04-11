Tiffani McInnis: Where is Kimberly Langwell’s Daughter Now?

In July 1999, Tiffani McInnis was just 15 years old when her mother, Kimberly Langwell, went missing. Despite an extensive search and investigation, the case went cold and remained unresolved for decades. It wasn’t until years later that police received a tip that provided new insight into what may have happened and who could be responsible. Soon after, authorities were able to locate Kimberly’s remains, finally bringing some closure to a long and painful search that Tiffani had endured for years. CBS’ ’48 Hours: Kimberly Langwell’s Hidden Grave’ features an interview with Tiffani, where she speaks about her experience and the emotional journey she went through.

Tiffani McInnis Reported Her Mother Missing When She Didn’t Show Up For Dinner

Tiffani is Kimberly Langwell’s only daughter and was raised in Beaumont, Texas. She was deeply cherished not just by her mother but also by her grandparents and extended family, all of whom lived nearby. They shared a stable and happy life, with Kimberly working as a manager at a Fastlane convenience store and doing her best to provide for her daughter. On July 9, 1999, Kimberly clocked out of work at her usual time but never made it home for dinner with Tiffani, as she planned. This was highly unusual, as she had never been absent without informing her family or leaving any message. The years that followed were incredibly difficult.

The investigation stalled, and there were no significant leads. During many of Tiffani’s major life moments, like her graduation and the birth of her children, her mother was not there. It wasn’t until April 2024 that police received a tip suggesting that Kimberly had gone to the home of Terry Lee Rose Sr., whom she was dating at the time, after leaving work that day. The tip further indicated that she had been killed there and buried at the property. Acting on this information, authorities recovered her remains in June 2024. For Tiffani, it was an overwhelming moment, as the burden she had carried for years was finally lifted. She said that she knew her mother had been there since the day she reported her missing and expressed relief at finally bringing her back. She added, “Not in the way I wanted her, but to know that she’s no longer being held is a great feeling.”

Tiffani McInnis is a Mother to Three Kids of Her Own Today

Tiffani McInnis has often said that she lost an irreplaceable amount of time with her mother, something that was taken from her far too early. After decades of waiting for answers, she took a step toward justice by filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Terry Lee Rose Sr. in July 2024, seeking damages for what happened to Kimberly Langwell. As of now, the case is still ongoing, with no final resolution reached. In her personal life, Tiffani is a devoted mother of three. Her two eldest daughters, Kimber Jeanjaquet and Cruz Jeanjaquet, have grown up hearing about their grandmother.

The kids are also mentioned in Kimberly’s obituary, ensuring that her story continues to be acknowledged. Tiffani has remained closely connected to her cousins and extended family, finding strength and comfort in those relationships over the years. Still living in Beaumont, Texas, she feels some sense of relief that there is finally movement in the legal process after so long. Even so, she continues to honor her mother’s memory in meaningful ways, making sure she remains an important and cherished part of her life.

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