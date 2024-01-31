5 Best Twist Ending Movies on Hulu (Jan 2024)

Movies with twist endings offer satisfaction unlike any other. No matter the genre, twists are always welcome, and the more surprising the twist, the higher the satisfaction. From ‘Citizen Kane’ (1941) to ‘Psycho’ (1960) to ‘Chinatown’ (1974) to ’The Sixth Sense’ (1999) to ‘The Prestige’ (2006), twist endings have allowed movies to up their ante in ways unimaginable. Keeping this in mind, we bring you the top twist-ending movies available on Hulu.

5. Would You Rather (2012)

Directed by David Guy Levy, ‘Would You Rather’ is from start to finish about choices which is basically the primary aspect of life. However, things get rather gory and graphic in the film as opposed to in life. We have a young woman named Iris who agrees to be a part of a game orchestrated by wealthy philanthropist Shepard Lambrick after he offers her the money required for her brother’s leukemia treatment. The name of the game is the title of the film wherein the players are given two deadly choices. To tell you what the choices are would be to ruin the twists and the ending so we suggest you watch it. You can watch it here and imagine the worst when you begin watching.

4. Run (2020)

A mother-daughter relationship can be scary in a most humane manner. ‘Run’ relies on this thought and applies it effectively in a thought-provoking manner to give us a bone-chilling experience. Directed by Aneesh Chaganty, the film stars Kiera Allen and Sarah Paulson as daughter Chloe and mother Diane respectively. Chloe is in a wheelchair due to congenital conditions and has been home-schooled by Diane. But when Chloe understands her mother’s strange behavior, she tries to dig and comes across a Change of Name Certificate with her mother’s name on it. She tries to look the name up but finds the Wi-Fi disconnected. With time, Chloe grows more and more suspicious of Diane’s over-caring nature which seems to point to the darkness that she has within. Is Diane really Chloe’s mother? Does Chloe even want to find the truth or is it better to run? ‘Run’ has a compelling performance by Paulson and makes for a thrilling watch. You can do so right here.

3. Personal Shopper (2016)

One cannot deny that there is a mysterious aura that Kristen Stewart carries with her. And in ‘Personal Shopper,’ she puts this to effective use. The film, directed by Olivier Assayas, follows Maureen, a personal shopper to a supermodel. She is also a medium (able to communicate with the spirit realm) just like her twin brother who suddenly passed away. Since he promised to contact her from the afterlife, Maureen has been waiting for his signs but hasn’t gotten one yet. However, when her brother’s partner asks her to contact him before selling his house, Maureen reaches out. This leads to Maureen experiencing supernatural events while receiving anonymous texts. Is it his brother or someone else talking to her? ‘Personal Shopper’ has a lot of twists and in the end as well. To find out what they are, you can watch the movie here.

2. A Haunting in Venice (2023)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, ‘A Haunting in Venice’ is the third standalone installment of the Agatha-Christie novel adaptation franchise featuring Branagh as Belgian detective Hercule Poirot whose love for strange and mysterious cases lands often lands him in potentially fatal situations. In ‘A Haunting in Venice,’ Poirot attends a séance in a palazzo in Venice only to encounter a supernatural case wherein people start dying in inexplicable ways, thanks to the palazzo’s dark past. With his own life at risk, Poirot has to find the cause of the deaths as soon as possible. The cast includes Kelly Reilly, Tina Fey, Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Kyle Allen and Emma Laird. The stylized visuals, the complexity of the case, Poirot’s deduction abilities, and an unexpected ending make this movie a must-watch, especially if you love detective movies. You can watch ‘A Haunting in Venice’ here.

1. Nightmare Alley (2021)

Things don’t turn out well for Stan after he tries to put his newly acquired clairvoyant skills, which he has learned from a clairvoyant lady Zeena and his mentalist husband Pete who perform at a carnival, to use. When he tries to help the wealthy tycoon Ezra Grindle, assisted by psychologist Dr. Lilith Ritter, he doesn’t know that he is handling a double-edged sword. Grindle is dangerous while Ritter is manipulative. So the repercussions of failure will be two-fold as warned by Zeena herself. When things do start falling apart, Stan struggles to hold on. A must-watch thriller underscored by Stan’s dark past as revealed at the very beginning of the movie, ‘Nightmare Alley’ is a signature Guillermo del Toro flick that is stylized to perfection. Based on the 1946 novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, it stars Rooney Mara, Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Paul Anderson, and Willem Dafoe. You can watch it here.

