TripleLite 180º Shark Tank Update: A Game Changer in Flashlight Design

Necessity has long been a powerful driver of innovation, inspiring individuals to reimagine and improve the tools we rely on daily. This principle motivated Nancy and Ronnie Pritchett to create the TripleLite 180º flashlight, a groundbreaking redesign of the traditional single-beam flashlight, which has remained largely unchanged since its invention in 1892. The couple presented their innovative product on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’ during Season 16, Episode 8, where they pitched their vision to revolutionize how people approach lighting solutions. Their product stood as an example of the power of necessity in driving practical and impactful improvements to everyday tools.

TripleLite 180º Flashlight: Who Are They and What Do They Do?

Ronnie Pritchett graduated from the University of West Georgia in 1975 with a degree in Business Management and Marketing. During his college years, golf was more than a pastime; it was a cornerstone of his extracurricular life. After graduation, Ronnie turned his passion into a profession and started as a golf pro, teaching lessons at a country club in Georgia. His dedication to the sport earned him the title of PGA Golf Professional in 1976. In 1982, Ronnie married Nancy Pritchett, and the couple relocated to New York, where he continued to pursue his career at a golf club in Long Island. She was also a 1983 graduate of The University of Georgia. However, Ronnie’s inventive spirit extended beyond the fairways. By 2006, he channeled his creativity into improving the game itself, conceptualizing and patenting two innovative putter designs.

The couple eventually relocated to California to be closer to a larger community of golf enthusiasts and manufacturers. In 2002, Ronnie launched Ashdon Golf, a company named after his two children, Ashley and Brandon. The putter manufacturing business became his lifelong passion and focus. However, Ronnie’s journey of innovation was far from over. One night, while heading to a fruit grove in his backyard near Mt. Woodson, he found himself struggling with a traditional flashlight, swinging it back and forth to see clearly. When he nearly missed a step, inspiration struck—he envisioned a new and improved flashlight. Leveraging his experience with prototypes and patents, Ronnie brought his idea to life, and in March 2012, the TripleLite 180º flashlight was launched.

Challenging times struck the company in 2017 when sales took a downturn, and matters worsened in January 2018 when an investor group filed a lawsuit against them. Despite these hurdles, the Pritchetts persevered and ultimately triumphed in the lawsuit. By the fall of 2018, they had successfully removed all external investors, regaining full control of the company. Nancy Pritchett, who had been serving as CEO since September 2015, played a pivotal role in steering the company forward. By 2019, the company reported sales of $600,000. Their operations are supported by manufacturers in Ningbo, China, while a fulfillment center in Poway, California, handles packaging and shipping.

TripleLite 180º Flashlight: Where Are They Now?

TripleLite 180º Flashlight has expanded its product line over the years, building on the initial success of its innovative design. Their standard LED flashlight, featuring the signature 180-degree arc, is available in various power options, including 1000 lumens, 800 lumens, 300 lumens, and even a compact 50-lumen version. Customers can also choose between models with or without a strobe feature to suit their specific needs. Beyond traditional flashlights, the company has diversified its offerings to include headlamps and keychain lights, making its range both practical and versatile for a wide array of uses.

The TripleLite product lineup offers innovative lighting solutions at accessible price points. Their standard TL 800 flashlight, delivering 800 lumens, is priced at $34.95, while the rechargeable TL 1000, with a brighter 1000 lumens output, costs $39.95. The LED headlamp, boasting 530 lumens, is available for $29.95. For compact lighting needs, their keychains, featuring 50 lumens and available in a variety of colors, are priced at $9.95 each or as a bundle of four for $40.00. Operating out of Ramona, California, TripleLite runs smoothly with five utility patents and a design patent, reflecting their commitment to innovation.

Their products are available on their website and through retail partners like Big 5 Sporting Goods, Ace Hardware, and QVC. By 2021, they reached the $1 million sales milestone, and their growth trajectory has continued to soar ever since. Their wide 180º beam ensures superior visibility, which is particularly useful for outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and fishing. For emergency situations, such as power outages or roadside assistance, the bright and durable light ensures safety and convenience. The rechargeable models are especially handy for extended trips, reducing the need for constant battery replacement. Its innovative lighting solutions cater to a broad spectrum of needs and combine practicality with advanced design.

Read More: Wildcoat Shark Tank Update: Practical and Functional Coats For Winter Sports