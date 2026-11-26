Netflix’s ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ (originally titled ‘Toos: De van der Valk ontvoering’) is a fictionalized narrative based on a real kidnapping incident from 1992. Fifty-one-year-old Toos van der Valk was abducted from her home and held captive for a total of 21 days. The kidnappers demanded a huge ransom in exchange for her safe release, but even then, there were moments when her family was left wondering about her safety. The long period during which negotiations were ongoing proved grueling for the family, and this forms the core of the thriller series, which captures the ordeal they went through.

Toos van der Valk Was Abducted From Her House While Her Husband Was Sleeping

In 1930, Anthonia van de Cappelle was born in Delft, Netherlands. Not much is known about her childhood or early years. In 1947, she met Gerrit van der Valk, and the two fell in love. His father owned the Van der Valk restaurant De Gouden Leeuw in Voorschoten, and Gerrit was expected to follow the same path. After marrying in 1953, the couple embarked on a life that proved successful both professionally and personally. In 1954, they opened Restaurant De Witte in Vught, followed by Motel Nuland in 1968. With these ventures, they became pioneers in the large-scale motel industry.

Anthonia, who had by then started going by the name Toos, and Gerrit also welcomed seven children into their lives: Marijke, Carolina, Marc, Gert-Jan, Vincent, Ad and Bob. Most of their children went on to work in the hospitality industry under the family name and built successful lives for themselves. By 1975, Gerrit had built a villa for himself and his wife next to Motel Nuland, on the A59 between ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Oss. It became their safe place, where friends and family often gathered. By then, they had around 20 hotels and restaurants operating under their brand, and the business was thriving.

On the evening of November 26, 1982, Toos and Gerrit met the rest of their family at the home of their daughter Marijke and her husband, Harry. After returning home, Gerrit went upstairs while Toos stayed behind to put a few things in order. According to news reports, she had left the kitchen door open because she expected one of their sons, Marc, to come in. That was when masked and armed men entered the house. In a book she later wrote, Toos described how the men spoke German and asked about her husband. She said she feared for Gerrit’s life and lied to them, telling them he was not at home. The kidnappers then blindfolded Toos and took her away in a car. It was later discovered that she had been taken to Belgium.

Toos van der Valk Was Kept in a Tent Inside an Apartment During Her Captivity

The investigation later revealed that Toos van der Valk was being held in a small apartment, where she was chained and tied to a heater. She spent most of her time inside a tent that had been set up in one of the rooms. In her own account of the ordeal, Toos said she made two attempts to escape. On one occasion, she wrote a note and slipped it through an air vent in the hope of alerting someone to her presence. However, the kidnappers discovered it before anyone else could find it. Meanwhile, Gerrit received a call from the kidnappers on the morning of November 27, 1982, the day after Toos was abducted. According to news reports, they demanded millions of guilders and warned him against contacting the police for help.

The days that followed were far from easy for the family. Joep van den Nieuwenhuyzen, Toos’ son-in-law, took the lead in negotiating with the kidnappers. News reports stated that the family was accused by the kidnappers of cooperating with the police, while journalists remained outside their home throughout the ordeal. As the case attracted national attention, public anxiety continued to grow. When the family demanded proof that Toos was still alive, the kidnappers reportedly answered several personal questions that only she would have known. Joep initially offered 7.5 million guilders, but reports state that the kidnappers allegedly insisted on receiving 12.5 million instead.

The first ransom handover was arranged for December 7, 1982, with Joep taking the lead. However, the exchange fell through near Aachen, Germany, after the kidnappers became convinced that the police were following them. In a later testimony, one of the kidnappers admitted that they had threatened Joep during this encounter. Negotiations subsequently resumed, and on December 17, 1982, Marijke and her husband, Harry, left the ransom money in a wooded area in Germany. Reports differ on the exact amount paid, placing it somewhere between 12.5 million and 13 million guilders.

Toos van der Valk Prefers to Spend Time With Her Close Family Today

On December 17, 1982, Toos van der Valk was dropped off from a car near Eindhoven in the Netherlands. She managed to walk to a nearby house and ask for help, after which she was reunited with her family. On December 18, 1982, she accompanied detectives and identified the apartment where she had been held captive. The police kept the property under surveillance, which eventually led to the arrest of Franco Cat-Berro and two other associates whose identities were not disclosed. Giancarlo Tomei was also identified as one of the perpetrators. He admitted to taking the lead in the ransom negotiations over the phone and was arrested in Konstanz, Germany. Another suspect, Giuseppe Ravelli, was subsequently identified by the police. All of them were found guilty of various charges connected to Toos’ abduction.

By 1983, Toos had settled in Switzerland with her husband, Gerrit. She later spoke about how deeply shaken she had been by the kidnapping and its aftermath. In 1984, their motel, Hotel Nuland, was destroyed in a fire. News reports state that police have long suspected that the incident was connected to individuals involved in Toos’ abduction, although no one was ever charged in connection with it. Reports suggest that Toos divided her time between the Netherlands, Austria, and Switzerland while remaining close to her family. In January 2009, she suffered a devastating personal loss when Gerrit passed away following a brain hemorrhage.

Toos spoke publicly about her kidnapping for the first time in 2011, when the book ‘Mijn Ontvoering’ was published. Written by Elle van Rijn after extensive interviews with Toos, it offered a personal account of her ordeal. In a subsequent interview, Toos revealed that she had rarely, if ever, discussed the incident with her husband. She also emphasized how important her family’s support had been in helping her through the experience, adding that her faith had played a crucial role in her survival. Now 95, Toos remains deeply loved and admired by her family. She is regarded as the person who holds everyone together and is a cherished presence at the heart of the family.

Read More: Karen Kummerer: Where is the Kidnapping Survivor Now?