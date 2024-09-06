Tony and Ayo: Where Are The Jones Family Now?

In the Kelly family’s big move from The Bronx, New York, to Accra, Ghana, they found substantial help from Tony and Ayo Jones, local expats who had made a life for themselves in the African continent in recent years. Consequently, the Jones inevitably ended up sharing their own story in the HBO Max reality show, ‘Coming From America.’ After spending two years in the Ghanian city of Tema, where they established a travel and tourism business, the couple questioned a possible return to America. Nonetheless, while Ayo wished to be closer to her mother back in the States, she recognized the unique freedom her husband found in Ghana, where he was no longer defined by his race. As such, the Jones family decided to continue their stay in Africa, expanding their business and life experiences. In the years since, their lives as Ghanaian expats have only grown, attracting natural curiosity from fans.

The Jones Family is Enjoying the Expat Life in Ghana

The Jones family moved from Houston to Ghana in 2020 after the patriarch, Tony, underwent one too many bad experiences with racism in America. Since Ayo’s father was a native of the country, the American family had the opportunity to meticulously plan their move over the years before taking the plunge. Since their initial move to Taifa, the family has cemented their lives in Tema. Although they still continue to struggle with a few day-to-day issues, such as inconsistent internet connections, the happiness and freedom they have found in their new lives more than makes up for it.

Before moving to Africa, Tony retired from his construction business in Houston and has since set up a successful travel and tourism business. Through the business, Tony and Ayo also share their regular lives as expats living in Ghana, educating people about the country’s society and culture through their social media presence. As such, last year, at Jerk Soul’s first Diaspora Enrichment Awards in Accra, the couple were honored as Social Media Influencers for their influential work helping other expats in the community.

Across different social media platforms, the Joneses share different types of content promoting the expat lifestyle and encouraging people to visit Ghana. Sometimes, even the Jones kids—who are homeschooled by their parents—teenager Luke and his younger brother, Leo, even participate in their parents’ content creation. From sharing general tips and tricks to documenting visits to local businesses, Tony and Ayo share a well-rounded account of life in Ghana. Occasionally, they also share personal memories, chronicling date nights and other celebrations on Instagram. Therefore, through a plethora of content, the Jones family continues to share a glimpse into their personal life, updating fans about their experiences.

The Jones Family’s Travel and Tourism Business Continues to Flourish

When Tony and Ayo first moved to Ghana with their kids, their friends and family were initially concerned about their decision. As a result, the couple began their educational YouTube channel, Expat Life Ghana, in June 2020 to share different beats from their new Ghanaian lives. Once Tony established his travel/tourism business, their standing as expat influencers further contributed toward their professional endeavors. As such, by 2022, when the comedian Gerald Kelly and his family decided to undertake a similar move, they were able to look to the Joneses for help. From the Kellys’ arrival at the airport in Ghana to their first local comedy show, Tony and Ayo remained a crucial source of reference for the family.

Today, the Joneses continue on the same path, growing their business with each coming year. Through their work, the couple also provides living accommodations in the area at their Expat Life Lodge, a bed and breakfast business model. Likewise, they also offer day trip and tour services, manufacturing the perfect routine for newcomers to experience the city. Their business promises to create the ideal tour for different needs—from tours centered around Ghana’s rich history to more vacation-driven, relaxing adventures. Last year, in December, their efforts scored them an invite to the Afro Future festival, where different creators come together to celebrate their African culture. Recently, in March, they also participated in a Meet and Greet, showcasing their hands-on approach to the business.

The Joneses further champion their community-building goals through a bustling Facebook group where they encourage other expats to network and make efficient connections. Additionally, they also keep their fans and followers updated through periodic Facebook LIVE events. As such, Tony and Ayo continue to be an intrinsic part of the Ghanaian expat community. After finding a home and a new beginning for themselves in the African country, they remain steadfast in their mission to help others achieve the same by sharing their own personal experiences!

