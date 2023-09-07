Top Boy Season 4: Possibilities Explored

Created by Ronan Bennett, Netflix’s ‘Top Boy’ is a crime drama series that follows the story of Dushane and Sully, who want to be at the top of the drug business in east London. The show takes us through the twists and turns in their lives as they are confronted with tough choices. They are often torn between wanting to be the most powerful person in the room and being loyal to one another. The show deftly creates a story about power and money and how far a person can fall to become the “top boy.” Its raw and gritty nature has made it one of the most successful shows on the streaming service. If you are wondering whether there will be more seasons of ‘Top Boy,’ here’s what you should know. SPOILERS AHEAD

Will There be a Top Boy Season 4?

‘Top Boy’ Season 3 was released on Netflix on September 7, 2023. It consists of six 45-50 minutes long episodes, all dropped simultaneously. The season was received well by the critics, who called it the strongest season of the show yet. Considering the popularity, it is expected to receive a similar response from the audience. In the case of any other show, this would mean that Netflix would readily greenlight another season. But for ‘Top Boy,’ this is the end of the road.

Before Netflix acquired the series, ‘Top Boy’ aired for two seasons on Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013. Its cancellation was considered a massive disappointment by the fans. In 2017, Netflix revealed that it was reviving the show. The new season was touted as Season 1, while the previous seasons were titled ‘Top Boy: Summerhouse,’ acting as a prequel series. On its return, the show became a critical success and performed really well with the audience. By its third season, Netflix announced that it would be the last.

According to Ashley Walters, who plays Dushane, Netflix wanted the show to go on forever. But he and Kane Robinson, who plays Sully, didn’t believe it was the right thing to do. Walter said the show was conceived as a “single drama.” While it was great to have more seasons and continue Dushane and Sully’s story, they believed the show was better off ending on a high rather than continuing for too long and losing its credibility. This was in line with the trend in British shows, which are often short and end after a couple of seasons rather than churning out more seasons when the story has run its course.

Jasmine Jobson, who plays Jaq, also believes this was a smart decision, which echoed what the series set out to do. “We’re showing the public that there’s only so far you can go. You can end up in prison, you can end up dead, but every top boy has to come to a stop at some point. You don’t see 60- or 70-year-old top boys unless it’s the mafia. So I feel like we’re doing the right thing,” she said.

In the final season, both Dushane and Sully are killed after fighting with each other about who should have the reins of the gang and how things should be run. The season ties up all loose ends, giving every character the ending they deserve while also satisfying the fans. With Dushane and Sully’s death, all the doors for the show’s return have been closed. Considering all this, we can say that ‘Top Boy’ will not be returning for another season. It has received a proper end, which is a positive because many shows on Netflix are canceled before they get to wrap up the story.

