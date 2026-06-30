Timothy “Scottie” Marcum Murder: Where is Timothy Baldrick Now?

In June 2021, Timothy “Scottie” Marcum went missing in Columbus, Ohio. A few days later, when police were called to a lake at Alum Creek State Park and discovered human remains, they feared the worst. Medical reports later confirmed that the remains belonged to Marcum, and an investigative trail soon led authorities to the perpetrator, who was not particularly difficult to identify. ID’s ‘Bodies in the Water: Still Waters Silent Killer’ lays out the entire timeline of the case and highlights the work that went into securing justice for Marcum and his family.

Timothy “Scottie” Marcum’s Remains Were Found by a Kayaker in a Lake

Timothy “Scottie” Marcum led a happy and peaceful life in Columbus, Ohio. He and his girlfriend, Kristina Riggs, shared a son named Michael. The six-year-old was everything to Marcum, and he made every effort to be a present and loving father in every way he could. He was active in his community, and everyone who knew him spoke highly of him. He had a kind smile for those he met and left a positive impression on anyone who had the chance to talk to him. On June 22, 2021, Marcum left his home but was never seen again.

On June 28, 2021, a kayaker who was cleaning up around the area where Timothy “Scottie” Marcum’s remains were later found noticed something suspicious that he initially believed was a floating water cooler. When he saw a human leg sticking out of it, he immediately called the police. Upon arriving at the scene, investigators discovered that it was a tote container with holes in it, inside which were the human remains of a man who was later identified as Marcum. An autopsy revealed that he had been shot three times at close range, which was determined to be his cause of death.

Timothy “Scottie” Marcum’s Killer Had Reportedly Lured Him to His House

Police began looking through CCTV footage from the area where Marcum lived and soon came across a video that provided them with the answers. On June 22, 2021, Marcum had gone to the home of his friend and neighbor, Timothy Baldrick. Prosecutors later alleged that Baldrick had invited Marcum over under the pretext of setting up a fire pit and offered him drinks. He then allegedly shot his friend three times, and the entire incident was captured on the surveillance footage of a nearby neighbor. The prosecutors found evidence that proved that he had covered the remains with a tarp and left them in his backyard for two days. Baldrick had then purchased some tools which helped him stuff the remains in a tote bag, which he had disposed of in the lake.

Police did not specify any particular motive for the crime, but believed that it could have possibly stemmed from a dispute over rose bushes. Baldrick had reportedly been annoyed by someone stepping over his garden, which he had carefully curated. According to the episode, Marcum had used the path on occasion to get around the neighborhood. The investigators believed that once the perpetrator found out about it, he had acted out of anger. However, during his trial, Baldrick’s defense team argued that he and his wife had been unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic and suggested that the circumstances may have affected his state of mind. They later entered an insanity plea on his behalf, but it was ultimately rejected. On July 3, 2021, Baldrick was arrested on charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. Murder charges were added later as the investigation continued to unfold.

Timothy Baldrick is Serving a Long Sentence in an Ohio Prison Today

In April 2023, Timothy Baldrick stood trial for charges of aggravated murder with a firearm specification, murder with a firearm specification, two counts of tampering with evidence, and one count of abuse of a corpse. Due to his disruptive behavior in court, he was ordered by the judge to wear a stun cuff during proceedings. He was ultimately found guilty on all charges and sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 36 years (a life sentence with a 30-year minimum on the aggravated murder count, plus two mandatory 3-year firearm specifications added consecutively; his other convictions ran concurrently). He is now being held at the Pickaway Correctional Institution in Orient, Ohio. He will be eligible for parole in May 2057.

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