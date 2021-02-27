The third episode of CBS’ ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 showcases our everyday heroes competing in yet another challenging task. The participants gear up for heavy labor involving construction work and are coaxed into doing something they have never tried before. If you’re curious about what happens next, the details have been covered in the recap section at the end. In case you have watched the episode and are waiting for the next part, you can check out the details for ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2, episode 3 right here!

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 4 will release on March 3, 2021, at 8 pm ET on CBS. The second season contains ten episodes, with new episodes dropping in every Wednesday. Every episode has a runtime of almost 50 minutes each.

Where to Watch Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 4?

If you want to watch ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 4 on TV, you can simply tune in to CBS at the above-mentioned timeslot and date. The episodes also drop on CBS’ official website and CBS All Access a day after they are released on the cable network. If you’ve cut the cord, then you can opt for streaming websites like FuboTV or DirecTV. You can alternatively purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 episode 4 is titled ‘It’s Gonna Be a Sheep Show.’ The official synopsis for the episode has not been released by CBS yet. But we will surely fill up this section as soon as we receive an update. In any case, the upcoming episode is expected to introduce more tasks that are not only strength-based but also test the contestants for other skills. As per the show’s usual format, they will take on the individual challenge followed by the team task. The episode will close with the Overtime Challenge, where one of them will be disqualified.

Tough As Nails Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode of ‘Tough As Nails’ season 2 is titled ‘The Roller,’ which opened up with two people leaving the show. Tara took an exit because of medical reasons, and the other person who left the show happens to be Michael. With two people gone, the teams were left with five members each who battled it out in a task involving heavy machinery. The motive was to build a road, and all the members were assigned different roles to accomplish the task at hand. The participants this time were tested for their speed, and The Savage Crew retook the lead with their second win this season.

Next came the individual challenge, where the contestants had to hop in a bulldozer and use it to push a tire through an obstacle course. The task outlined that the two contestants finishing last would have to face the Overtime battle. As the task progressed, Scott turned out to be the only experienced in operating a bulldozer. Naturally, Scott Henry finished first. Liz and Angel, unfortunately, landed in the bottom two. However, the good news is that nobody got evicted.

