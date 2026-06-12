Tommy Wacasey: Where is Taylor Parker’s First Ex-Husband Now?

A very important part of the prosecution’s case against Taylor Parker was the testimony provided by her former husbands. Her first husband, Alex “Tommy” Wacasey, played a key role in speaking about her relationship with her children and their marriage. Having been married to Taylor for approximately seven years, Tommy was able to provide a valuable perspective on her character and personality. His testimony became an important component of the case and helped support several of the allegations raised by the prosecution. Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct’ provides an overview of the case that ultimately ended with the deaths of Reagan Hancock and her unborn baby.

Tommy Wacasey Raised Taylor Parker’s Daughter as His Own Child

Alex “Tommy” Wacasey and Taylor married in 2011. At the time, Taylor had a daughter, Emersyn, from a previous relationship, but Tommy embraced the role of her father in every way that mattered. A few years later, around 2013 or 2014, the couple welcomed their son, Trey. During that pregnancy, Taylor developed preeclampsia and had to be induced. She also underwent a tubal ligation to prevent future pregnancies. However, about two years later, Taylor experienced an ectopic pregnancy that became life-threatening. Tommy later testified that he and Taylor’s mother, Shona Prior, believed the safest course of action was for her to undergo a hysterectomy, which she ultimately did. According to Tommy’s testimony, Taylor was unhappy about the procedure and its outcome.

Tommy testified that Taylor was heavily involved in a Jeep club, and the couple eventually purchased a Jeep of their own. However, he claimed that the purchase was largely driven by pressure from Taylor and that he had to stretch his finances to afford it. Tommy also said that Taylor was allegedly unfaithful with members of the club during their outings, which further contributed to the decline of their marriage. Looking back, he said he felt that he had been repeatedly lied to throughout the relationship. By 2017, the couple had separated, and a judge awarded Tommy conservatorship of the children. Beginning in March 2018, Taylor was ordered to pay $225 per month in child support. However, court records indicated that by January 2021, she was approximately $8,000 behind on those payments.

Tommy received custody of his son and later stated that Taylor had agreed to the arrangement willingly. Despite this, the children continued to spend time with their mother on occasion. In 2020, when the children told Tommy that Taylor was expecting a baby girl, he said he immediately knew the claim was untrue. Concerned, he sent an anonymous text message to Wade Griffin, Taylor’s boyfriend at the time, informing him about her medical procedures and warning him about the situation.

Tommy Wacasey is Leading a Happily Married Life Today

After Taylor was arrested and later brought to trial in September 2022, Tommy Wacasey was called as a witness for the prosecution. On the stand, he provided details about the medical procedures she had undergone and also testified that Taylor had allegedly forged the signatures of her mother and grandmother on multiple occasions. Tommy has since remarried and is now living a quieter life with Amy Wacasey. The couple is settled in Texarkana, Texas, and it appears they have welcomed another child into their family. Amy was also called as a witness during the trial, where she testified about missed visitation weekends and Taylor’s failure to make child support payments. Outside of his court testimony, Tommy has largely stayed out of the public eye and shares very little about his personal life. Given the significant media attention surrounding the case, it appears that he prefers to maintain his privacy and focus on building a peaceful life with his family.

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