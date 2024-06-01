Timothy Bass: Where is Mandy Stavik’s Killer Now?

On the afternoon of November 24, 1989, Amanda Stavik AKA Mandy disappeared, and her body was discovered three days later in the Nooksack River. For many years, no arrests were made in connection with her murder. However, in December 2017, a man named Timothy Bass was arrested and charged with Mandy’s murder. ABC’s ’20/20′ episode titled ’30 Years Searching’ explores how Tim, who was Mandy’s neighbor at the time of her disappearance, became a suspect, his motives for the murder, and how he was ultimately apprehended and convicted.

Timothy Bass Denied Giving His DNA for the Investigation of Mandy Stavik’s Murder

Timothy Forrest Bass, popularly called Tim, grew up on Strand Road in Whatcom County, Washington. He had a younger brother named Tom Bass, who was somewhat secluded and reserved. When Mandy Stavik, who lived on the same street, disappeared in broad daylight near her home on November 24, 1989, Tim was not initially considered a suspect. There was no known connection between Tim and Mandy, and if anyone in the Bass family was friends with Mandy, it was Tom.

Soon after Mandy’s disappearance, Tim married his high school girlfriend, Gina Malone, and the couple moved to Everson, Washington. His life continued normally; by 2017, he was working as a local delivery driver for Franz Bakery. At this time, the police investigating Mandy’s case began conducting a DNA sweep of all the male residents who had been living in her area when she was murdered. Tim’s name was on the list, but after residents suggested that the police specifically look into Tim, he was given priority. The police then knocked on his door to collect a DNA sample.

The police alleged that upon hearing about the investigation for the murder, Tim pondered over who Mandy was, which raised an alarm for them as it was a high-profile case. Tim also refused to provide his DNA, prompting the police to start following him in an attempt to collect a sample surreptitiously. However, Tim’s actions made this difficult—he wore gloves, refrained from throwing his trash in public bins, and avoided leaving any traceable DNA. At this point, the police approached his workplace, and Tim’s manager, Kim Wagner, volunteered to help them.

Kim had also noticed some of Tim’s behavior that stood out to her. She observed that he was the only delivery driver who never left his worn clothes unattended, always taking them home to wash. Knowing he had been a neighbor in the same area where Mandy lived, she felt compelled to help. Kim managed to obtain a cup Tim had drunk from and handed it to the police. When tested, the DNA from the cup matched the DNA found on Mandy’s body.

Timothy Bass is Serving His Sentence Till Today

Timothy Bass was brought in for questioning, during which he initially denied having any connection to Mandy. When the police informed him that they had DNA evidence linking him to her, he claimed that they had been secretly dating and had been physically intimate a few times, including shortly before she went missing. However, when asked about details of Mandy’s life, such as her college majors and hobbies, Tim could not provide any information. Consequently, the police charged him with first-degree murder and first-degree rape, although the rape charge was later dropped due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Tim’s trial began in 2019, during which his younger brother, Tom, testified against him. Tom revealed that after the police had requested his DNA, Tim had called him, claiming he and Mandy had been in a relationship and asking Tom to lie and say he had also had relations with Mandy. Additionally, Tim’s wife, who had previously supported his alibi that he was with her when Mandy went missing, recanted her statement, explaining that she had made it under coercion and fear of Tim. The jury found Tim guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced him to 27 years in prison. The 56-year-old is currently serving his sentence at Airway Heights Corrections Center. Details regarding his parole have not been made publicly available.

