Tonka Tomicic: Where is the Chilean TV Host Now?

Tonka Tomicic Petric is regarded as one of Chile’s most recognizable television personalities, earning widespread admiration for her confidence and commanding on-screen presence. However, her public image took an unexpected turn when her name became associated with a high-profile investigation, Caso Relojes, or the Watches Case, in Chile. Netflix’s ‘High End: The Watch Theft Ring’ examines the details of the case and how Tonka’s name came up when her then-husband, Marco Antonio López Spagui, also known as Parived, came under investigation. Moreover, the documentary features several in-depth interviews with officials and Parived himself.

Tonka Tomicic Faced Scrutiny After Her Husband Came Under Investigation

Tonka Tomicic Petric had been building a name for herself as a television host in Chile when she first crossed paths with Marco Antonio López Spagui, popularly known as Parived. As the days passed, their relationship gradually blossomed. It wasn’t long before they tied the knot on April 16, 2014, in a Jewish wedding ceremony in Jerusalem, Israel. Reports state that her partner had even renounced Catholicism and embraced her belief in Judaism. Over time, the pair settled in a residence in Santiago, Chile.

Things changed in August 2021 when it was revealed that Parived was under investigation for suspected involvement in the purchase of luxury watches stolen abroad and subsequently brought into Chile. The case came to be known as Caso Relojes, or the Watches Case. According to reports, during that time, Tonka denied any involvement in that criminal activity or having any knowledge of it. According to the detectives on the show, her financial records came under scrutiny when they discovered that checks signed by her and bearing her name might have been used by her partner to purchase those luxury watches.

On January 31, 2023, the PDI raided Tonka and Parived’s home in Vitacura, Santiago, from where they seized items such as electronic devices and jewelry. After almost 10 years together, she and her partner separated in February 2023. Meanwhile, during questioning, Tonka denied any involvement in the crime. In March 2025, the prosecution reportedly announced it would not charge her in the case due to insufficient evidence. By May 2025, Tonka revealed that her and Parived’s divorce proceedings had finally begun, according to reports.

Tonka Tomicic Began Her Career as a Model Before Becoming a Host

Tonka was welcomed into the world by Antonio Tomičić and Marija Petrić on May 31, 1976, in Santiago, Chile, and grew up in La Florida, Santiago. She completed her initial education at the Argentine School of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Providencia, before enrolling at the Metropolitan Technological University (Universidad Tecnológica Metropolitana) to pursue a degree in Visual Communication Design. However, Tonka left the university, leaving her higher studies midway. In the meantime, she began working as a model with New Models Agency in her early teens.

Over time, Tonka was selected as Miss World Chile 1995 and received the opportunity to represent the country in the international Miss World pageant that same year. She then became the winner of Virreina Sudamericana in Bolivia in 1996. She had also won Miss Atlántico Internacional in Uruguay in 1999. Within just two years, Tonka stepped into the role of Fashion Commentator on the program ‘Pase lo que Pase.’ She finally established a name for herself when she was appointed one of the show’s primary co-hosts. She continued her professional trajectory in similar positions. Apart from that, Tonka is the voice actor in Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) and worked as a host on ‘Bienvenidos,’ among others.

Tonka Tomicic is Making Her Mark as a Host After Returning to Television in 2025

After the Watches Case, Tonka stepped away from the spotlight for approximately 2 years before once again returning to television in early 2025. In February of that same year, she worked with Sarika Rodrik-Luxury Boutique, walking the red carpet at the Viña del Mar Festival. The following month, she attended the Expo Patagonia. In June 2025, Tonka continued her regained momentum by working with the brands Vichy Laboratoires and KRUPS. By January 2026, she once again partnered with Vichy Laboratoires. In February, she returned to co-host the Viña del Mar Festival, followed by her appearance at the Vendimia Festival, organized by the Municipality of Molina in March.

Besides that, Tonka has continued working with Mega TV, further expanding her presence. In April 2026, Tonka used her social media presence, especially on Instagram, to share information about Mallplaza. Two months later, she showcased her charisma while co-hosting ‘¿Volverías con tu ex? 2’ or ‘Would you get back together with your ex? 2,’ alongside Julio César Rodríguez. In September, she joined hands with Rapiditas Chile before finally working on an advertisement with L’Oréal Paris the following month. As of writing, Tonka has been rebuilding her career as a host for Reality Mega and consistently goes on air on Radio Romántica (104.1 FM).

Beyond her professional endeavors, Tonka remains closely connected with her family, especially her mother. Another significant part of her life revolves around her beloved pup, whose presence provides her with immense comfort and joy. In her leisure time, particularly on the weekends, she sets out to the beach, immersing herself in the beauty and melody of crashing sea waves. Apart from that, Tonka loves adventurous activities like jumping off a cliff and hiking to mountain tops. Occasionally, she tunes in to her inner self in the incredible presence of horses. Amid everything, she never misses any opportunity to express her gratitude toward the people who have always encouraged her.

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