Tracy Russell Murder: Where is Jessica McBride Now?

Tracy Elaine Russell was a 49-year-old mother known in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, community for her kind nature. In March 2019, she was found dead inside her residence, which left her loved ones completely devastated. As the investigation began, detectives swiftly discovered that Tracy’s one act of kindness had led to her untimely demise. A&E’s ‘The First 48: The Price of Kindness’ dives deeper into the circumstances that resulted in her death and follows the officials in real-time as they chase the leads. The episode also features brief interviews with her daughter and friend.

Tracy Russell’s Partially Burned Remains Were Found Inside Her Home

Born on May 19, 1969, in Arkansas, Tracy Elaine Russell brought immense joy into the lives of her parents. Growing up, she was always taught to be compassionate toward those in need. A woman of faith, she frequently attended church and was known for going out of her way to help others. She fostered a deep love for animals and was also a proud member of the Cherokee Nation. Eventually, Tracy moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she got into a relationship. Over the next few years, she welcomed four children, including Amanda. Reports state that the mother gradually began battling drug addiction.

By 2019, Tracy had been sober for 5 years and was residing on 4905 North Johnstown Avenue in Tulsa. According to her neighbors, she often took in other people, letting them stay with her until they got back on their feet. On March 14, 2019, she called 911 to report that she was concerned about an intoxicated woman and her boyfriend. In the call, Tracy reported that the woman had allegedly threatened to cut Tracy’s throat. Later, the 49-year-old told officials that both individuals had left. It is essential to note that no further reports provide information about the steps taken by the authorities after the call.

On March 20, 2019, officials were led to Tracy’s home after receiving a tip. According to records, upon entering the home, they found the partially burned remains of a woman in the hallway. It suggested an attempt to destroy evidence. They noted that the remains were covered with a blanket, and the woman was identified as Tracy. Near the back window of the house, they discovered cans of gas camp fuel inside a plastic bag, indicating that the killer wanted to set the house on fire deliberately. Ultimately, forensic experts determined that the 49-year-old was killed on March 17. The autopsy determined her cause of death as asphyxiation by strangulation.

An Informant and the Killer’s Confession Helped Solve Tracy’s Murder

On March 20, 2019, a woman named Ayla came into the police station and reported a homicide. According to official reports, she informed the officials that her friend, Jessica Lavon McBride, had admitted to her that she had committed a murder. In her statements, Ayla further stated that Jessica had asked for her help in cleaning the scene. As per the records, the latter had planned to burn down the house with the remains inside in an attempt to destroy the evidence. Investigators also learned that Jessica had asked Ayla to pick her up from a restaurant to go to the home of the person she had killed. Detectives then reportedly asked the friend to take one of the undercover officers to accompany her when picking up Jessica.

According to court records, the undercover officer drove with Ayla in his car to pick up Jessica from in front of a restaurant, where the latter’s boyfriend was also present. However, Jessica reportedly left her boyfriend behind and got into the car with her friend and the officer before leading them to a house. Reports state that upon arriving, Jessica exited the vehicle with a plastic bag and entered the residence through a window. At the scene, law enforcement quickly arrested her and discovered that the plastic contained lighter fluid and gas camp fuel. Inside, they reportedly found Tracy’s partially burned remains. Detectives soon learned that Jessica had prior convictions for burglary, unlawful possession, and obstructing an officer.

When Jessica was questioned, she admitted that Tracy often allowed her and her boyfriend to stay at the 49-year-old’s home in exchange for their food stamps. As per official records, Jessica insisted she wasn’t involved in the crime. According to reports, she ultimately confessed that she believed Tracy was allegedly stealing her food stamps and, hence, they got into an argument on March 14. In her statements, Jessica claimed that the 49-year-old then asked her to leave, but kept her and her boyfriend’s belongings. Jessica went on to say that when she returned to retrieve her purse on March 17, and Tracy refused to return it, she strangled her, per the records. The former was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson.

Jessica McBride is Incarcerated at a Federal Prison in Alabama Today

Although Jessica McBride was initially charged with first-degree murder and first-degree arson, that changed after federal authorities took over the case, since Tracy was a member of the Cherokee Nation. In April 2021, the federal grand jury formally indicted her on the charges of second-degree murder, arson, attempt to commit arson, and corruptly attempting to alter, destroy, mutilate, and conceal an object with the intent to impair its use in an official proceeding (evidence tampering).

The prosecution had reportedly created a strong case against Jessica, containing her confession. Court documents state that during the confession, Jessica had admitted to returning to Tracy’s home on March 18, 2019, to destroy evidence. In her statements, the defendant confessed to covering the 49-year-old with a blanket and burning the two corners to destroy evidence. However, Jessica insisted that she didn’t check if Tracy was still alive after she put her in a chokehold on March 17.

Jessica ultimately avoided a jury trial by entering into a plea agreement with the prosecution. On September 23, 2022, she pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and attempted arson. As a part of the agreement, she admitted to killing Tracy on March 17 after a heated argument between them regarding missing food stamps. After pleading guilty, Jessica was sentenced to 15 years in prison. As of writing, she is serving her sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama, and her release date is set on August 28, 2033.

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