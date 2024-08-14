Twisters Alternate Ending Explained: Do Kate and Tyler End Up Together?

When you see a tornado, your instinct is to run away from it, but there are people like Kate Carter and Tyler Owens who run toward it. In 2024’s ‘Twisters,’ we see them and their friends drive into the heart of a volcano and meet the force of nature head-on. The story traces the complicated inner struggles of the characters, especially Kate, as they try to find ways to make breakthrough research that can help save lives. In the beginning, Kate and Tyler seem to be on the opposite ends of the spectrum, but slowly, as they get to know one another, they discover how much they have in common, especially their passion for storm chasing. This, coupled with a spark between them, which has been there since their first meeting, gives enough fodder to the hope of them ending up together. The filmmakers, however, had other plans. SPOILERS AHEAD

Kate Joins the Tornado Wranglers in the End

When Kate first meets Tyler and his team of Tornado Wranglers, she believes that they are a bunch of hillbillies who risk their lives going into the storm for the fun of it. But then, she discovers that they are all just as passionate as her about tornadoes, and while not all of them may have fancy university degrees to back their claim, their love for storm chasing is enough to get them moving. This softens her towards the group, especially Tyler.

In the end, Kate fights her fear, which had taken hold of her since she lost her friends in a terrible EF5 tornado, and saves a town and its people by deploying the same project that had been the source of her tragedy. A week on the road brings her back into form, and at the same time, she also develops a relationship with Tyler, with whom she seems to click despite her initial impression of him. He helps her find her passion again, and it’s clear that there is something more between them than just a shared love for tornadoes.

When the dust settles, and she is ready to leave for New York, he arrives at the airport to see her off, but it feels more like an attempt to make her stay. When she says, “If you feel it, chase it,” he considers it a sign and goes after her at the airport. Before they can say anything to each other, an announcement reveals that the flight has been delayed due to a storm; they smile and head out of the airport, proving that Kate is, in fact, back (as opposed to what she told Javi a few days back) and she is here to stay.

Another thing that the ending points toward is Kate and Tyler’s relationship, which is built upon throughout the film. While they don’t kiss, it is clear that their collaboration is going to be more than professional. While they do share a passion for storm chasing, they also connect with each other on an emotional level, with Tyler helping Kate find her way back to storm chasing, facing the fear she had been running away from. As the credits roll, we see that they have indeed started working together, and much like it happens with Bill and Jo in ‘Twister,’ Kate and Tyler are meant to be together in ‘Twisters.’

Why Don’t Kate and Tyler Kiss at the End of Twisters?

Had it been a rom-com, the kiss at the airport wouldn’t just have made sense but would have been essential. ‘Twisters,’ while invested in the undeniable chemistry between Kate and Tyler, isn’t focused on the romance. From the beginning, it is clear that the story is about Kate, her trauma of losing her friends and her dream at the same time, and her journey to find that passion and that community back. The story is about finding love, but not romantic love. It is about finding her love for chasing storms and taming tornadoes. The ending scene of the film is supposed to underline this theme and show us that her passion has been rekindled, and she is going back to the thing she loved so much but abandoned because of her grief and fear. In the end, the smile on her face is for getting her life back.

If a kiss had happened between her and Tyler, it would have distracted from the primary message of the story. A kiss at the end would have turned the spotlight towards romantic love, so the smile that we see on Kate’s face wouldn’t have conveyed her happiness about being a storm chaser again; it would have been about her kiss with Tyler, and that’s not something the filmmakers wanted to leave the audience with.

Director Lee Isaac Chung revealed that they had filmed a version where the kiss happens (which found its way to social media), but the scene was cut from the movie. He asserted the same point about the kiss being a distraction and taking the spotlight away from something that is really huge for Kate. Ever since she was a child, she had always dreamed of being a storm chaser. Having abandoned that life for five years and believing that she could never go back to it, the week that she spends with Javi, Tyler, and the others sparks something inside her. It is this spark that the audience needs to focus on.

The director also explained that the lack of a kiss underlines another important point, which gives a better meaning to Kate and Tyler’s relationship. He envisioned her as a tornado, with her entire journey throughout the film being entirely unexpected, even for her. There is no knowing what’s next for her. In this analogy, Tyler, being a storm chaser, chases after her, which is what we see happen at the airport. Chung believed that a lack of a kiss set this precedent for their relationship going forward, keeping the audience’s imagination going while keeping them guessing about what’s next for the couple.

