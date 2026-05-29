Trinity Parker and David Phillips Murder: Where is Daniel Jones Now?

In August 2018, two horrific homicides took place in a span of a few days in the city of Anderson in Indiana, sending shockwaves across the entire community. 39-year-old Trinity Parker and 36-year-old David Phillips were found dead at separate locations, but the investigation later revealed that their killings were connected. In A&E’s ‘Interrogation Raw: I’ll Take Your Birthday,’ we get a detailed account of both murders and the investigation that ensued, with the help of insightful interviews with the deceased individual’s loved ones and the officials linked to the cases.

Trinity Parker and David Phillips Both Died in a Similar Fashion in Indiana

Born on January 24, 1979, in Monterey Park, California, Trinity Rose Parker was the beloved daughter of Mary Cook and Enrique Santos. Growing up, she shared a close-knit bond with her siblings, including Jannette Davidson, Brandon Troutman, Keynan Santos, Katherine Cook, and Deborah Byer. Described as an independent woman and a free spirit, Trinity had the ability to light up even the dullest of rooms with her mere presence. Doting mother to Britany Gosa, Brandon Chase, and Rebecca Chase, she showered her children with love and care. Around August 7, 2018, the Anderson, Indiana, resident went missing and couldn’t be reached by her loved ones. Thus, her mother, Mary Cook, went looking for her across the city of Anderson, but couldn’t find her.

That’s when the authorities got involved with her sudden disappearance. A few days later, on August 13, 2018, they came across the badly decomposed remains of a 36-year-old man named David Lamar Phillips II at the Rangeline Nature Preserve in Anderson, just west of Mounds State Park with the help of cadaver dogs. Born in 1983, he had been reported missing to the authorities since August 10. The autopsy revealed that he died of two gunshot wounds to the head about a week earlier. The following day, on August 14, the remains of the 39-year-old woman were found inside an abandoned property in southern Grant County near County Roads 1100 South and 400 West. The cause of her death was also determined to be multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The detectives found evidence that the two killings were connected and took place within a few days of each other.

Trinity and David’s Killer Was Caught in Video Surveillance Moments Before Committing Murder

On August 9, 2018, the police were contacted by a man named David Roberts, who claimed to have witnessed the murder of his then-girlfriend, Trinity Parker, at a rural abandoned farmhouse in northern Madison County. The witness pointed them to Daniel Lee Jones as the shooter. He also told the detectives that his friend, David Phillips, was also missing at the time. Since he admitted to being high on drugs, the investigators needed to verify his claims from another source. Roberts tried to take the detectives to the abandoned property where the homicide took place, but failed as he couldn’t remember where exactly it was. As part of the investigation, the detectives dug deeper into Daniel and learned that he had been arrested for waving a gun around at a park in Anderson and was being held in the county jail.

Daniel was linked to Phillips’ murder as he was in possession of Phillips’ food stamp card when he was arrested. A few days later, on August 13, an anonymous tip led them to Phillips’ remains at the Rangeline Nature Preserve and Brittney Vontress’ possible involvement in the crime. During her questioning, Brittney corroborated Roberts’ statements and claimed that Trinity was killed by Daniel because she snitched on someone. She told the detectives that Daniel killed Phillips while he was looking for Roberts. While reviewing the surveillance footage of the Nature Preserve’s parking lot, they spotted Daniel, Phillips, and Jordan Zirkle getting out of a car and going into the woods. A while later, Daniel and Jordan returned to the parking lot without Phillips.

The Killer’s Accomplices Testified Against Him During Police Interrogation

The detectives then traced the vehicle seen in the footage to a woman named Taylor Wheeler, who lived with Brittney at the time. The two women were friends with Daniel and Jordan. Thus, they took both Jordan and Taylor into custody. During her interrogation, Taylor eventually claimed that Brittney had driven the car to the Nature Preserve, while she was an innocent bystander. As per her account, Daniel threatened Phillips with a gun in the car. After her interview, she was charged with aiding in a murder. When Jordan was interviewed, he initially hesitated to reveal any information about Phillips’ death, as he claimed that Daniel had threatened him. He stated, “I won’t lie. I’m not completely 100 percent innocent. I did go with them. I did walk through the woods, but it was all under fear. I was threatened to be shot in the head if I did not go through and do this.”

Jordan admitted to witnessing Daniel shooting Phillips in the head twice. He claimed that Daniel wanted information about Roberts’ whereabouts from Phillips. Jordan also talked about Trinity’s murder, further corroborating claims of Roberts and Brittney about the same. After the interview, he was also charged with aiding in a murder. By that time, Brittney was also taken into custody in connection with Phillips’ murder, charged with aiding in a murder. The detectives then questioned the prime suspect, Daniel, who led them to Trinity’s remains inside the abandoned property in southern Grant County. Daniel was ultimately charged with two counts of murder and one count of criminal confinement.

Daniel Jones is Currently Incarcerated at an Indiana Prison

More than a year after his arrest, on April 24, 2020, Daniel Lee Jones pleaded guilty to killing Trinity Parker and David Phillips. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he appeared on video from Madison County Jail. For his gruesome crimes, he was sentenced to 60 years in prison for each murder conviction and an additional 14 years for the criminal confinement charge. The rest of the individuals involved in the crimes were also brought to justice in the following year.

In June 2021, Jordan Zirkle was found guilty and sentenced to 55 years in prison. Meanwhile, in the following months, David Roberts, Brittney Vontress, and Taylor Wheeler pleaded guilty to their respective charges. David was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Brittney received a nine-year imprisonment sentence and three years on probation. As of today, the 45-year-old killer is serving his sentence at Wabash Valley Correctional Facility in Carlisle, Indiana.

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