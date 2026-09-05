Truth or Dare (2018): How did Markie’s Father Die? Did Olivia Kill Him?

In ‘Truth or Dare,’ a group of friends faces the deadly consequences of playing a seemingly harmless game of “truth or dare.” It all begins with a trip to Mexico, where Olivia and her friends want nothing more than to have a good time. However, the arrival of a stranger leads them to an abandoned church, and soon, they find themselves entangled in a game where not following the rules or refusing to play means death. The players are asked to choose between truth and dare, but while most see truth as an easier choice, Olivia knows that it will lead to a shocking revelation that will forever change her relationship with her best friend, Markie. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Olivia Claims Responsibility for What Happened to Markie’s Father

As the rules of the dangerous “truth or dare” game become clear, Olivia realizes that the demonic entity overseeing it seeks to sow chaos among the friends by forcing them to reveal their deepest, darkest secrets. She wouldn’t have had any problem with that if it weren’t for a secret she had been hiding for several years now. At the beginning of the movie, it is revealed that Markie lost her father some time ago. She was very close to him, and, since he died, Olivia is the only person who feels like family to her. As things get direr for the group, we see Markie returning to the memories of her father more frequently. All of this establishes how much she loved her lost parent, which is why the grief is even heavier when it turns out her best friend had something to do with this loss.

It is known by everyone that Markie’s father killed herself, but Olivia thinks that it was she who may have triggered him to take that step. After almost all of their friends have died, Olivia is asked to choose “truth or dare.” She deliberately chooses dare, because she knows what truth she will be asked to divulge. However, the demon tricks her by daring her to reveal the truth to Markie. If Olivia lies or doesn’t go through with it, she will die. So, she sits Markie down and tells her that she was there the night her father killed herself. Olivia reveals that that night she’d fought with her parents, so she came to Markie’s house, but she wasn’t home. Her father let her in, and he himself was in a difficult state of mind.

Markie Reveals Her Father Had Been Struggling Prior to the Incident With Olivia

Markie’s father had been struggling with alcoholism, and earlier that day, he was fired for drinking at work. Olivia consoles him, and they even share a couple of drinks together. But things get out of hand when he makes a move on Olivia. He tries to kiss her, and even as she refuses, he tries to get intimate with her. Somehow, she manages to get away from him, leading him to come to his senses. He begs her not to tell Markie, knowing that this would make his daughter hate him. He says he’d kill himself if that happened, which prompts an angry Olivia to say that perhaps he should do it, since his daughter would be better off without him. After she leaves, he ends up killing himself, which makes her feel extremely guilty.

Olivia thinks about coming clean to Markie, blaming herself for her father’s death. However, she is never able to do it, and it becomes this dark secret that looms over their friendship. What Olivia doesn’t know is that Markie’s father had been suicidal even before all this. Later, Markie reveals that he’d tried to take his life before as well, but he didn’t succeed then. She never talked about it with Olivia, but her father was a troubled man, and Olivia’s words were just a drop in the ocean of his struggles. While what Olivia said to him wasn’t ideal, it was also likely not the triggering event that led him to shoot himself. She tells Olivia not to feel guilty about it, confirming that her words and actions wouldn’t have impacted her father’s decision.

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