Tony Davis Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

Crime in a small town can have a profound impact on the tight-knit community, shattering the sense of security that residents often cherish. Tony Davis, once regarded as an upstanding member of his community, became the unfortunate focal point of such an incident. In the dead of night, disturbing gunshots echoed through the quiet neighborhood, accompanied by the heart-wrenching cries of Tony’s wife, who desperately alerted their neighbors that he had been fatally shot. Law enforcement swiftly responded to the distressing scene, but Tony had succumbed to his injuries by the time they arrived. ‘Vengeance: Killer Neighbors: Fatal Fence Feud’ delves into this unsettling case, probing into the motives and individuals who might have harbored a desire to inflict such harm on Tony Davis.

How Did Tony Davis Die?

Residing in Canyon Country, Anthony Jay Davis, known as Tony Davis, inhabited a single-family residence on Calypso Lane, situated off Ermine Street. The neighborhood, characterized by serene tranquility and adorned with a canopy of trees, provided a picturesque backdrop to Davis’s home. Together with his wife, Cindy, and their daughter, the Davises had created a peaceful abode for themselves. Despite the loss of their son, Jesse, in 2007, the family had managed to regroup and find a semblance of harmony, navigating life together in their idyllic surroundings.

On September 24, 2011, residents nearby were startled by Cindy’s distressed cries, informing them that her husband had been shot. Hurrying outside, they discovered Tony, 51, lying in the front yard of one of the houses on the street. A neighbor promptly administered CPR while the police were called to the scene. Despite their swift response, the authorities couldn’t revive Tony, as he had succumbed to two gunshot wounds to his torso. The coroner’s report indicated that his cause of death was directly attributed to the bullet injuries.

Who Killed Tony Davis?

The police swiftly identified the individual accountable for Tony’s death as his neighbor, a 52-year-old named Lonnie Paul Tracey. Tony’s wife, Cindy, recounted to the police that the feud between the neighbors had endured for about 7 to 8 years. On the night of September 24, 2011, at about 3 a.m., Lonnie allegedly shot Tony at his doorstep. The assailant not only took Tony’s life but also wielded the firearm menacingly at Cindy, subjecting her to a terrifying assault without pulling the trigger.

The authorities promptly discovered that Lonnie had set up infrared lights on his premises, directing one of them towards Tony’s residence and piercing through his window. These lights not only illuminated Tony’s house but also disrupted his video security system. Frustrated by the interference, Tony took matters into his own hands, unplugging the lights and confronting Lonnie by banging on his door in the middle of the night out of anger. In response, Lonnie emerged with a firearm, firing two close-range shots into Tony’s torso before pointing the gun at Cindy.

The animosity between the two neighbors had escalated to the point where Tony had sought a restraining order against Lonnie. According to reports, both neighbors had installed security surveillance in their residences. Tony decided to do so after experiencing vandalism to his house and car, suspecting Lonnie’s involvement. Lonnie faced charges of murder and was subsequently arrested.

Reports suggest that Lonnie had a prior criminal record in Los Angeles County, including a DUI conviction in 1997. Following his arrest in September 2011, Lonnie remained in jail with bail set at $1 million. His trial commenced in November 2012, and his defense claimed that Lonnie had shot the gun without realizing it was Tony at his door. He had woken up in the middle of the night by a loud pounding and was assured it would be a burglar. However, on November 7, 2012, a jury pronounced him guilty. Lonnie received a sentence of 50 years to life for the murder of Tony and an additional 14 years for the assault on Cindy. Both the sentences were to run consecutively

In 2014, Lonnie filed an appeal challenging his conviction, asserting that there was insufficient evidence linking him to Tony’s murder. However, his appeal was denied. Currently incarcerated at the California Men’s Colony, Lonnie, 63, is expected to be eligible for parole in September 2031. However, Tracey can be considered to be a part of the Elderly Parole Program and the consultation for his parole hearing is scheduled to be held in September 2026.

