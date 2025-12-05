Do Trisha and Elias End Up Together in The Abandons?

Two families clash in a complex game of love and hatred in Netflix’s ‘The Abandons.’ Constance Van Ness wants the piece of land that is under the control of Fiona Nolan and her family, who are not ready to give it up. As if this wasn’t enough to spur conflict between them, their children develop feelings that lead to some unforeseen complications. The most prominent of them is the development between Elias and Trisha, as both indulge in a romance that never had a future to begin with. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Trisha and Elias’ Romance was Doomed From the Beginning

While their families battle for land, Trisha and Elias see each other in a completely different light. The attraction had existed before Willem’s disappearance, but after it, Trisha feels more alienated in her family, and her growing detestation of her mother pushes her towards Elias, who makes her feel freer in every sense of the term. Meanwhile, Elias, too, feels the pull towards her, even though he knows better than that. The first one to warn of the doomed fate of their romance is Trisha’s brother Garrett, who points out that nothing good will come of their flirtations. Fiona seems to be aware of it too, but she doesn’t say anything. In all fairness, Elias closes his eyes to the fact that he and his family are responsible for the murder of Trisha’s brother. Willem raped Dahlia, and the only thing Elias felt sad about was that he couldn’t stop it from happening, and he didn’t kill Willem himself. This, however, does not stop him from falling in love with Willem’s sister, who knows nothing of what has transpired so far.

They jump into the romance believing that it’s just a crush. But soon, their feelings intensify, and Elias confesses to his mother that what he feels for Trisha is now love. Had things not been so twisted between their families, there could have been a world where they got their happy ending. However, it doesn’t happen for them this time around, as Samara eventually tells Garrett the truth about Willem. Garrett relays the information to Constance, who then passes it on to Trisha, who was trying to break out of her house after her mother had imprisoned her inside the house by feeding her sedatives. The revelation shocks Trisha because she really believed that Elias was not like her mother and brother, who had their own housemaid killed and then lied about it. She thought that her family members had grown so corrupt that she couldn’t bear to live in their presence. This is why she liked being with Elias, because, even though he was poor, he was truthful and did not needlessly indulge in violence.

However, finding out about Willem and how Elias knew about it all this time breaks Trisha’s heart. When she confronts him, he doesn’t apologize or express remorse, nor does he try to explain the situation to her. Instead, he justifies his actions, saying that he would do it again. By now, so much has happened to Trisha that she is no longer in a mental state to handle things. Her mother had her force-fed laudanum, which still hasn’t completely left her system, and has most likely messed with her body and mind in irreparable ways. She has lost her brother, and her mother and other brother have fallen from grace for being murderers. The only good thing in her life at this point was Elias, whom she was running from, having also escaped her family. However, even that option is no longer available to her. In the end, we see her and Elias walking in opposite directions. And for all intents and purposes, it seems their romance had come to the end it was headed towards from the beginning.

